2022 Official SXSW Merch: New Gear, Posters, NFTs & More

We are beyond excited to see everyone back for SXSW 2022! Once you unpack and hit the Austin streets, be sure to head over to our merch stores to get the newest SXSW loot.

SXSW Merchandise Stores are located inside the Austin Convention Center around the corner from Exhibit Hall 1 as well as at the Outdoor Stage at Lady Bird Lake. Explore our merch preview of what to expect at SXSW 2022 below!

Keep in mind that some items sell out fast, so we always recommend that you shop early for the best selection. A limited selection of merchandise is also available 24/7 at merch.sxsw.com.

TOTE-ALLY AWESOME

When you pickup your badge, don’t forget to grab your complimentary canvas tote to carry all of SXSW’s sweet surprises throughout your journey.

We teamed up with artist Laci Jordan for her vibrant positivity that shines through her artwork. Her design of confident women woven in a sea of color was a perfect fit for our celebrated 2022 canvas bag and this year’s underlying theme of togetherness.

OMG. SXSW NFT PFP!

We’re stepping into the NFT game with our very own PFP character, the SXSCritter, inspired by the local bat population and the variety of folks who come to town every year for SXSW. Check back soon, our official 2022 NFT PFP is launching on March 11.

NEW GEAR ONLY AVAILABLE IN PERSON AT SXSW

While we have a variety of new merch available online, we have an even bigger assortment only available inside the Austin Convention Center during SXSW. Things move quickly, so do yourself a favor and shop early!

From your new favorite hats and tees, to dog toys and leashes, and all your basic survival needs like lighters, masks, and umbrellas – we’ve got you covered.

What’s Austin without its beloved Longhorns? We’re hooked and proud to announce this year’s official merch collaboration with the University of Texas. This collaboration is only available in Austin while supplies last!

2022 OFFICIAL COMMEMORATIVE POSTERS

Run, don’t walk, to get your hands on this year’s limited-edition Official Poster designed by local artist FeeBee. Silkscreened with nine spot colors on heavyweight paper, this poster is printed in a numbered edition of 300 and signed by the poster artist. Once our commemorative posters sell out they are never reprinted so don’t hesitate to grab this special collector’s piece. Keep an eye out as you venture around SX because you just might find yourself in front of FeeBee’s artwork.

We also have two limited-edition, screen-printed posters celebrating the Film and Comedy portions of SXSW.

The 2022 Film Poster transports you to another world with its ethereal spirit and fine details. This silkscreen is signed by the artist, Neal Williams, and hand numbered in a limited run of 250.

Our 2022 Comedy Poster celebrates the comedians who keep the laughs coming featuring this year’s lineup. Silkscreened and numbered in a limited run of 100 posters, this poster by artist Greg Ruth pairs perfectly with our 2020 poster design for your walls. Each 2022 poster purchased in person will be gifted a digitally printed version of the 2020 poster.

Where + When to Get Your SX Lewk

Two merchandise stores are located inside the Austin Convention Center on the ground level. As always, we’re open to the public (that’s right, no badges or wristbands required!) March 7 – March 19 from 9:30am – 5:30pm with some extended hours throughout SXSW. Plus, find us at the Outdoor Stage at Lady Bird Lake.

You’ll find a wide variety of exclusive items in person but you can also shop a curated selection online at merch.sxsw.com.

See You There

Join us this March 11-20 in Austin, TX and online for SXSW 2022. Explore Conference sessions, Music Festival showcases, Film Festival screenings, world-class Exhibitions, and beyond on the SXSW Schedule.

