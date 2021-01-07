Dust Your Social Off And Keep It Moving

Even if the transition from the holiday break to regular work days is simply moving from your couch to the kitchen table turned desk, welcome back! SXSW is wasting no time getting back into the swing of things and making sure our first online event is nothing less than epic. Listen, the past year may have felt overwhelming and underwhelming at the same time, but in the immortal words of Lizzo, just ‘take a deep breath, time to focus on you’. Getting your brand’s message out to the far reaches of the internet can feel like an unattainable task, ‘I know that it’s hard but you have to try. If you need advice’, let us Amplify! SXSW has expanded our already established Amplification Packages to help achieve all your digital goals this season across multiple platforms.

With the addition of the Influencer and Executive Amplification Packages we offer four tiers total to promote across Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook. Connecting with the highly engaged attendees has never been easier or more rewarding now that SXSW 2021 is a completely digital experience. So toss your hair and check your nails because if your socials’ doing good, we’re doing good as well! Contact our team for more information on our Amplification Packages.

