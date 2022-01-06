Blog reading best paired with ‘Celebrate’ by Kwesi Arthur, Teni from the Official SXSW 2022 Playlist, your SXSW tote bag, a comfortable pair of shoes and a sparkling water.

Picture it, March 2022, SXSW is here and downtown Austin is percolating with excitement while you make your way to your first SXSW Exhibition. It’s been a while since you’ve been here and you cannot contain your excitement because you’re about to network, discover, and explore halls lined with your favorite brands and groundbreaking tech. Get ready for interactive experiences and unique access to movers and shakers of the global creative community, SXSW Exhibitions are where creative business gets done.

Looking for something new? Formerly known as the SXSW Trade Show, the Creative Industries Expo open March 13-16 has expanded to include all things imaginative. As the largest exhibition at SXSW, the CIE is a hands-on interactive experience that brings the conference conversations to life with endless unexpected discovery opportunities. This inspiring space showcases everything from fashion and film to art and tech and everything in between. No doubt, there’s something for everyone so regardless if you’re stuck hosting your boring uncle, you’ll have a great time.

New Game Industry Expo, who dis? In years past, this exhibition has been a celebration of fans and gamers from across the globe. While this aspect remains near and dear to our hearts, the SXSW team has shifted focus to the past, present, and future creators of epic gaming experiences. Perhaps even transforming casual fans into game creators themselves! This year the Game Industry Expo March 13-15 offers an opportunity to learn from experts in the field and network with a collection of game industry professionals, including developers, storytellers, hardware innovators, and executives. So pause your tournament and turn off your monitors to make room for an unforgettable event.

Welcome to the unfamiliar with the XR Experience. Known in years past as Virtual Cinema, the XR Experience has evolved to include a multitude of mixed reality content, making it one of the most comprehensive XR showcases available. The exhibition, held March 12-15, features groundbreaking interactive films, art and other projects that offer new perspectives on the human experience. Discover what otherworldly destinations technology can take you and meet the creatives leading the way!

Returning in 2022 you can also expect Flatstock March 17-19 and the Wellness Expo March 12-13. Both are SXSW staples and keep registrants coming year after year. While the American Poster Institute curates a fascinating show to inspire your creative mind the Wellness Expo, our fastest growing showcase, gathers industry leaders from all over the world to motivate your body and soul.

Left to right: Travis Lilley, Lauren Lindley , Wellness Expo - Photo by Shayna Goldstein,

