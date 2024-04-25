SXSW Film & TV Alumni Releases – May & June 2024

Summer 2024 is going to be sizzling with some of the hottest SXSW Film & TV Festival Official Selection releases in theaters and on streaming services. Build your must-watch queue with the films and television series that had festival goers lined up around the block. Literally.

If big laughs are what you're after, catch The Fall Guy, a David Leitch film starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt; Babes featuring the hilarious Ilana Glazer and Michelle Buteau; and Hacks: Season Three Premiere, where Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder join forces in the name of comedy. Or cuddle up to heartwarming Official Selections like Michael Showalter's whirlwind romance starring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine in The Idea of You and National Geographic's outrageously adorable Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story, and more.

The Idea of You

World Premiere Narrative Feature 2024

The Idea of You centers on Solène, a 40-year-old single mom who begins an unexpected romance with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell, the lead singer of August Moon, the hottest boy band on the planet. When Solène must step in to chaperone her teenage daughter’s trip to the Coachella Music Festival after her ex bails at the last minute, she has a chance encounter with Hayes and there is an instant, undeniable spark. As they begin a whirlwind romance, it isn’t long before Hayes’ superstar status poses unavoidable challenges to their relationship, and Solène soon discovers that life in the glare of his spotlight might be more than she bargained for.

Available on Prime Video May 2.

Hacks: Season Three Premiere

World Premiere TV Premiere 2024

Hacks explores the dark mentorship between comedy legend Deborah Vance and an outcast young writer Ava Daniels. Deborah and Ava learn to put their differences aside and come together through a shared love of comedy. Through the lens of their intergenerational bond Hacks examines the plight of the female comic and the brave women that paved the way. At its core, Hacks is always about the unique and complicated bond between these two characters.

Streaming May 2.

The Fall Guy

World Premiere Narrative Feature 2024

Ryan Gosling stars as Colt, a stuntman who, after a near-career-ending accident, is drafted back into service when the star of a mega-budget movie—being directed by his ex, Jody (Emily Blunt)—goes missing. Now, this working-class hero has to solve a conspiracy and try to win back the love of his life while still doing his day job. What could possibly go right? Inspired by the hit 1980s TV series, The Fall Guy is directed by the blockbuster director of Bullet Train and Deadpool 2, David Leitch.

In Theaters May 3.

I Saw The TV Glow

Texas Premiere Narrative Feature 2024

Teenager Owen is just trying to make it through life in the suburbs when his classmate introduces him to a mysterious late-night TV show — a vision of a supernatural world beneath their own. In the pale glow of the television, Owen’s view of reality begins to crack.

In theaters May 3.

Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story

World Premiere Documentary Feature 2024

A heart-warming story of the love between a wild otter, Molly, and her devoted rescuer, Billy, set in the remote Scottish islands of Shetland.

National Geographic Broadcast Premiere May 6, streaming on Disney+/Hulu May 7.

Black Twitter: A People's History

World Premiere TV 2024

Based on Jason Parham’s Wired article “A People’s History of Black Twitter,” this three-part series charts the rise, the movements, the voices, and the memes that made Black Twitter an influential and dominant force in nearly every aspect of American political and cultural life.

Streaming on Hulu May 9.

Gasoline Rainbow

North American Premiere, Narrative Feature 2024

With high school in the rearview, five teenagers from small-town Oregon decide to embark on one last adventure. Piling into a van with a busted tail light, their mission is to make it to a place they’ve never been — the Pacific coast, five hundred miles away. Their plan, in full: “Fuck it.”

In Theaters May 10 and streaming May 31.

Babes

World Premiere Narrative Feature 2024

After becoming pregnant from a one-night stand, Eden leans on her married best friend and mother of two, Dawn, to guide her through gestation and beyond.

In theaters May 17.

The Last Brunch

World Premiere Narrative Short 2024

Sometimes you don't realize how thirsty you are until it's right in front of you. From Jim Cummings, who wrote, directed, and starred in the 2018 SXSW Grand Jury Prize Winning feature film, Thunder Road.

Vimeo Staff Pick Available Now.

I Used to Be Funny

World Premiere Narrative Feature 2023

I Used To Be Funny is a dark dramedy that follows Sam Cowell (Rachel Sennott), an aspiring stand-up comedian and au pair struggling with PTSD, as she decides whether or not to join the search for Brooke (Olga Petsa), a missing teenage girl she used to nanny. The story exists between the present, where Sam tries to recover from her trauma and get back on stage, and the past, where memories of Brooke make it harder and harder to ignore the troubled teen’s sudden disappearance.

In theaters June 7, VOD June 18.

Fancy Dance

Texas Premiere, Narrative Feature 2023

Following her sister's disappearance, a Native American hustler kidnaps her niece from the child's white grandparents and sets out for the state powwow in the hopes of keeping what’s left of her family intact.

In select theaters June 21 and streaming on Apple TV+ June 28.

Watch SXSW On Demand

Go beyond sessions, showcases, and screenings during exclusive interviews at the SXSW Studio with Host Juju Green. Watch Conference Keynotes and select Featured Sessions on our official SXSW YouTube Channel. Browse the full list of available content and stay tuned for more event recaps.