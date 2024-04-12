The Black Keys at SXSW 2024

The 2024 SXSW Conference & Festivals was a whirlwind of excitement, especially with the electrifying presence of The Black Keys gracing not just one, but three of the event's diverse platforms. From the silver screen of the SXSW Film & TV Festival to the insightful discussions at the SXSW Conference, and finally, to the dynamic stages of the SXSW Music Festival, Patrick Carney and Dan Auerbach left an indelible mark on the March festivities.

Documentary World Premiere

Kicking off their SXSW journey was the World Premiere of the documentary feature This is a Film About The Black Keys at the SXSW Film & TV Festival. Delving into the band's early years, this documentary offers fans an intimate glimpse into their story. Directed by Jeff Dupre, the film masterfully weaves together footage and photographs, underscored by 48 of The Black Keys' iconic songs, painting a vivid portrait of their rise to fame.

Conference Keynote

Carney and Auerbach took center stage at the SXSW Conference for a Keynote session. Opening with a performance by the talented sixteen-year-old Pedal Steel Noah, the duo engaged in a conversation with Rolling Stone’s Senior Writer, Angie Martoccio. From their humble beginnings in Akron, Ohio, to headlining Coachella, the Keynote delved into the trials and triumphs of their career, which has spanned over 20 years.

Music Showcases

Closing out their three-part SXSW experience with a bang, The Black Keys performed on two stages at the SXSW Music Festival. Their sets at Mowhawk and Stubb’s, presented by Auerbach’s music label Easy Eye Sound, were nothing short of spectacular. From tracks off their 2021 album Delta Kream to crowd favorites, the duo rocked the house alongside other talented Showcasing Artists like Hermanos Gutiérrez, Robert Finley, Shannon & The Clams, Moonrisers, and more.