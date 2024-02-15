The Oscars vs SXSW: SX Speaker Series

Every week in our Conference Community Newsletter, we mine the minds of some of the best and brightest speakers headed to Austin in March.

This week we asked conference speakers what they’ll be doing on Oscar night, Sunday, March 10? Will they be watching the awards or checking out cool content at SXSW?

Cal Thompson / Potty Talk: Service Design Post-Binary at JW Marriott Salon 7:

"SXSW because Headspace's VR meditation experience, which is like a big joyful virtual playground, launches at SX that week and I'll be watching our VP of Content Sara Cohen talking about it!"

Curtis Matzke / Understanding Artist Residencies & Retreats for Filmmakers:

"I'm not sure yet, but I know the panel I'm moderating, Understanding Artist Residencies & Retreats for Filmmakers, starts at 4PM on Sunday, March 10 and will assuredly be more exciting than any red carpet pre-show!"

Deanna Brown / Fundraising in a Down Market: How to Keep Your Startup Alive:

"SXSW 2024 - cool content rules."

Doug Fine / Grow Soil or Die: How All Earth’s Farming Can Go Regenerative:

"I’ll be at SXSW and focused on SXSW! Also, I notice that we’re about ten years out on our favorite programming. So when there’s something cool that’s live, we may check it out. Otherwise we might be right back watching Arrested Development."

Dr. Lara Ramdin / From Garbage to Gold: Transforming Food Waste into Profits:

"Really hoping that SXSW will allow for the combination of both. I love the Oscars and 2023 was such a great year for film."

Mary Beth Albright / Pleasure, Emotional Well-Being, and Food: 2024 Science at JW Marriott Room 201-202:

"Nothing is cooler than Ryan Gosling singing the Ken song live. Nothing."

Stephanie Shepard / From Prison to Prosperity: How Advocacy Can Impact Cannabis:

"I will definitely be watching SXSW content. As a two-time SXSW panelist, I appreciate the passion brought to each aspect of putting on one of the biggest and best events in the country."

Sydney Williams / Hiking Your Feelings: Blazing a Trail to Self-Love:

"On the evening of Sunday March 10, I'll be watching the back of my eyelids after a soul-stirring book launch on Saturday and a nice urban hike around Austin on Sunday morning to get the creativity flowing before heading back into the convention center."

Zsofia Kollar / What is the Value of Human Waste?:

"I’ll be at the Human Rights Campaign Happy Hour!"

