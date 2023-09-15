SXSW 2023 – Photo by Tico Mendoza

Register Early for SXSW 2024 to Save

Join Us from March 8-16 in Austin, TX

By Jordan Roberts

09/15/2023

News Interactive Music Film & TV



SHARE THIS

LinkedIn0

Deep in the heart of Austin, SXSW is the premier destination for innovators, storytellers, humanitarians, and global thought leaders. Each March, this diverse group of creatives across the tech, film, and music industries converge for 9 days of collaboration.

Join us for SXSW 2024 from March 8-16 in Austin, TX to experience Conference sessions, Film & TV Festival screenings, Music Festival showcases, Comedy Festival events, world-class Exhibitions, tech competitions, Award ceremonies, and much more. Plus, vast networking and learning opportunities, inspiring programming, endless tacos, and unexpected discoveries.

At SXSW, we strive to foster discovery and shine a light on artists and innovators whose work is fresh, unique, boundary-pushing, and drives visionary problem solving. From Next Gen game-changers and emerging talent to legendary trailblazers, the SXSW community makes positive change happen together.

Get ready to break new ground and help us write the next chapter of SXSW! Register early for badge savings off the March walk-up rate and the best available Austin accommodations.

Learn more about badge access, exclusive registrant savings, how to book your hotel through SXSW Housing & Travel, and the latest programming announcements below.

Expect the Unexpected

Join us March 8-16 in Austin, TX for SXSW 2024!

Read on to explore which badge is the perfect fit before you register.

Badge Access

 

Badge Access

Your SXSW adventure begins when you've secured your badge. Unlock access to groundbreaking conference sessions, iconic festivals, unparalleled networking opportunities, SXSW’s online programming, and more.

Each of the 2024 SXSW Badges – Platinum, Interactive, Film & TV, and Music – grant you primary access to the respective Conference tracks and events of your badge type as well as Exhibitions, Networking Meet Ups, Comedy Festival showcases, and online content. Secondary access to other tracks and events outside of your badge type allow for the opportunity to experience more programming and connect with creatives across the many industries that SX serves.

The Platinum Badge is your key to everything SXSW has to offer with primary access to ALL events across the Conference and Festivals – making your SX experience "FOMO" proof.

New for 2024, the Interactive Badge gives you even more access to professional development and learning opportunities with primary entry to all Conference events including sessions, mentors, workshops, and more. Plus secondary access to a majority of Film & TV and Music programming.

The Film & TV Badge is your pass to nine days of screenings, including World and U.S. premieres, featuring a high caliber and diverse lineup of film, TV, and XR during the Film & TV Festival. On the Conference side, access Film & TV sessions, mentors, and workshops. Plus secondary access to a majority of Interactive and Music programming.

The Music Badge is your primary entry key to our legendary Music Festival showcases as well as music programming, mentor sessions, and workshops at the Conference. Plus secondary access to most Interactive and Film & TV programming.

Take the Badge Quiz to find out which badge is the perfect fit for you before you register! Select the Conference Tracks & Festivals that most interest you to discover which badge and arrival date best fits your needs.

Reveal Your Badge

Exclusive Savings

The old saying still rings true: the SXSW early bird catches the biggest taco. For the best badge savings of the season be sure to register early! New for 2024, you can buy now and pay later with PayPal. Just use the PayPal option when checking out in the SXSW Cart.

Register

Bringing a team of 10 or more? Explore our exclusive group rates. Connect your team with the latest professional development tools and new collaborators amid endless networking opportunities at SXSW.

Group Rates

Learning goes beyond the classroom at SXSW with student badge discounts. Currently enrolled students – college undergraduate, postgraduate, or high school grades 9-12 – may apply for this special offer while supplies last.

Student Rates

SXSW Housing & Travel

After you're registered, book your Austin stay! SXSW hotel rooms and rates are available exclusively to registered attendees through SXSW Housing & Travel.

Explore the Hotel Availability page to see all available hotels from a wide selection of downtown Austin options at the lowest rates.

Book Your Hotel

SXSW Timeline

Get a snapshot of daily programming from March 8-16 including Conference tracks, Festivals, and Exhibitions with the SXSW Timeline Overview. Stay tuned for programming announcements throughout the season including the launch of the SXSW Schedule in Fall 2023.

2024 SXSW Conference

New Featured Speakers Announced

Take a first look at the 2024 SXSW Conference lineup with Featured Sessions spanning across 24 tracks of programming. Stay tuned for more big announcements this fall!

Dive In
SXSW 2024 – Rosario Dawson

SXSW 2024 – Rosario Dawson

See You in March 2024

 

Join us at SXSW 2024! Register to attend and book your hotel early for the best savings of the season! Stay tuned for event updates and programming announcements now through March.

While you await the 2024 SXSW announcements, relive exciting 2023 Keynotes, Featured Sessions, Film & TV Festival red carpets, Music Festival showcases, and more on our official YouTube Channel.

Journey further back through SXSW Iconic Moments to watch even more exclusive content from the SX archives.

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok. Subscribe to event newsletters and check out SXSW News for the latest SX coverage.

Read More

More News+

Super Sponsors

Volkswagen logo
Austin Chronicle logo
Porsche logo
C4 logo

Stay Tuned

Sign up to receive the latest announcements, tips, networking invitations and more.