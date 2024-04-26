In a fusion of music and film, the SXSW Music and Film & TV Festivals recently collaborated to present a remarkable showcase featuring the Scottish post-rock legends, Mogwai. The event marked the Documentary World Premiere of Mogwai: If The Stars Had A Sound alongside a live performance by the band.

Documentary World Premiere

With a legacy spanning 25 years and a discography boasting 10 studio albums and 7 soundtracks, Mogwai has carved out a unique niche in the music industry. Mogwai: If The Stars Had A Sound traces the band’s journey, from their beginnings in the 1990s to the recording of their most recent album, As The Love Continues, which scored the band their first UK Album Charts Number 1 and their first Billboard US Album Sales Chart Top 10.

Music Showcase

Alongside the screening of the documentary at the ACL Live at the Moody Theater, the band took the stage and put on a show for the SX audience.