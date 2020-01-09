Find Your Business’s Audience at the SXSW Trade Show

The arrival of the new decade signifies the perfect time for new marketing opportunities and a chance to revisit your business’s target audience and following. SXSW is Austin’s largest playground for key decision makers and influencers, offering unparalleled networking and business opportunities to both up-and-coming and established organizations. In fact, SXSW 2019 hosted 70 companies of the Fortune 100 as well as several countries with large business-focused delegations, including Germany, Brazil, Japan, Singapore, and the UK.

At the SXSW Trade Show you’ll find attendees of all backgrounds, industries, and roles wandering the show floor. In 2019, 19% of SXSW registrants identified their organization as a startup, leveraging the opportunity to connect with media, new partners and investors, and hundreds of ambitious entrepreneurs from around the world at the Trade Show. Overall, the Trade Show saw a healthy attendance of over 70,000 key decision makers, investors, and business professionals.

SXSW encourages the cross pollination of multiple industries and sectors, connecting differing industries to a similar goal or cause. With 23 unique pavilions showcasing carefully selected organizations, the SXSW Trade Show is the perfect place to build your network of industries outside your own.

In 2019, 94% of SXSW Exhibitors, Sales Clients, and Sponsors said they achieved their primary business goal for attending.

Exhibiting in the SXSW Trade Show provides an affordable and impactful home base for brands to interact with their desired target audience. Join other innovative companies and achieve your marketing goals at the 2020 Trade Show. Applications to apply are still open, but spaces are limited.

Curious for more? Gain an in-depth look at SXSW from our 2019 demographics and statistics.

Sometimes seeing is believing, and we encourage that. Come see what the Trade Show is all about by purchasing a Platinum, Interactive, Film or Music Badge. Register to attend before badge rates go up January 17!

Subscribe to the Trade Show Newsletter

To stay up-to-date on the latest Trade Show news, subscribe to our monthly Trade Show Newsletter.