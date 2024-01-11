Each year, SXSW honors an exceptional trailblazer whose work has helped shape the connected world and continues to guide digital industries. SXSW is excited to announce that Margrethe Vestager will be our 2024 SXSW Hall of Fame inductee.

Vestager serves as the Executive Vice President of the European Commission. She is in charge of enforcing the European Union’s rules designed to keep the markets fair. Vestager also sets the strategic direction of a Europe Fit for the Digital Age, aimed to make sure that the digital technology supports our society’s goals and is behind the EU's recent artificial intelligence strategy. She steered the work on upgrading liability and safety rules for digital platforms with the new Digital Services Act and the work on designing regulation to maintain gatekeeper platforms contestable with the new Digital Markets Act.

"Speaking and participating at SXSW several times over the years has been great. Both in terms of getting my message to so many different communities and to pick up on trends. I am thrilled to be honored as the Hall of Fame inductee for 2024 and so glad that SXSW recognizes the importance of the work that my office pursues." – Margrethe Vestager

Vestager joins the ranks of past honoree greats including Dan Rather (2023), Nonny de la Peña (2022), Kimberly Bryant (2019), Eli Pariser (2018), Kara Swisher (2017), Baratunde Thurston (2016), Tamara Hudgins, PHD (2015), Joi Ito (2014), and danah boyd (2012).

Vestager's Hall of Fame induction will occur within the SXSW Innovation Awards ceremony at the Downtown Austin Hilton hotel on the evening of Monday, March 11. This long-standing element of the event celebrates some of the most exciting innovations at SXSW and honors the individuals and companies who do the most innovative, creative, and inspirational work in their respective fields.

Stay tuned to SXSW News as we release this year's finalists for the SXSW Innovation Awards on January 25. Also part of the Monday, March 11 ceremony are the SXSW Community Service Awards. The five honorees for this program for 2024 will be announced in early February.

