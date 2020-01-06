Introducing the Official 2020 Trade Show Exhibitors

With the arrival of the new year and less than three months until SXSW 2020, we’re in full swing preparing for the SXSW Trade Show.

Centered at the heart of SXSW, the Trade Show is SXSW’s established innovative playground, delivering its attendees a hands-on, experiential showcase of the world’s latest technology and revolutionary ideas. SXSW’s largest and most renowned exhibition will also host 23 eye-catching pavilions, ranging from Startups to Media and Journalism. Every March, hundreds of promising organizations fill those pavilions to showcase their innovations to thousands of show attendees. With over a hundred confirmed Exhibitors and counting, this year’s Trade Show is looking to be the best one yet.

Browse the official SXSW 2020 Trade Show Exhibitors and start prepping your list of must-see exhibitors.

Featured Trade Show Exhibitors

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Yokogawa is a leading provider of Industrial Automation and Test and Measurement solutions. Combining superior technology with engineering services, project management, and maintenance, Yokogawa delivers field proven operational efficiency, safety, quality, and reliability.

Zeiss Cine Lenses

ZEISS is an internationally leading technology enterprise operating in the fields of optics and optoelectronics. The ZEISS Group develops, produces and distributes measuring technology, microscopes, medical technology, eyeglass lenses, camera and cinema lenses, binoculars and semiconductor manufacturing equipment. With its solutions, the company constantly advances the world of optics and helps shape technological progress.

Zeiss Lenses for Cinema have set the bar the film and video industry. No matter the complexity of the production you are planning, the great lenses from Zeiss are up to the challenge.

