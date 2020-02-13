Sudan Archives - Photo by Alex Black

 

SXSW Music Weekly Roundup: Jehnny Beth, LAUNDRY DAY, Sudan Archives, and More

By Hailey Hess

02/13/2020

Music



SHARE THIS

LinkedIn0

We have your weekly helping of SXSW Showcasing Artists on today’s Weekly Roundup.

Additions to the 2020 Music Festival include Savages frontwoman Jehnny Beth; Stone’s Throw pop-experimentalist Sudan Archives; NYC’s genre-skirting Gen Z LAUNDRY DAY; Ghostly International electronic producer Telefon Tel Aviv; R&B up-and-coming gems Erika de Casier from Copenhagen and Georgia’s Baby Rose; Helsinki-based punk-tinged pop songwriting powerhouseALMA; Icelandic solo-synth artist Sólveig Matthildur (of Kælan Mikla); and SXSW rap veteran Trae Tha Truth to name a few.

Earlier this week we also announced two showcases for the British Music Embassy presented by BBC Introducing and BBC Radio 6 Music. Check out the full lineups with the hottest music coming out of the UK.

Meanwhile

While the SXSW Music Festival has been booking artists, the SXSW conference made a major announcement Tuesday jam-packed with Keynotes, featured speakers, and more.

A few highlights from the announcement include Keynotes from Oscar, Golden Globe, and Grammy Award-winning composers Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails with Watchmen producer Damon Lindelof; multiple Grammy-award winning musician, actress, producer, director, and writer St. Vincent a/k/a Annie Clark in conversation with musician, actress, writer, and director Carrie Brownstein; K-Pop pioneer and SM Entertainment founder Soo-Man Lee, and eight-time Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, producer, activist, and actress Janelle Monáe as well as featured speakers Ozzy Osbourne and AI-embracing 4AD electronic composer/producer Holly Herndon to name a few.

Get Grooving

Listen to all of today’s announced artists along with all acts taking the stage this march. Here are a few ways to discover:

Explore all of the newly added Showcasing Artists and add Favorites to your SXSW Schedule. And remember, the deadline to register is tomorrow, February 14.

Weekly Roundup 4

 

2020 SXSW Showcasing Artists

Everything subject to change.

Abhilasha Sinha (New Delhi INDIA)
Abraham Alexander (Fort Worth TX)
Addy the Crown (Brooklyn NY)
ALMA (Helsinki FINLAND)
Altamesa (Austin TX)
Annabelle Maginnis (Los Angeles CA)
Aramis616 (Grand Rapids MI)
Audrey (Manalapan NJ)
Aysedeniz Gokcin (Los Angeles CA)
Baby Rose (Atlanta GA)
B Free (Detroit MI)
Bisa Kdei (Accra GHANA)
Blushing (Austin TX)
Bridget Kelly (New York NY)
Casii Stephan and the Midnight Sun (Tulsa OK)
Clarence James (Austin TX)
Color Candy (Austin TX)
DeGreaser (Miami FL)
DJ Akuaa (Washington DC)
DJ A-Tron (Los Angeles CA)
DJ Squake (Austin TX)
DJ TradeMark (Austin TX)
DJ WillAYE (Dallas TX)
Dual Core (Austin TX)
Duhrdy (Austin TX)
Early Day Miners (New Orleans LA)
Eimaral Sol (Killeen TX)
Erika de Casier (Copenhagen DENMARK)
EyeQ (Brooklyn NY)
Faux Real (Paris FRANCE)
Fiddlehead (Boston MA)
Flower (New York NY)
The Flytraps (San Clemente CA)
Grand Champeen (Austin TX)
Gustaf (Brooklyn NY)
The Hamiltones (Charlotte NC)
Haus of Rawze (San Antonio TX)
Hayfitz (Brooklyn NY)
Heart Bones (Minneapolis MN)
Herizen (Eugene OR)
Hikes (Austin TX)
Höröyá (São Paulo BRAZIL)
Hot Garbage (Toronto CANADA)
Indigo Bunting (Austin TX)
Jane Machine (Joshua Tree CA)
JazzInspired (Austin TX)
Jehnny Beth (Paris FRANCE)
Jesediah (Syracuse NY)
Jessi Blue (Floyd’s Knobs IN)
JJ Wilde (Kitchener CANADA)
Joshua & The Holy Rollers (Los Angeles CA)
Juice (Boston MA)
JUNF (Mexico City MEXICO)
Junior Mesa (Bakersfield CA)
Kadesh Flow (Kansas City MO)
King Promise (Accra GHANA)
Korine (Philadelphia PA)
KPthaProfit & City (San Antonio TX)
Kwesi Arthur (Tema GHANA)
Ladi Earth (Lamarque TX)
LAUNDRY DAY (New York NY)
Laura Cantrell (New York NY)
Leone (Los Angeles CA)
Lesly Reynaga (Austin TX)
LUCY (Stoke UK-ENGLAND)
Lucylujah (Detroit MI)
mc chris (Los Angeles CA)
Migs718 (Staten Island NY)
Molly with Charles (Berkeley CA)
Ms Nina (Cordoba ARGENTINA)
MyKey (Rockville MD)
MYNA (Ann Arbor MI)
Ohm-I (Brooklyn NY)
Part Time (Los Angeles CA)
Peelander-Z (Austin TX)
Philthy Dronez Presents: La Brigada De La Cumbia (San Jose CA)
+/- {Plus/Minus} (New York NY)
Port Juvee (Calgary CANADA)
Portrayal of Guilt (Austin TX)
Qarabagh Ensemble (Baku AZERBAIJAN)
R2BEES (Accra GHANA)
RAM (Port-au-Prince HAITI)
Raye Williams (Detroit MI)
Sebastian Gaskin (Winnipeg CANADA)
Self Esteem (Sheffield UK-ENGLAND)
Shirt Off Fe (New Orleans LA)
Slip (Los Angeles CA)
Sólveig Matthildur (Reykjavík ICELAND)
Son of Lee (Brooklyn NY)
SpaceWalker & Moon Magic (Sacramento CA)
Sudan Archives (Cincinnati OH)
Telefon Tel Aviv (Los Angeles CA)
Tino Drima (San Francisco CA)
Tone Royal (Austin TX)
To Whom It May (Galveston TX)
Trae Tha Truth (Houston TX)
T.R.A.C. (Brooklyn NY)
Ume (Austin TX)
Urban Heat Island Effect (Austin TX)
Very Rich (Austin TX)
VIAA (Los Angeles CA)
Vs Colour (Los Angeles CA)
Wax Charmer (Los Angeles CA)
Willy J Peso (Detroit MI)
Wordsworth (Brooklyn NY)
Wreck The System (Riverdale MD)
YGTUT (Chattanooga TN)
Zen Bamboo (Montreal CANADA)

Read More

More News+

Super Sponsors

White Claw logo
American Express logo
Austin Chronicle logo

Stay Tuned

Sign up to receive the latest announcements, tips, networking invitations and more.