As the saying goes, SXSW is a marathon, not a sprint. After each full day of sessions, premieres, showcases, and high-level networking, you'll need a comfortable and convenient place to rest and recharge. Let us help you book your hotel for SXSW 2025 from March 7–15 in Austin!

The SXSW Housing team is here to ensure your event experience is seamless. As locals, our housing experts know the city inside and out. With extensive experience handling SXSW and other major events in Austin, our team makes finding the perfect hotel a breeze.

Registration and hotel bookings will open on August 6. As you prepare to secure the best rates of the season, make sure to review our Housing FAQs for helpful information.

Housing Team Tips

Where will you stay?

We understand that navigating the hotel environment in Austin during SXSW can be very daunting. Our team of professionals is extremely well versed in assisting you to find an accommodation that’s the best fit.

All of our partnered hotels are located within a few miles of the Austin Convention Center in varying areas of the city. No matter what part of Austin you'd like to experience, we’ve got an option for you. To get an idea of the area of Austin that appeals to you the most, check out our SXSW Hotel Map.

From there, our housing professionals can assist you in choosing the hotel that’s best for you. Each hotel offers unique rooms and amenities to fit your needs. Be sure to check the availability of each hotel leading up to the event.

Are you traveling in a large group?

The SXSW Housing team can assist your group or company in finding a hotel. We have long-standing relationships with our partnered hotels and are able to work with them to accommodate your group. SXSW Housing assists in facilitating the best rates and will provide a liaison should you need to make any special requests.

Other Need-To-Knows

Flexible Cancellation Policies

SXSW Housing does not charge a fee to book a hotel room – there are no hotel penalties to change or cancel your reservation until you are within 28 days of arrival. Should you need to reduce your stay or cancel your reservation within 28 days of arrival, SXSW will assess a $50 processing fee to the card on file.

Keep in mind, SXSW hotels have either a 7 or 14 day cancellation policy. If you were to cancel your hotel reservation within that time frame, you could be subject to a cancellation fee assessed by the hotel as well.

Best Rates & Hotels in Austin

The SXSW Housing team helps provide the lowest contracted rates for your SXSW stay. Should you book your accommodation outside SXSW Housing, you are almost guaranteed to pay a considerably higher rate per night.

SXSW contracts with the top hotel properties in the area. These properties include the brands of Fairmont, Four Seasons, Hilton, Hyatt, IHG, Marriott, Starwood, and Wyndham. If you are a rewards member for any of these brands you can accrue points during your stay, however rewards points cannot be used in lieu of payment for your stay.

How to Book

There are two ways to book a hotel, from your SXSW Shopping Cart or your SXSW Social account.

If you used the SXSW Shopping Cart to purchase your SX registration you will sign in to the same shopping cart and click Request Hotel for each registration that requires accommodations. If you did not use a shopping cart to register for SXSW, you will use your SXSW Social Account to book your hotel. In addition, housing booking links will now be in your registration confirmation email.

Head over to the Hotel Availability page for more information and detailed steps!

Hotel Availability

Still Have Questions?

Visit the Housing FAQ for more information.

Email housing@sxsw.com, or call 512-467-7979 between 10am–6pm CT, Monday through Friday, and ask for Housing. Please note, email is the best way to get in contact with us in our busier months leading up to SXSW.

Register to Attend

SXSW is an essential destination for global professionals and creatives. The annual March event features Conference sessions, Film & TV Festival screenings, Music Festival showcases, Comedy Festival sets, world-class Exhibitions, and much more. Get ready for another exciting event March 7–15, 2025 in Austin, TX!

Registration opens on August 6. Mark you calendars – the early bird catches the lowest SXSW Badge rates and best available hotel selections.

Registration Info