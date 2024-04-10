2024 SXSW Music Festival Playback

The 2024 SXSW Music Festival brought over 1,200 new, developing, and established Showcasing Artists from around the world to Austin, TX from March 11-16. The festivities kicked off at the Music Opening Party with a lineup of talented artists including one of Texas' internet sensations Pedal Steel Noah, Mexico City’s 80’s Japanese city pop-embracing Juanpalitoschinos, soulful storyteller Dende, and more.

To warm up for Music Festival nights, SXSW Day Stages provided the perfect live soundtrack for attendees between Conference sessions with PAPISA, Marem Ladson, Marcelo D2, OH HE DEAD, and Brittany Davis, to name only a few. SXSW Community Concerts at Lady Bird Lake featured three days of performances including headliners Bob Schneider, Zapp Featuring Bootsy Collins, Waco Brothers, and more. The week-long dance party encompassed 1800+ performances and 422 international acts on 65 stages throughout the city.

Go back in time and look at some of the amazing SXSW Music Festival moments of 2024 featuring photo galleries, exclusive SXSW Studio interviews, and more on the SXSW YouTube Channel. It is your all-access library of key moments and further exploration into all things SX. Stay tuned for more 2024 on demand content throughout the summer.

Presenter Showcases

This year, 310 Official Showcases were curated by SXSW in collaboration with presenters like BBC Introducing, Billboard, Canela Music, De Los, Easy Eye Sound, Jaded, Jazz re:freshed, Rolling Stone, and many more. They brought the perfect lineups to life at the SXSW Music Festival.