Angelique Albert

Native Forward | Service to Education

Angelique Albert is the CEO of Native Forward Scholars Fund, the largest provider of direct scholarships to Native students in the United States. She is a mission-driven leader with expertise in public service, social justice and ensuring Native students have the resources and support to fulfill their academic aspirations. Since assuming leadership in 2017, Angelique has transformed Native Forward into a national force, surpassing $400 million in scholarships to over 20,000 students from 500 Tribes in all states. Both Native Forward and Angelique have garnered notable acclaim, exemplified by the 2024 RealLeaders Impact Award which honors global companies catalyzing transformative change for the greater good. Angelique has also earned a spot on the NonProfit Times' Power and Influence Top 50 CEO list. Raised on the Flathead Indian Reservation, Angelique is a proud member of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes. Her leadership is grounded in over 25 years of experience spanning nonprofit, philanthropy, business, and government sectors. She received her MBA from Gonzaga University, where she is also an Advisory Member of the MBA-AIE Program. Angelique also lends her expertise to the Obama Foundation’s MBK Alliance Advisory Council and serves on the board of directors for the Johnson Scholarship Foundation.

Brenda Darden Wilkerson

Anita B Foundation / Service to Technology

Brenda Darden Wilkerson is an advocate for access, opportunity, and social justice for underrepresented communities in technology. She currently serves as the President and CEO of AnitaB.org, an organization that connects, inspires, and strives for greater equality for women technologists in business, academia, and government. She founded the original Computer Science for All program, building computer science classes into the curriculum for every student in the Chicago Public Schools, and serving as the inspiration for the Obama administration’s national CS For All initiatives. Brenda was named to the 2023 Forbes 50 Over 50 list for Impact. The third annual list is a collection of founders, innovators, and creators and is divided into four broad categories – Innovation, Impact, Investment, and Lifestyle. The women on the 50 Over 50 Impact list are leading the charge for a better world.

Celia Hughes

Art Spark Texas | Service to Film & TV

Celia Hughes is the Executive Director and Founder of Art Spark Texas, an award-winning disability-led arts organization, where she has been a powerful force for change as an advocate for disability rights for almost 30 years. With the vision to foster equity and access across all cultural sectors, Celia believes that life is enriched by the inclusion of multiple voices from diverse cultural, ethnic and disability communities. Through Art Spark, she has been a leader in the inclusive and accessible arts arena, fostering individual leadership and community empowerment, while creating long-standing inclusive arts programs that offer artists professional opportunities to develop knowledge and skills; youth a window on a world of creative possibilities; and educators a 21st century outlook on learning. Ms. Hughes holds a Master of Public Affairs from the LBJ School of Public Affairs and a Bachelor of Arts, Speech Pathology, and is a graduate of the American Musical and Dramatic Academy (AMDA). Ms. Hughes served as Chair of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Arts VSA Affiliate Council from 2003-2011, and currently serves as the Chair of One Voice Central Texas (OVCT) Standards of Excellence committee. Ms. Hughes is a professionally trained Audio Describer and currently serves on the SME Committee developing Audio Describer Certification Standards, organized by the Academy for Certification of Vision Rehabilitation and Education Professionals (ACVREP).

Jeb Gutelius

The Ally Coalition | Service to Music

Jeb Gutelius believes in the power of music to build community and create transformational social change; his work focuses on catalyzing connections between musicians and their fans, corporations, and nonprofits. Over the past two decades, he has worked with many musicians (including Jack Antonoff, Noah Kahan and boygenius), corporate partners (including Spotify, Microsoft, and Bombas) and remarkable local organizations around the world. Central to Jeb's approach is his belief that we must take an intersectional approach to society's biggest issues including, LGBTQ equality, mental health, and gender equity. Jeb leads The Ally Coalition for Jack Antonoff, and with his terrific team, supports hundreds of community based organizations bettering the lives of LGBTQ youth. He also leads the Busyhead Project for Noah Kahan to improve access to mental health care. He also built the Blue Boy Foundation with Lauv, helped launch the Fender Play Foundation, created Calling All Crows, and created and produced The Lena Horne Prize (honoring Solange). Jeb currently lives on a small island off the coast of Vancouver, Canada with his wife, two daughters and rescue dog, Lola.

Ross Minor

Game Accessibility Consultant | Service to Accessibility

Ross Minor is a digital accessibility consultant specializing in gaming and media who has been working in the industry for over five years. As an accessibility consultant, he has been responsible for collaborating with game development studios such as Ubisoft, Interior Night, and EAGames, and has worked on games including Sea of Thieves, As Dusk Falls, and many more projects that have yet to be announced. Ross also has a Youtube channel and Twitch where he has created and edited over 150 videos with a focus on accessibility in gaming, technology, and tutorials to educate and raise awareness surrounding accessibility. Lastly, Ross is an audio description narrator and was most recently responsible for describing the live action of Avatar: The Last Airbender on Netflix.