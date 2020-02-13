We have your weekly helping of SXSW Showcasing Artists on today’s Weekly Roundup.

Additions to the 2020 Music Festival include Savages frontwoman Jehnny Beth; Stone’s Throw pop-experimentalist Sudan Archives; NYC’s genre-skirting Gen Z LAUNDRY DAY; Ghostly International electronic producer Telefon Tel Aviv; R&B up-and-coming gems Erika de Casier from Copenhagen and Georgia’s Baby Rose; Helsinki-based punk-tinged pop songwriting powerhouseALMA; Icelandic solo-synth artist Sólveig Matthildur (of Kælan Mikla); and SXSW rap veteran Trae Tha Truth to name a few.

Earlier this week we also announced two showcases for the British Music Embassy presented by BBC Introducing and BBC Radio 6 Music. Check out the full lineups with the hottest music coming out of the UK.

Meanwhile

While the SXSW Music Festival has been booking artists, the SXSW conference made a major announcement Tuesday jam-packed with Keynotes, featured speakers, and more.



A few highlights from the announcement include Keynotes from Oscar, Golden Globe, and Grammy Award-winning composers Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails with Watchmen producer Damon Lindelof; multiple Grammy-award winning musician, actress, producer, director, and writer St. Vincent a/k/a Annie Clark in conversation with musician, actress, writer, and director Carrie Brownstein; K-Pop pioneer and SM Entertainment founder Soo-Man Lee, and eight-time Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, producer, activist, and actress Janelle Monáe as well as featured speakers Ozzy Osbourne and AI-embracing 4AD electronic composer/producer Holly Herndon to name a few.

Get Grooving

Listen to all of today’s announced artists along with all acts taking the stage this march. Here are a few ways to discover:

Stream our Genre, On The SX Stereo, and Official 2020 Playlists on Apple Music and Spotify

and Watch your favorite artist on our Music Video Playlist on YouTube

on YouTube Tune into our Mixcloud Show highlighting artists from today’s Weekly Roundup

highlighting artists from today’s Weekly Roundup Stay up to speed and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram for weekly artist highlights

Explore all of the newly added Showcasing Artists and add Favorites to your SXSW Schedule. And remember, the deadline to register is tomorrow, February 14.

Weekly Roundup 4