Today, we’re excited to announce our first keynote and the second round of featured speakers for SXSW 2025 Driven by Rivian this March. It’s a powerful lineup, with a few clear themes across the sessions: the rapid pace of technological advancements, the importance of human connection and creativity, and how these forces intersect.

First up: the emerging technology that is poised to reshape the way we live and work. Keynote speaker, IBM Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna, explores how business and society can benefit from a reality that each of us will soon face – as artificial intelligence and quantum computing converge in powerful ways – expanding what is possible with these technologies. Among today’s featured speakers, Niall Firth, Executive Editor of the MIT Technology Review, will dive further into these new digital frontiers and share the publication’s list of ten breakthrough technologies and how they will impact the business sector and our daily lives.

In an increasingly automated world, 20% of U.S. adults report feeling lonely, as indicated by Gallup's latest data. Leaders like Bumble CEO Lidiane Jones are focused on technology that prioritizes authentic human interaction. Jones will discuss her work to redefine the tech industry by building platforms centered around women's experiences and the importance of human connection during heightened loneliness.

With tech redefining how we socialize, it is transforming the way we work together and innovate as well. Futurist and business leader Rishad Tobaccowala examines the interwoven forces reshaping work, reveal where work will happen in the future, how it will be done, and offer strategies to prepare for these profound changes. Whether you’re in a hybrid or full-time office environment, best-selling author and workplace expert Amy Gallo will help you master interpersonal dynamics and effective communication.

From AI and humans to brands and creatives, the future will be shaped by collaboration. As we enter a "technology supercycle," a term coined by futurist Amy Webb, finding deeper ways to connect, leverage technology, and champion what makes us human will be a core part of the future of work, innovation, and social progress. From March 7–13, a diverse group of visionaries at the SXSW Conference will offer valuable insights on how to use technology to amplify human creativity, foster meaningful connections, and drive positive change in business and society.

Explore all of the newly-announced speakers below. Register today to unlock access to this stellar programming and much more. Join fellow creative pioneers, storytellers, and global thought leaders to ignite conversations that redefine how we connect with one another at the 2025 SXSW Conference & Festivals in Austin, TX.