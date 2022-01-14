Steam Down - Photo Courtesy of Artist

 

Discover SXSW 2022 Showcasing Artists

Listen to, watch, and find your favorites.

By Hailey Hess

01/14/2022

Music


SHARE THIS

LinkedIn0

The SXSW Music Festival invites a genre-spanning list of artists from countless countries and backgrounds to participate in a celebration of music in Austin, Texas and online from March 14-20. With the return of live music just around the corner, the opportunities for discovery are endless and we have some tips.

The annual lineup of Showcasing Artists is one of the most comprehensive in the world, featuring undiscovered talent alongside worldwide superstars. With so many different acts to experience, it’s a good idea to acquaint yourself with the lineup ahead of time to best plan your showcase schedule. Don’t know where to begin? Read on and listen up to make sure you won’t miss a beat.

Tune into the Official SXSW 2022 Playlist which includes every artist coming to play this year. You can also watch our Music Video YouTube Playlist to catch a preview of 2022 Showcasing Artists in action.

Also explore On the SX Stereo Playlist featuring new releases from SXSW alumni – another good one to throw on and get pumped up about the groundbreaking moments that will go down at SXSW 2022.

Keep track of your SX discoveries by adding all your favorite artists to your personalized SXSW Schedule so you’re ready to go come March.

See You in March

 

Register to attend SXSW 2022 today to experience live performances as well as conference sessions, film screenings, exhibitions, networking events, professional development opportunities, art installations, and more from March 11-20.

Explore our exclusive group rates for teams of 10 or more and discounts for enrolled students. Don’t forget to book your SX stay – browse the Hotel Availability page for a wide selection of downtown Austin options at the lowest rates.

Keep up with all things SX – subscribe to Event Updates and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

Read More

More News+

Super Sponsors

White Claw logo
Blockchain Creative Labs logo
Austin Chronicle logo

Stay Tuned

Sign up to receive the latest announcements, tips, networking invitations and more.