SXSW Music Weekly Roundup: 070 Shake, Betty Who, Glass Animals, and More

Miss us already? We’re back with 160+ Showcasing Artists you won’t want to miss at the SXSW 2020 Music Festival.

A few highlights from today’s roundup include New Jersey Def Jam rapper / singer 070 Shake; Aussie electropop singer Betty Who; radio-pop embracing Brits Glass Animals; Montreal’s indie rock set Land of Talk; Atlanta garage punk provocateurs Black Lips; NYC Ratking leader Wiki; ever-evolving LA indie pop duo Girlpool; grooving Oakland’s Thao & The Get Down Stay Down; and UK’s explosive rock & roll outfit The Struts.

If that weren’t enough, we’re proud to point out that White Denim, Ringo Deathstarr, Jackie Venson, and A Giant Dog have come on board to represent Austin.

We’re Throwing A Party! Well… a Few of Them

In case you missed it, over the last week we announced the lineup for the SXSW Music Opening Party and an amazing collection of FREE SXSW Outdoor Stage at Lady Bird Lake shows.

The Music Opening Party includes performances from UK legends Wire, Seoul electronic producer CIFIKA, Montreal synth auteur Automelodi, German feminist art collective Chicks On Speed, Colombia’s Ghetto Kumbe, and British rapper ShyGirl.

The free, yes FREE and open to the public Outdoor Stage lineup’s headliners are Margo Price, Milky Chance, and an incredible lineup of artists paying tribute to the legendary Selena including Carla Morrison, Victoria La Mala, Goyo, Sofia Reyes, Nina Diaz, Chris Perez, San Cha, Lehman High School Band & Wil-Dog (Ozomatli), and that’s not all. We’ve stacked on Soccer Mommy, Overcoats, JP Saxe, and a few more for good measure.

Sing Along

Weekly Roundup 6