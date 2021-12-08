BbyMutha, Shamir, Sunflower Bean & 300 More Join SXSW 2022 Music Festival

Get ready to turn up your SX spirit to 11! Announcing the second round of over 320 Showcasing Artists taking the stage at the SXSW 2022 Music Festival.

Newly-added Showcasing Artists include avant vocalist and composer Circuit des Yeux; experimental noise poet Moor Mother; Southern hip-hop queen BbyMutha; indie singer-songwriter, recently signed to Phoebe Bridgers’ Saddest Factory label Charlie Hickey; NYC rock trio Sunflower Bean; Italians Do it Better synth noir trio Desire; the ever-eclectic Shamir; and The Dream Syndicate‘s 40th band anniversary celebration – to name a few.

Coming stateside from across the pond are London-based pan-continental retro surf-garage-indie party band Los Bitchos; electronic-embracing Brazillian indie group Tuyo; Barcelona’s indie-folk songstress Nuria Graham; and many more.

