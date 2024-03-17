See You Next Year: SXSW 2025 Dates Announced

That’s a wrap on the 2024 SXSW Conference & Festivals! THANK YOU to all of the registrants, staff, crew, volunteers, speakers, filmmakers, artists, and innovators, from our Austin community and across the globe.

For nine days, creatives stepped into different worlds across tech, film, television, music, and beyond to discover new inspiration, create cross-industry connections, and imagine what's next.

Across 24 tracks of programming and community-curated sessions, some of the most inspired thinkers and industry leaders converged at the Conference. Daily powerful presentations by Keynotes included Academy Award-winning writers and directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert on why they tell stories; Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Katie Couric, Errin Haines, Brooke Shields, and Nancy Wang Yuen on women’s representation in media and entertainment; Sue Bird and Jess Robertson on the investment and growth of women’s sports; chair and chief executive officer Dr. Lisa T. Su in conversation with Ryan Patel on the future of AI; and more.

Amongst the Featured Sessions, we heard from culinary innovator, author, and humanitarian José Andrés; Ilana Glazer, Danny Brown, and the ACLU; artist, actor, producer, and co-founder of Wondermind Selena Gomez; Loral O'Hara and Jeanette Epps, two NASA Astronauts live from space; Emmy Award-winning entertainer, actress, writer, and producer, Lilly Singh; NBA legend Dwyane Wade; and Amy Webb and her Emerging Tech Trend Report to name a few.

From Hollywood heavy-hitters to indie film legends, the Film & TV Festival rolled out the red carpet with provocative dramas, documentaries, TV pilots, shorts, and genre standouts. Nine days of screenings included the Opening Night film and World Premiere of Doug Liman's Road House; Tracie Laymon's Bob Trevino Likes It; Pamela Adlon's Babes; Prentice Penny's documentary TV premiere Black Twitter: A People's History; and Michael Showalter's The Idea of You as the Closing Night Film.

At the Film & TV Awards, we celebrated the collaboration between filmmakers and designers honoring the winners of the 2024 Jury and Special Awards including Narrative Feature Competition winner, Bob Trevino Likes It; Documentary Feature Competition winner Grand Theft Hamlet; Independent TV Pilot Competition winner Marvin Is Sorry; and more. Stay tuned for the 2024 Audience Awards Winners announcement based on audience votes counted from screenings all week long.

At the Music Festival, we turned up the sound with new, developing, and established Showcasing Artists across all genres from local to international acts. Legendary artists from A-Z across multiple Austin venues and specially-curated Presenter Showcases included Billboard, British Music Embassy, Pop Montreal, Rolling Stone, Taiwan Beats, and more. From the Radio Day Stage, we experienced live performances by Marem Ladson, Pink Pablo, Marcelo D2, and Viji, and more. Stay tuned for the 2024 Grulke Prize Winners announcement.

The Comedy Festival brought us a week full of laughs as we celebrated the next wave of groundbreaking comedic talent and applauded established greats like Conan O'Brien and Robert Smigel; Variety's Power of Comedy awards show; Maltin on Movies with Leonard Maltin and Frank Oz; Gotham Comedy Club's celebration of 10 years at SXSW; Matt Besser's improv4humans and ASSSSCAT; Courtney Pauroso as Vanessa 5000; and many more.

Hundreds of exhibitors from around the world gave us a glimpse of the future with cutting-edge technology at the SXSW Creative Industries Exhibition as well as numerous other Exhibitions. We also celebrated the winners of the many prestigious Awards categories including SXSW Pitch, Innovation Awards, and the Community Service Awards.

SXSW 2024 was filled with ample opportunity to explore, learn, discover, and leave inspired. We hope you enjoyed each exciting moment IRL, URL, and even in XR. Take a look back at nine days of SXSW moments through our Photo Galleries.

See You Next Year

We look forward to seeing you again March 7-15, 2025 in Austin, TX for the 2025 SXSW Conference & Festivals.

Get next year’s badge at this year’s lowest rate during our limited 2025 SXSW Badge Presale through March 31. Secure your SXSW 2025 plans today for the best savings of the season and get early access to hotels this summer.

2025 applications open late this summer beginning with SXSW PanelPicker® on June 25. Stay tuned for updates on participation opportunities, registration, and more event information throughout the year – subscribe to SXSW Event Updates.

On behalf of all of us at SXSW, thank you for joining us. We can't wait to see you next year!

Watch SXSW

Rewind and replay events from the 2024 SXSW Conference & Festivals on the official SXSW YouTube Channel. Cozy up in your SXSW Merch and dive into Daily Highlights, SXSW Studio interviews, Conference Keynotes and Featured Sessions, Film & TV Festival red carpets and screening Q&As, Music Festival showcases from the Radio Day Stage, and more.

Stay tuned to SXSW News for more full-length videos and continued event recaps from speakers, red carpet premieres, and performances.

Subscribe to SXSW Event Updates and explore SXSW News to stay up to date on all things SX. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and LinkedIn.