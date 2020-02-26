Start coordinating carpools because the SXSW Outdoor Stage at Lady Bird Lake is back with three nights of grand performances from SXSW Showcasing Artists.

This event is free and open to the public and all SXSW Badges.

THURSDAY, 3/19



4 PM GATES OPEN

5:45 PM – 6:15 PM TBA

6:35 PM – 7:15 PM Overcoats

7:35 PM – 8:15 PM JP Saxe

8:40 PM – 9:40 PM Milky Chance



FRIDAY, 3/20



4 PM GATES OPEN

5:45 PM – 6:15 PM Whitney Rose

6:35 PM – 7:15 PM The Band of Heathens

7:35 PM – 8:15 PM Soccer Mommy

8:40 PM – 9:40 PM Margo Price



SATURDAY, 3/21



Selena For Sanctuary Presented by Voto Latino & Steve Madden

6:00 PM – 6:40 PM Superfónicos

7:00 PM – 7:15 PM Principe Q

7:30 PM – 7:50 PM Chris Perez Project

8:10 PM – 9:40 PM Selena for Sanctuary featuring Carla Morrison, Victoria La Mala, Goyo, Sofia Reyes, Nina Diaz, Chris Perez, San Cha, Lehman High School Band & Wil-Dog (Ozomatli) Musical Direction and house band.





Outdoor Stage at Lady Bird Lake Schedule

Attend SXSW

If you haven’t registered to attend SXSW, now is the time. There are still hotel rooms available and the 2020 film, music, and conference programming is some of the best yet. We’ll see you there.

Leading up to the event, be sure to browse the SXSW Schedule and save your favorite events, sign up for SXSW Event Update emails, and read SXSW News for the latest programming announcements.

For programing highlights follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.