SXSW Music Weekly Roundup: 070 Shake, Betty Who, Glass Animals, and More

By Hailey Hess

02/27/2020

Music



Miss us already? We’re back with 160+ Showcasing Artists you won’t want to miss at the SXSW 2020 Music Festival.

A few highlights from today’s roundup include New Jersey Def Jam rapper / singer 070 Shake; Aussie electropop singer Betty Who; radio-pop embracing Brits Glass Animals; Montreal’s indie rock set Land of Talk; Atlanta garage punk provocateurs Black Lips; NYC Ratking leader Wiki; ever-evolving LA indie pop duo Girlpool; grooving Oakland’s Thao & The Get Down Stay Down; and UK’s explosive rock & roll outfit The Struts.

If that weren’t enough, we’re proud to point out that White Denim, Ringo Deathstarr, Jackie Venson, and A Giant Dog have come on board to represent Austin.

We’re Throwing A Party! Well… a Few of Them

In case you missed it, over the last week we announced the lineup for the SXSW Music Opening Party and an amazing collection of FREE SXSW Outdoor Stage at Lady Bird Lake shows.

The Music Opening Party includes performances from UK legends Wire, Seoul electronic producer CIFIKA, Montreal synth auteur Automelodi, German feminist art collective Chicks On Speed, Colombia’s Ghetto Kumbe, and British rapper ShyGirl.

The free, yes FREE and open to the public Outdoor Stage lineup’s headliners are Margo Price, Milky Chance, and an incredible lineup of artists paying tribute to the legendary Selena including Carla Morrison, Victoria La Mala, Goyo, Sofia Reyes, Nina Diaz, Chris Perez, San Cha, Lehman High School Band & Wil-Dog (Ozomatli), and that’s not all. We’ve stacked on Soccer Mommy, Overcoats, JP Saxe, and a few more for good measure.

Sing Along

Here are a few ways to discover 2020 Showcasing Artists:

For more programming across Music, Film, and Conference, explore the SXSW Schedule. If you haven’t registered to attend, have no fear, there is still time to register and book your hotel for March.

2020 SXSW Showcasing Artists

Everything subject to change.

070 Shake (North Bergen NJ)
AdELA (Atlanta GA)
A Giant Dog (Austin TX)
Ajax Stacks (Grand Rapids MI)
American Grime (Miami FL)
Andie Flores (San Antonio TX)
The Ansible (Austin TX)
The Aquadolls (Los Angeles CA)
ARTZ (Brooklyn NY)
Ase Manual (Newark NJ)
AURAGRAPH (Los Angeles CA)
Azjah (Compton CA)
Baby Kahlo (Baltimore MD)
The Band of Heathens (Austin TX)
Bankreaux (Atlanta GA)
Ben Buck (Austin TX)
Ben Hixon (Dallas TX)
Betty Who (Los Angeles CA)
Black Lips (Atlanta GA)
Blivet (Trabuco Canyon CA)
Bottoms (Brooklyn NY)
Bradley Zero (London UK-ENGLAND)
8ULENTINA (Oakland CA)
Bulimianne Rhapsody (Austin TX)
Capolow (Oakland CA)
Carla Morrison (Tecate MEXICO)
Chicks on Speed (Hamburg GERMANY)
Chorizo Funk (Austin TX)
Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band (Lafayette LA)
Corduroi (Austin TX)
Craigy F (Los Angeles CA)
Cupcake (Austin TX)
CUT_ (Amsterdam NETHERLANDS)
Dama Nilz (Brooklyn NY)
daphne tunes (Austin TX)
Dash Flash (New York NY)
Dead Horses (Milwaukee WI)
Dead Posey (Los Angeles CA)
Diamond Dior Davenport (Austin TX)
DJ Basskids (Seattle WA)
DJ JRO (Austin TX)
DJ King Mike (San Antonio TX)
DJ Tygga Ty (Rochester NY)
DJ Yohiness (Seattle WA)
Dominican Jay (Austin TX)
Dorio (Austin TX)
Dot Cromwell (Philadelphia PA)
Doughbeezy (Houston TX)
dreamgoth (Austin TX)
Ebenezer (London UK-ENGLAND)
Eclipse Darkness (Dallas TX)
Eliza Legzdina (Jurmala LATVIA)
Esa Mi Pau (Mexico City MEXICO)
The Exbats (Bisbee AZ)
Falz (Lagos NIGERIA)
FEE LION (Chicago IL)
Flite (Austin TX)
Flora & Fawna (Austin TX)
Freequency (Austin TX)
Frontier Folk Nebraska (Cincinnati OH)
Gat$ (Tampa FL)
Girlpool (Los Angeles CA)
Glass Animals (Oxford UK-ENGLAND)
Greasy Hands (Baltimore MD)
Guapdad 4000 (Oakland CA)
Hermajestie (Austin TX)
Horrorchata (Brooklyn NY)
Hunni (New Britain CT)
IAYD (Austin TX)
Ice Cream (Toronto CANADA)
Ickarus (Jersey City NJ)
II Tone (Memphis TN)
J.Rocc (Los Angeles CA)
Jackie Venson (Austin TX)
The Jacks (Los Angeles CA)
Jake Lloyd (Austin TX)
João Brasil (Rio de Janeiro BRAZIL)
John Carroll Kirby (Los Angeles CA)
Jon Dee Graham (Austin TX)
JU4N (Austin TX)
Kalen & Aslyn (Comer GA)
KAYWHT (Memphis TN)
KingSinatra (Austin TX)
Kirko Bangz (Houston TX)
Kishawn Jack (Jersey City NJ)
The Koreatown Oddity (Los Angeles CA)
Krystall Poppin (El Paso TX)
Kuniklo Collective (Austin TX)
Lady Grackle (Austin TX)
Land of Talk (Montreal CANADA)
Lembra (San Juan PUERTO RICO)
Liz Dexia (Austin TX)
LLORA (Dallas TX)
Lyons & Co. (Chicago IL)
Mara Connor (Los Angeles CA)
Mariachi Las Coronelas (Austin TX)
Marshall Law Band (Seattle WA)
Maude Latour (New York NY)
Mavi (Charlotte NC)
Michael Doucet et Lâcher Prise (Lafayette LA)
mid^heaven (Austin TX)
Mikeysee (Long Island NY)
Milky Chance (Kassel GERMANY)
Miss Shelton (Montreal CANADA)
Miss Taint (San Antonio TX)
Mndsgn (San Diego CA)
Mouthfeel (Austin TX)
Mt. Borracho (San Antonio TX)
Narrow Head (Houston TX)
New Natives Brass Band (Lafayette LA)
Nicotine (Houston TX)
Noodles (Austin TX)
OJO (Austin TX)
Okay Kaya (New York NY)
Olmeca (Las Vegas NV)
p1nkstar (Tampico MEXICO)
Pala (Austin TX)
Papi Churro (Austin TX)
Peanut Butter Wolf (San Jose CA)
penelope (New York NY)
Peyton (Houston TX)
The Philharmonik (Sacramento CA)
Pofsky (Ventura County CA)
PRODUCA P (Washington DC)
purple~matter (Austin TX)
Rejoicer (Tel Aviv ISRAEL)
The Revelries (Baton Rouge LA)
Rhonda Jewels (Austin TX)
Ringo Deathstarr (Austin TX)
Rosalind Hussell (Austin TX)
Ryder The Eagle (Toulouse FRANCE)
Sheila O (Chicago IL)
Shreddward (Austin TX)
Sister Kate (79.5) (New York NY)
Sofia Portanet (DJ set) (Berlin GERMANY)
Son Fjord (Austin TX)
Sriracha (Austin TX)
STOUT (New Haven CT)
The Struts (Derby UK-ENGLAND)
Student 1 (Inver Grove Heights MN)
SWAMPLIFETERRY (Leesville LA)
Swimming With Bears (Austin TX)
Tássia Reis (São Paulo BRAZIL)
TEFFLER (Los Angeles CA)
Thao & The Get Down Stay Down (Oakland CA)
Thigh Master (Brisbane AUSTRALIA)
Thin Lear (Queens NY)
Tim Shiel (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)
TIZI (Montreal CANADA)
Torae (Brooklyn NY)
TravvyOfficial (Rochester NY)
Troop Brand (Vicksburg MS)
TT The Artist (Baltimore MD)
Tyler Sjöström (Winfield IL)
Vacationer DJ Set (Philadelphia PA)
Victoria La Mala (Los Angeles CA)
Warm Star (Austin TX)
White Denim (Austin TX)
Wiki (New York NY)
Wings Denied (Washington DC)
Y2K (Austin TX)
YUMAN (Rome ITALY)

