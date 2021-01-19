Find Your Folks With SXSW Networking Hour

Let’s all agree that one of the best parts of a completely virtual event is kicking back in your favorite sweats, relaxing with your “cup of ambition” and getting a front row seat to some of the most influential panels, performances, and films of the year. With SXSW Online going live in less than two months, it’s time to start thinking ahead to ensure your time spent logged on has value. Though literally rubbing elbows with industry elites is not the safest option right now, making meaningful connections is a “dream [we’ll] never take away”!

Abandon the remote work casual look for a mere 60 minutes a day, “yawn and stretch and try to come to life” to experience the SXSW Online Networking Hour. This time during our event is dedicated to attendees taking advantage of one-on-one meetings with the makers, doers, and shakers from top businesses and up-and-comers taking their industries by storm.

Sound like an idea you can get behind? Contact our team about how your brand can be a part of shaking up the mundane “9 to 5” work day with digital mingling! Sponsorships include an Amplify Package, Professional Development Hub package and more.

