Strum into the world of music at SXSW. Not only is there opportunity to rock out at the Music Fest to Showcasing Artists like Paraísos, Snotty Nose Rez Kids, and Ambré, but there's also the chance to immerse oneself into panels and sessions to discuss the many strings of the music industry during the Conference with admirably curated Music tracks.

Of our 25 Conference tracks that span across multitudes of categories crafted for the global community of digital creatives, the Music tracks will compile speakers from companies and creative industries including Crunchyroll, Billboard, Bandcamp, EMPIRE, and beyond.

Venture below into the marketplace of Conference Music programming and add onto your personalized SXSW Schedule.

Music Tracks

Music & Tech

From March 13-17, programming in the Music & Tech track focuses on sessions showcasing the promise and potential pitfalls of certain innovations and trends. From virtual pop stars to next-generation streaming services, technology has re-invented the way we create, discover, distribute and experience music.

Seek out new audio-centric technologies in Bring The Noise: An Immersive Revolution in Music and enter the discussion of ethics with Is Elvis Back From the Dead? AI's Impact on Music and The Ethics of Gaming a Release. Go ahead and pore over the Music & Tech schedule of confirmed sessions.

Music Careers

You'll find professional development at the heart of this programming during March 13-17. Along with valuable guidance and insights into enhancing your position in the music industry. Whether you're an emerging artist or someone who has spent years in one of the many fields that are part of this ever-changing business landscape, there will be the right session for you.

Seek answers in the Music Careers track that asks the question of, "Who Gives A Sh!t About Indie Music?" together with taking notes on How To Release an Album in the TikTok Era and Nothing Boring with the Copyright Royalty Board. Mark down the building block Music Career sessions that you need.

