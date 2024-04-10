Elle Shimada – SXSW 2024 – Photo by Virginia Hernandez

2024 SXSW Music Festival Playback

Relive the rhythms, discoveries, and more defining moments

By Julia Pinto

04/10/2024

Music


The 2024 SXSW Music Festival brought over 1,200 new, developing, and established Showcasing Artists from around the world to Austin, TX from March 11-16. The festivities kicked off at the Music Opening Party with a lineup of talented artists including one of Texas' internet sensations Pedal Steel Noah, Mexico City’s 80’s Japanese city pop-embracing Juanpalitoschinos, soulful storyteller Dende, and more.

To warm up for Music Festival nights, SXSW Day Stages provided the perfect live soundtrack for attendees between Conference sessions with PAPISA, Marem Ladson, Marcelo D2, OH HE DEAD, and Brittany Davis, to name only a few. SXSW Community Concerts at Lady Bird Lake featured three days of performances including headliners Bob Schneider, Zapp Featuring Bootsy Collins, Waco Brothers, and more. The week-long dance party encompassed 1800+ performances and 422 international acts on 65 stages throughout the city.

Go back in time and look at some of the amazing SXSW Music Festival moments of 2024 featuring photo galleries, exclusive SXSW Studio interviews, and more on the SXSW YouTube Channel. It is your all-access library of key moments and further exploration into all things SX. Stay tuned for more 2024 on demand content throughout the summer.

Presenter Showcases

This year, 310 Official Showcases were curated by SXSW in collaboration with presenters like BBC Introducing, Billboard, Canela Music, De Los, Easy Eye Sound, Jaded, Jazz re:freshed, Rolling Stone, and many more. They brought the perfect lineups to life at the SXSW Music Festival.

 

Continue Your Music Education

From the stage to your headphones, keep the SXSW beats going. Turn up the SX sound and tune into our curated playlists of Showcasing Artists. The Official SXSW 2024 Playlist includes every artist who came to vibe with us this year. If you're in the mood to visualize a little more, watch our Music Video Playlist.

SXSW Music Fest Moments

Grulke Prize

2024 marked the tenth year of the SXSW Grulke Prize. The awards were created to honor our late friend and colleague Creative Director Brent Grulke. This year's winners consist of first-generation Mexican American Estevie for Developing U.S. Act; traveling musical family TENGGER for Developing Non-U.S. Act; and funk legends Zapp for Career Act.

 

SXSW Studio Interviews

Immerse yourself into each day of SXSW 2024 with our live SXSW Studio interviews. Host Juju Green takes you behind-the-scenes with some of our favorite creators and goes beyond the boundaries of sessions, showcases, and screenings!

Bootsy Collins in the 2024 SXSW Studio

Among the finest bassists in the world, Bootsy Collins has also launched Bootzilla Productions and Funk University to help mentor younger creatives reach their potential or stardom, as well as his Funk Not Fight initiative to bring awareness and a stop to the tide of violence and unrest in our communities.

Join the conversation with Bootsy Collins and host Juju Green.


Watch Now

 

SXSW Photo Galleries

Explore daily highlights from SXSW 2024 including Music Festival performances.

Browse

