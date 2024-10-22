Each year, we call upon our incredible creative community to help select the bold ideas for the next SXSW conference through PanelPicker®, our official session proposal and voting platform. From those community votes, insights from our dedicated staff, and guidance from our PanelPicker Evaluators, we’re thrilled to announce over 450 sessions for the 2025 SXSW Conference.

"The SXSW Conference always delivers fresh, forward-thinking and fun content. The sessions announced today once again embody this spirit of innovation and discovery. Come to Austin in March to be informed and inspired by so many thought-leaders from so many different industries who lend their creativity to the life-changing experience that is SXSW." – Hugh Forrest, Co-President and Chief Programming Officer

Human belonging and connection is a powerful theme across the 2025 Conference programming. Whether it's examining the line between how tech and AI can bring us closer together or push us apart, or diving into new markets and opportunities, these sessions will inspire new perspectives and help us shape a future we’re excited to step into.

Below is a snapshot of the hundreds of speakers, across 23 curated tracks, who will spark conversations, creativity, and ideas for positive change that will last well beyond March. These industry experts hail from a range of cutting-edge and innovative institutions, including Adidas, Atlantic Records, Electronic Frontier Foundation, Epic Games, Forbes, Frontline, Google, IBM, IDEO, Major League Soccer, McKinsey, Microsoft, NASA, National Basketball Association, Netflix, Scale AI, The Atlantic, VMWare, and Zillow.

And this is just the first announcement! We’re still adding programming, including music demo listening sessions, opportunities for continuing legal education and much more to the March conference lineup. Stay tuned for more information by subscribing to event updates or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and X for more announcements all season long.

Session Highlights By Track

March 7-10 | The 2050 track focuses on long-term, big-picture thinking with an emphasis on scientific discovery. The programming features topics ranging from quantum computing and space exploration to robotics and foresight best practices — and beyond.

View Track Sessions

March 7-11 | Geared towards agencies and organizations that want to strengthen connections with their communities and clients, this programming features effective approaches to brand strategy as well as novel methods of engaging audiences through traditional and digital marketing practices.

View Track Sessions

March 9-13 | With AI expanding into all industries, explore the development of this technology and where it’s headed next. Contents will focus on the societal implications of AI as well as the ethics around its use.

View Track Sessions

March 10-13 | Explore the most promising, solution-based innovations and strategies to mitigate climate change. From sustainable building solutions to cutting-edge climate technologies, learn how you can help in the fight to end climate change and build a sustainable future for generations to come.

View Track Sessions

March 7-11 | Join us to explore the creative and collaborative process of making films and television shows. Learn practical tips to bring your ideas to life on screen, and stay up-to-date with the latest tech developments. Topics range from screenwriting and nonfiction storytelling to virtual production and workshops on post-production.

View Track Sessions

March 7-11 | An estimated 1 in 4 people worldwide contribute to the creator economy, the fastest growing type of small business today. This programming explores that dynamic landscape of self-produced content for creators, their collaborators, and their communities. Discover innovative strategies for audience building and monetization, and gain insights into the future of this booming industry.

View Track Sessions

March 7-13 | The Culture track spotlights the fusion of creativity, humanity, and arts, offering a fresh perspective on how communities uniquely share their stories. Delve into diverse and dynamic topics and speakers that shape our collective experiences.

View Track Sessions

March 7-11 | In the space between creativity and technicality lies the Design track. These sessions traverse a wide expanse of topics from accessible spaces and what makes them work, to the UX of our newest tools, to visual trends and their applications.

View Track Sessions

March 7-9 | From renewable energy breakthroughs to smart grid solutions, the Energy track illuminates the latest trends shaping the future of how we power the world. Whether it’s showcasing clean tech advancements or examining the evolving landscape of energy policy, sessions will highlight action towards a more sustainable future and solutions to production and delivery at every scale.

View Track Sessions

March 7-9 | These sessions dive into the lifecycle of products, exploring the latest trends and advancements in research, design, and manufacturing. From eco-friendly materials to efficient logistics and mindful retail strategies, this track analyzes how these industries shape our lives.

View Track Sessions

March 7-11 | Prepare for a unique overview of the industry through the lens of independent filmmaking. Uncover new practices in financing and distribution, and discover emerging trends that will help you navigate the ever-evolving world of the Film & TV Industry.

View Track Sessions

March 8-10 | Food has the ability to connect cultures and bridge the gap between communities across the globe. The Food track brings chefs, entrepreneurs, activists, farmers, scientists and enthusiasts together to explore ways in which technology and innovation can be leveraged to change the way we grow, cook and consume food to create a more sustainable and healthier world.

View Track Sessions

March 9-11 | Unlock the future of entertainment with our Game Industry track, spotlighting the explosive growth of the gaming industry as the ultimate entertainment platform. Dive into how music content and diverse media are seamlessly integrating into these immersive systems, transforming the gaming experience and redefining media consumption.

View Track Sessions

March 7-10 | Functional government and civic engagement are imperative to ensure that everyone’s voices and needs are understood in today’s complicated societies. This track covers a myriad of topics that help shape a more positive, equitable, and engaging world.

View Track Sessions

March 7-11 | Situated at the crossroads of science and technology, Health & MedTech sessions explore everything from the newest weight loss drugs to the impact of differentiated stem cell technology on neuroscience, as well as the solutions and tools that provide better outcomes for patients everywhere.

View Track Sessions

March 10-13 | From artificial intelligence in music production and virtual reality music videos to immersive live entertainment, technology has re-invented the way we create, discover, distribute and experience music. The Music & Tech track showcases the promises and potential pitfalls of these innovations and trends.

View Track Sessions

March 10-13 | The Music Industry track covers a wide range of topics across music, from publishing and sync to marketing and touring. Whether you’re an emerging artist or a seasoned industry vet, this track will provide valuable guidance and insight into this ever-changing landscape.

View Track Sessions

March 8-10 | It’s time we expand our understanding of the profound potential of psychoactive substances. Hear from researchers, healthcare professionals, and investors who are working to dissolve the stigma, reshaping how we view and consume psychedelics. Come experience how we are bringing these centuries-old drugs into the mainstream.

View Track Sessions

March 7-10 | Be inspired, be motivated and be captivated by the successes and failures of a diverse array of founders, as well as the funders who backed their often unconventional entrepreneurial efforts. If you want to translate your great startup idea into a successful reality, then this track will give you a competitive advantage for the long adventure ahead.

View Track Sessions

March 7-13 | Showcasing the cutting-edge platforms, visionary leaders, advanced software, state-of-the-art hardware, and immersive virtual systems driving the next wave of technological innovation. The Tech industry’s areas of focus for 2025 include breakthrough advancements in cybersecurity, the evolving landscape of Big Tech, the transformative potential of Web3, and Austin's ascent as a pivotal global tech powerhouse. A highlight of SXSW, the Tech Industry track spans the entire seven-day conference.

View Track Sessions

March 11-13 | New technology continues to transform the transportation ecosystem, driving a new era of connected, sustainable mobility, and enhanced passenger experience. Autonomous vehicles are making significant progress, with ride-hailing services, and delivery applications increasingly deployed in cities around the world. As EV sales are surging in Europe and parts of Asia, the U.S. market continues to face challenges in the form of fluctuating demand, charging infrastructure, and supply-chain headaches. Meanwhile, climate-conscious solutions for the aviation industry are gaining traction and attention at a rapid pace. The Transportation track content is geared toward understanding the latest trends and best new ideas on how to move people and products from here to there.

View Track Sessions

March 7-10 | Guiding employees and employers through various stages of career development, the Workplace track seeks to focus on how organizations can work together to drive innovation, inspire growth and be adaptable so everyone can reach their goals.

View Track Sessions

March 9-11 | Immersive technology has been a constantly evolving medium used across both enterprise applications and entertainment. Sessions in the XR track explore how these exciting technologies are being implemented across multiple industries and how they can affect larger audiences.

View Track Sessions

Browse the full lineup of community-sourced sessions on the SXSW Schedule and build your list of must-see events.

Explore All Sessions