Discover the Best of SXSW Artists in Our Holiday Hits Playlist

Happy holidays, y’all! Elevate your festive season with the SXSW Holiday Hits playlist. Whether you're wrapping presents, baking holiday treats, or transforming your space into a winter wonderland, our curated selection of SXSW Music Festival Alumni is here to amplify your holiday cheer!

Unwrap the gift of our playlist and immerse yourself in these enchanting tracks, including a twinkly "Last Christmas" by Coco & Clair Clair (SXSW 2023), the quirky, lofi vibes of "Boxes On The Ground" by Being Dead (SXSW 2024), the Latin-infused magic of "Santa Quiero" by Los Aptos (SXSW 2022), the nostalgic charm of "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" by Lunar Vacation (SXSW 2022), Khruangbin’s timeless rendition of "Christmas Time Is Here," and a myriad of other musical treasures waiting to be discovered.

🔜 Stay tuned! After we bid farewell to the holiday season, exciting updates await in the New Year. January will bring announcements on Conference Keynotes and Featured Speakers, the Film & TV Festival lineup, a third round of Music Festival showcases, Mentor Sessions, SXSW Pitch finalists, and much more.

🖊️ Register early for SXSW 2024, taking place from March 8-16, to secure discounted rates and access the best available hotels for your Austin stay. Let the countdown to an unforgettable SXSW experience begin!