Exclusive SXSW Badge Discount for Enrolled Students

Field trip! Learning goes beyond the classroom at SXSW and positions you in front of potential future employers, mentors, and creative collaborators.

SXSW is offering students a special registration rate for the 2024 SXSW Conference & Festivals from March 8-16 in Austin, TX. If you are currently enrolled as a college undergraduate, postgraduate, or in high school grades 9-12, read on!

Find inspiration in powerful presentations by diverse visionaries at the Conference. Featuring a variety of programming tracks and session formats, the Conference explores what’s next in the worlds of film, culture, music, and technology.

Lay the groundwork for your career with expert advice and one-on-one coaching by professionals at Mentor Sessions. Connect with other students and the larger creative community moving the conversation forward across a wide range of industries, interests, and groups during Meet Ups and other networking opportunities throughout the event.

Discover what's next – from buzz-worthy film and tv screenings and tech startup competitions to future-focused exhibitors and global emerging artists. Whether you're looking to find what career is right for you or to connect with creatives from around the world, SXSW programming is aimed at fostering creative and professional growth.

Check out our event timeline for a daily snapshot of programming. Start exploring the SXSW Schedule and save your favorites to start planning your journey.

Explore the latest announcements, programming highlights, and event updates on the SXSW News feed. Stay tuned for more big announcements throughout the season including RSVPs for Mentor Sessions, Workshops, and more professional development opportunities.

Currently enrolled students may apply today to join us March 8-16, 2024 at a special rate. Check our the current student rates for Interactive, Film & TV, and Music Badges, while supplies last.

Complete the SXSW Student Discount Application form and attach a valid copy of your official transcript from your registrar's office. After we receive and verify proof of enrollment, you will be sent an email with a registration coupon. When you are registering, please note the Company Name that is printed on the badge will be the school you are affiliated with.

Don't miss the opportunity to join us from March 8-16, 2024 at an exclusive student rate!

Apply Now

More Ways to Attend

Bringing a group of 10 or more? Learn more about our Group Registration deals. If you haven’t decided who will be attending yet, you can still purchase registrations using placeholder names.

Recently graduated from school, but still looking to join a supportive community of creative professionals? We're now offering an Early Career Badge Discount for folks in the first two years of their career.

