The SX community has spoken! Announcing over 450 sessions curated from our global community and spanning the world's of tech, film, music, and beyond, each of which will ignite conversation and collaboration at SXSW 2024.

Over the last few months we've sorted through thousands of session proposals via PanelPicker®, with entries up 33% compared to last season. From community votes to PanelPicker Evaluators and SXSW Staff input, the Conference programming slate has arrived — a key part of the premium content set for this year's event.

"Today's giant programming announcement for the 2024 SXSW Conference includes so much compelling content across so many different but interconnected verticals," said Hugh Forrest, SXSW Co-President and Chief Programming Officer. "Browsing through these incredible must-see panels and presentations reminds me why this event is such a magical celebration of innovation, creativity, and discovery for so many people."

Newly-announced sessions are made up of top-level speakers from notable companies, universities, and creative industries including AI Now Institute, American Cancer Society, argodesign, Ben & Jerry's, Bloomberg, Carnegie Mellon, The Dali Museum, Estée Lauder, Google DeepMind, IBM, IDEO, IEEE, Lionsgate, Meow Wolf, NASA, Netflix, Publicis Media, Riot Games, Siemens, Spotify, TikTok, US National Science Foundation, Vimeo, Warner Music, Wieden+Kennedy, and many more.

To help you dip your toes in this Texas-sized pool of new programming, browse session highlights across our 24 Conference Tracks below. For the bold explorers, dive right into the SXSW Schedule for a look at all confirmed programming.

We've only just begun, so stay tuned for more announcements all season long. Get ready to help us write the next chapter of SXSW! Register early to access this stellar lineup and more exciting programming from March 8-16, 2024 at a great season rate.

Session Highlights By Track

March 8-12 | Showcasing long-range, big-picture thinking across interplanetary exploration and quantum to new science discoveries and neurotech breakthroughs, these sessions sneak a peek into the not so distant future.

View Track Sessions

March 8-12 | Geared towards agencies and organizations that want to better understand new ways of connecting with their communities, this programming examines compelling strategies to engage audiences through traditional, digital, and experiential marketing practices.

View Track Sessions

March 11-15 | With AI expanding into all industries, explore the development of this technology and where it’s headed next. Contents will focus on the societal implications of AI as well as the ethics around its use.

View Track Sessions

March 12-15 | Explore the most promising ideas on mitigating (or sometimes living with) the effects of global warming and in-depth coverage of the consequences of unpredictable weather patterns and rising ocean levels.

View Track Sessions

March 8-12 | Investigate the creative process behind film and episodic content with an emphasis on the collaborative nature of the medium. Creating Film & TV track sessions include career development, production, storytelling, VFX, and virtual production.

View Track Sessions

March 11-15 | Dive into the most intriguing new ideas in self-produced content, as well as ahead-of-the-curve distribution, monetization strategies, and brand alignments for this cutting-edge media sector.

View Track Sessions

March 8-15 | The relationships and engagements we experience from a local to a global scale make our lives more profound and meaningful. This programming, which covers what’s shaping the human experience in modern society, is a foundation of SXSW and runs for the entire eight days of the Conference.

View Track Sessions

March 8-12 | Focusing on the philosophical as well as technical, Design track sessions present the methods that top developers and creatives use to build our digital, virtual, and physical worlds with purpose through intentional design thinking.

View Track Sessions

March 8-10 | An exploration of solutions to energy production and delivery at every scale. From rethinking infrastructure to the continued development of alternative energy sources like thermal and fusion, Energy track sessions will tackle different approaches to improve access and equity for communities.

View Track Sessions

March 8-10 | From research, design and manufacturing to logistics, retail and end use, these sessions examine the journey and impact of these industries on our lives.

View Track Sessions

March 8-12 | View the current and future states of film and television through the independent lens of SXSW. With a focus on the business side of the industry, content will cover distribution, financing, representation, and the ever-changing nature of film and television.

View Track Sessions

March 8-10 | Explore how technology and innovation can be leveraged to change the way societies grow, process, cook, consume, and experience food while finding more sustainable and healthy ways to feed the world.

View Track Sessions

March 10-12 | With a focus on the game industry’s continued ascent to dominance as an entertainment platform, programming will emphasize how traditional media and music content is increasingly migrating to these systems.

View Track Sessions

March 8-11 | The Government & Civic Engagement track highlights conversations around programs, policy directions, and new ideas for pushing positive change. Conversations will also cover the upcoming US elections and different angles on how the media tackles the issues.

View Track Sessions

March 8-12 | Addressing how technological and social changes are impacting one of the world’s largest industries, the Health & MedTech content will cover everything from patient-centric care and gene editing to health equity and VR anesthesia.

View Track Sessions

March 11-15 | From artificial intelligence and virtual pop stars to next-generation streaming services, technology has re-invented the way we create, discover, distribute and experience music. The Music & Tech track programming showcases the promise and potential pitfalls of these innovations and trends.

View Track Sessions

March 11-15 | Whether you’re an emerging artist or someone who has spent years in one of the many fields that are part of an ever-changing business landscape, the Music Careers track programming will provide valuable guidance and insights into fast-tracking your trajectory in the music industry.

View Track Sessions

March 8-10 | As therapeutic applications of psychedelics gain more traction in the mainstream consciousness, explore how breakthrough research and a growing business environment will impact the future applications of novel and traditional drugs.

View Track Sessions

March 9-11 | Hear from sports industry professionals and top athletes, as they tackle the latest innovations and trends in the world of athletics. Explore the breakthroughs in technology, biometrics, and fan experiences that promise to reshape this global industry.

View Track Sessions

March 8-11 | Creating the next big thing is a central theme at SXSW. These Startups track sessions cover the unexpected founders, funders, business plans, new revenue models, success stories, and epic fails that make entrepreneurism so compelling.

View Track Sessions

March 8-15 | Featuring the platforms, people, software, hardware and virtual systems that are driving the world’s next wave of change, areas of focus for 2024 include cybersecurity, Web3, the path forward for Big Tech, and Austin's emergence as a major global player in this space. The Tech Industry track programming, which is a foundation of SXSW, runs for the entire eight days of the Conference.

View Track Sessions

March 12-15 | The global mobility revolution is radically transforming the way we move about the world. The Transportation track explores the cutting-edge technologies and brilliant minds behind these transformational changes to our transportation ecosystems - and takes a deeper look at how we are designing, powering, and delivering the next era of mobility.

View Track Sessions

March 8-12 | Focusing on the continuing evolution of how we work, from driving innovation, and reaffirming work expectations to upholding DEIB initiatives, the workplace track content assesses how the impact of these changes will shape the experiences of both employees and employers.

View Track Sessions

March 10-12 | Covering the most exciting immersive breakthroughs from virtual and augmented realities to all the new tech that extend our reality, the XR track content navigates the potential of these mind-bending experiences through new software and hardware technologies.

View Track Sessions

Explore all confirmed Conference programming and more on the SXSW Schedule to help you customize your own list of must-see events.