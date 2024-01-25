2024 SXSW Innovation Awards Finalists Announced
SXSW always seeks to showcase the most forward-thinking new ideas and today's announcement of the 2024 SXSW Innovation Awards finalists perfectly highlights that goal. This year's group of 50+ finalists provide a glimpse of the future across 11 different categories ranging from Artificial Intelligence to Health & Biotech and Community Empowerment.
"One of the judges told me that he got goosebumps when he reviewed many of the entries for this year's Innovation Awards. I agree with this sentiment,” said Hugh Forrest, SXSW Co-President and Chief Programming Officer. “There is so much here that makes me so excited about the future.”
Category winners, plus additional honors, will be revealed at the 25th annual SXSW Innovation Awards Ceremony on the evening of Monday, March 11, hosted by 3x Grammy nominee SaulPaul. Finalists were chosen by a jury of industry judges from the hundreds of entries received by SXSW in the fall of 2023.
In advance of the ceremony, these 50+ digital projects will be available for SXSW attendees to interact with at the Innovation Awards Finalist Showcase.The Showcase will take place on Saturday, March 9 from 2pm-5pm in Griffin Hall at the JW Marriott Downtown Austin. The Finalist Showcase offers SXSW registrants an up close look at the most exciting and impactful tech developments from a diverse set of companies from around the globe. Attendees also get the chance to place their vote for the People’s Choice Award.
The 2024 SXSW Hall of Fame inductee Margrethe Vesteger and the Community Service Awards recipients will also be honored during the SXSW Innovation Awards Ceremony. A SXSW Badge is required to attend both the Finalist Showcase and Awards Ceremony.
Browse categories and links below to learn more about these 2024 SXSW Innovation Awards finalists.
Artificial Intelligence
Captions: AI-powered creative studio
New York, NY
A.I.-powered sign language translator
Recife, Brazil
Truveta - AI-Enabled Health Research
Bellevue, WA
SKOUT® Real-Time AI for Polyp Detection
Cambridge, MA
Cephable: Control Tech on Your Terms
Wilmington, MA
Audio Experience
“When You Can’t Say It, Play It”
Seattle, WA
Maelstrom
Shanghai, China
Synaptics Resonate™
San Jose, CA
SPOKE- Music&Voice-Led Therapy Audio App
London, UK
GAUDIO Just Voice
Seoul, South Korea
Climate Change
Carbon Smart Wood™
Baltimore, MD
TOM FORD Plastic Innovation Accelerator
New York, NY
PrintStator Motor CAD
Neddham Heights, MA
WindWings: Decarbonizing Ocean Shipping
Wayzata, MN
Agrilose®: Sustainable Pulp for Apparel
Santa Monica, CA
Community Empowerment
No Limbits Adaptive Wheelchair Pants
Richmond, VA
Aya Contigo App
Toronto, ON
World Creativity Project
Berlin, Germany
Inclusion For All
Birmingham, AL
Dot Pad
Seoul, South Korea
Interface Design
Kicks as Currency: A Tradeblock Story
Austin, TX
A-dapt Vision Emotion AI
London, England
Bakstage - Ultimate Customer Experience for Gen-Z
Livingston, NJ
Lune - your music companion
Littleton, CO
Project Humanity
Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan
Health & Biotech
Wearable Neurostimulation for Withdrawal
Dallas, TX
Autism - Early Diagnosis Breakthrough!
Atlanta, GA
SandboxAQ’s AQBioSim Division
Palo Alto, CA
FDA Breakthrough Skin Cancer Device
Miami, FL
VISIE Intraoperative 3D Computer Vision
Austin, TX
Product Design
Unstandardized Desk
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Boomerang Water at ACC
Midland, NC
Agent wearable for Assisted Reality
Santa Barbara, CA
Miroka Prototype: A Robot With Character
Paris, France
MilkMate: Transforming Workplace Breast Pumping
New York, NY
Social Media
Lens Protocol - The Social Layer of Web3
London, England
Brand Safety Secured with Viral Nation
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Scrolling Therapy
Global Effort through Dentsu Creative
Overplay: Make any video into a game
New York, NY
MeWe
Los Angeles, CA
Student Innovation
FireBot
Austin, TX
Detecting AI Voice Cloning
Berkeley, CA
AV-24 World's Fastest Autonomous Racecar
Indianapolis, IN
The SmartScope
Hanover, NH
Illuminate
Cambridge, MA
Urban Design
STEEL+SPARK
Phoenix, AZ
Building with OurCarbon
San Francisco, CA
The Voltpost EV Charging Platform
San Francisco, CA & New York, NY
Zoox Driverless Robotaxi on Public Roads
Foster City, CA
Outdoor Music for Everyone Anywhere
Portland, OR
WTF (What the Future)
AIZOME ULTRA™
Munich, Germany
Sanctuary AI's Carbon™ and Phoenix™
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Blackdot: A New Way to Tattoo™
Austin, TX
The Living Knitwork Pavilion
Cambridge, MA
UbiGro Cover
Los Alamos, NM
Congrats finalists!
