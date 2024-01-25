SXSW always seeks to showcase the most forward-thinking new ideas and today's announcement of the 2024 SXSW Innovation Awards finalists perfectly highlights that goal. This year's group of 50+ finalists provide a glimpse of the future across 11 different categories ranging from Artificial Intelligence to Health & Biotech and Community Empowerment.

"One of the judges told me that he got goosebumps when he reviewed many of the entries for this year's Innovation Awards. I agree with this sentiment,” said Hugh Forrest, SXSW Co-President and Chief Programming Officer. “There is so much here that makes me so excited about the future.”

Category winners, plus additional honors, will be revealed at the 25th annual SXSW Innovation Awards Ceremony on the evening of Monday, March 11, hosted by 3x Grammy nominee SaulPaul. Finalists were chosen by a jury of industry judges from the hundreds of entries received by SXSW in the fall of 2023.

In advance of the ceremony, these 50+ digital projects will be available for SXSW attendees to interact with at the Innovation Awards Finalist Showcase.The Showcase will take place on Saturday, March 9 from 2pm-5pm in Griffin Hall at the JW Marriott Downtown Austin. The Finalist Showcase offers SXSW registrants an up close look at the most exciting and impactful tech developments from a diverse set of companies from around the globe. Attendees also get the chance to place their vote for the People’s Choice Award.

The 2024 SXSW Hall of Fame inductee Margrethe Vesteger and the Community Service Awards recipients will also be honored during the SXSW Innovation Awards Ceremony. A SXSW Badge is required to attend both the Finalist Showcase and Awards Ceremony.

Browse categories and links below to learn more about these 2024 SXSW Innovation Awards finalists.

Congrats finalists!

