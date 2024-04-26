Mogwai – SXSW 2024 – Photo by Brendan Hall

SXSW Premieres Mogwai: If The Stars Had A Sound

Uniting Music and Film

By Julia Pinto

04/26/2024

Music Film & TV



SHARE THIS

LinkedIn0

In a fusion of music and film, the SXSW Music and Film & TV Festivals recently collaborated to present a remarkable showcase featuring the Scottish post-rock legends, Mogwai. The event marked the Documentary World Premiere of Mogwai: If The Stars Had A Sound alongside a live performance by the band.

Documentary World Premiere

With a legacy spanning 25 years and a discography boasting 10 studio albums and 7 soundtracks, Mogwai has carved out a unique niche in the music industry. Mogwai: If The Stars Had A Sound traces the band’s journey, from their beginnings in the 1990s to the recording of their most recent album, As The Love Continues, which scored the band their first UK Album Charts Number 1 and their first Billboard US Album Sales Chart Top 10.

Music Showcase

Alongside the screening of the documentary at the ACL Live at the Moody Theater, the band took the stage and put on a show for the SX audience.

SXSW Studio

During their SXSW adventures, director Antony Crook and Mogwai members Stuart Braithwaite, Dominic Aitchison, and Martin Bulloch took center stage in the SXSW Studio for a candid conversation with host JuJu Green (@StrawHatGoofy).

 

See Y'all Next Year!

We can't wait to see y'all again at the next installment of SXSW from March 7-15, 2025. Dive into our recap of the action that happened this year while you wait for 2025. Stay tuned for more event updates to come – subscribe to SXSW Event Updates and explore SXSW News.

Applications for SXSW 2025 participation opportunities open later this summer beginning with SXSW PanelPicker®.

Stay up to date on all things SX – follow us on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Teaser Photo:

Read More

MORE NEWS

Super Sponsors

Volkswagen logo
Austin Chronicle logo
Porsche logo
C4 logo
Delta logo
U.S. Army logo

Stay Tuned

Sign up to receive the latest announcements, tips, networking invitations and more.