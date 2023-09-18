Austin, Texas, the Live Music Capital of the World, is renowned for its vibrant music scene and unwavering support for local musicians. At the heart of this musical oasis stands the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians (HAAM), a nonprofit organization committed to providing essential healthcare services to the city’s talented musicians. As we gear up for the 18th annual HAAM Day on September 19, 2023, sponsored by SXSW and PNC, it’s time to celebrate not just the tunes but also the impact of this remarkable event on the Austin community.

HAAM Day has become an iconic tradition in Austin, a testament to the city’s deep-rooted appreciation for its music culture. In its 18 years of existence, this event has served as more than just a fundraiser. Last year, HAAM Day received the reputable title of ‘Most Creative Event’ at the 2022/2023 Austin Music Awards, underlining its unique and innovative approach to celebrating both music and community.

This year, HAAM Day 2023 is set to be bigger and better than ever. Over 200 free live music performances will grace the city of Austin, turning everyday locations into concert stages. You can expect to hear soulful tunes echoing from bank lobbies, grocery stores, parks, restaurants, shops, and of course, the city’s renowned music venues.

One of HAAM Day’s unique aspects is its ability to bring together music and community engagement. On this day, Austinites are encouraged to explore their city, patronize local businesses, and immerse themselves in the lively atmosphere. Enjoy some of Austin’s cuisine, shop at stores, and make a real difference by giving back to HAAM. It is a win-win situation, where you can savor and sip the flavors of Austin while contributing to the well-being of its beloved musicians.

Making the most of HAAM Day is easy and fulfilling. Throughout the day, you can tune into live music performances, ensuring that every corner of Austin resonates with melodies. Don’t miss the specially curated showcases and be sure to check out the impressive full lineup, featuring a diverse array of musical artists. Plus, catch our curated showcase live at Geraldine's.

Prepare for a day filled with incredible music, community, and the chance to support local businesses and HAAM’s mission. Not in Austin? Show your support from afar by making a donation at myhaam.org/donate.

Join us on Tuesday, September 19, 2023 as we harmonize for a cause, demonstrating once again that Austin’s music scene is a symphony of support and unity. Let’s make this year’s celebration the most memorable one yet!

