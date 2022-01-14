Discover SXSW 2022 Showcasing Artists

The SXSW Music Festival invites a genre-spanning list of artists from countless countries and backgrounds to participate in a celebration of music in Austin, Texas and online from March 14-20. With the return of live music just around the corner, the opportunities for discovery are endless and we have some tips.

The annual lineup of Showcasing Artists is one of the most comprehensive in the world, featuring undiscovered talent alongside worldwide superstars. With so many different acts to experience, it’s a good idea to acquaint yourself with the lineup ahead of time to best plan your showcase schedule. Don’t know where to begin? Read on and listen up to make sure you won’t miss a beat.

Tune into the Official SXSW 2022 Playlist which includes every artist coming to play this year. You can also watch our Music Video YouTube Playlist to catch a preview of 2022 Showcasing Artists in action.

Also explore On the SX Stereo Playlist featuring new releases from SXSW alumni – another good one to throw on and get pumped up about the groundbreaking moments that will go down at SXSW 2022.

Keep track of your SX discoveries by adding all your favorite artists to your personalized SXSW Schedule so you’re ready to go come March.