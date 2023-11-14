Peter One in the SXSW Studio – Photo by Caleb Pickens

SXSW Studio Interviews: Music Festival Artists Peter One, The Zombies & More

Unveil the Stories Behind the Sounds

By Julia Pinto

11/14/2023

Music


The annual SXSW Music Festival showcases some of today's musical heavyweights, featuring a mix of emerging talent, songwriters, and producers that contribute to the uniqueness of each performance.

During the 2023 event, the SXSW Studio emerged as the hub for insightful conversations with Official Showcasing Artists. During daily interviews, host Wajahat Ali delved deep into the artists' careers, motivations, and incredible journeys that led them to the pinnacle of their musical pursuits.

From the country melodies of Peter One to the timeless tunes of The Zombies, and the rhythmic bars of Villano Antillano, the SXSW Studio served as a melting pot of diverse talents, each with a unique story. These conversations went beyond the music; they offered a special glimpse into the artists' hearts, providing a rare look at the passion driving their creativity.

The video archive provides an opportunity to relive the magic, discover the inspirations fueling creatives, and develop an appreciation for the diverse landscape showcased at SXSW. Immerse yourself in these captivating discussions by checking out the linked SXSW Studio interviews below and stay tuned for more magic at SXSW 2024 this March 8-16.

Rap Artist Villano Antillano in the 2023 SXSW Studio

The Zombies with Robert Schwartzman in the 2023 SXSW Studio

Peter One in the 2023 SXSW Studio

 

See Y'all In 2024!

We can’t wait to see y’all again at the next installment of SXSW from March 8-16, 2024. Stay at the forefront of the beat as we unleash a tidal wave of updates that’ll keep you united, energized, and in sync with every twist and turn of the road to SXSW 2024.

Teaser Photo: The Zombies in the SXSW Studio – Photo by Caleb Pickens

