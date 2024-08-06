Forge New Frontiers at SXSW 2025

Register Early for the Lowest Badge Rate of the Season

By Jordan Roberts

08/6/2024

Film & TV Interactive Music News



Set your creative compass South by Southwest—30.2672° N, 97.7431° W to be exact.

Nestled in the vibrant heart of Austin, SXSW stands as the premier destination where pioneers, storytellers, innovators, and global visionaries converge. Each March, this dynamic assembly of creative minds from the tech, film, and music industries embarks on a nine-day journey to explore new frontiers and engage in the evolving landscape of ideas.

Join us for SXSW 2025 from March 7–15 in Austin, TX to experience Conference sessions, Film & TV Festival screenings, Music Festival showcases, Comedy Festival events, world-class Exhibitions, tech competitions, and much more. Plus, immerse yourself in boundless networking and learning opportunities, inspiring programming, an endless supply of tacos, and serendipitous discoveries.

From the emerging talents poised to shape the next generation to the legendary trailblazers who inspire us all, our community thrives on the power of diverse perspectives and collaborative problem-solving. This is your chance to connect with a community of audacious creators and forward-thinkers—to dare to dream beyond the horizon.

Don’t delay—register for your SXSW Badge early to secure the best savings of the season! Find out more about badge access, including Platinum upgrades, registrant discounts, and exclusive hotel booking details.

Challenge the Ordinary. Celebrate the Authentic. Welcome to SXSW.

Join us March 7–15 for the 2025 SXSW Conference & Festivals. To begin your journey, read on to explore badge types and access.

 

Badge Access

Your SXSW adventure kicks off the moment you secure your badge. Unlock access to cutting-edge conference sessions, iconic festivals, and unparalleled networking.

With each 2025 SXSW Badge—Platinum, Interactive, Film & TV, or Music—you get primary access to the specific Conference tracks and events related to your badge type, plus Keynotes, exhibitions, Comedy Festival showcases, and select Conference sessions open to all badge holders.

Additionally, secondary access to other tracks and events outside your badge type lets you explore even more programming and connect with creatives across diverse industries. Registrants also enjoy a range of Austin hotels at the best available rates.

Go Platinum

Make your SXSW experience unforgettable with a Platinum Badge for primary access to ALL events throughout the Conference and Festivals from March 7–15. New for SXSW 2025, the Platinum Badge unlocks more than ever.

Improved Platinum Benefits

  • Improved access to select Keynotes and Featured Sessions
  • Primary access to select brand experiences
  • Early access to SXXpress Passes
  • Expedited badge pick-up to get you on your way
  • Platinum-only rooms at major Conference venues to rest and recharge in
  • Merchandise discounts including 50% off an entire online order through December 31, 2024.
  • Plus, the first 300 Platinum Badge buyers receive a free merch item at SXSW as well as 10% off exclusive pre-sale merch (to be picked up at Registration).

Explore access information and current rates for each of the 2025 SXSW Badges below.

Platinum Badge

Make your SXSW experience FOMO-proof with primary access to ALL events across the Conference and Festivals. Enjoy enhanced Platinum benefits like fast-track badge pick-up, access to VIP lounges, and additional perks.

Register
Photo by Natalie Guillot

Interactive Badge

Boost your professional growth with primary access to all Conference events including sessions, mentors, workshops, tech competitions, and more. Plus, secondary access to most Film & TV and Music programming.

Register
NASA Opening Session with Lori Glaze & US Poet Laureate Ada Limón – SXSW 2024 – Photo by Hutton Supancic

Film & TV Badge

Experience nine days of primary access to Film & TV Festival screenings, featuring a diverse mix of film, TV, and XR content. Gain Conference access to Film & TV sessions, mentors, and workshops, along with secondary access to most Interactive and Music programming.

Register
Dev Patel signs autographs before the World Premiere of Monkey Man at SXSW 2024 - Photo by Aaron Rogosin

Music Badge

Turn up your primary access to legendary Music Festival showcases at Austin’s iconic venues. Enjoy Conference access to Music sessions, mentors, and workshops, and receive secondary access to most Interactive and Film & TV programming.

Register
NOBRO – SXSW 2024 – Photo by Keira Lindgren

 

Exclusive Savings

The old saying still rings true: the SXSW early bird lassos the biggest savings. For the best badge rates of the season, be sure to register early to save off the March walk-up rate. You can also buy now and pay later with PayPal. Just use the PayPal option when checking out in the SXSW Cart.

Groups

Bringing a team of 10 or more? Explore our exclusive group rates. Connect your team with the latest professional development tools and new collaborators amid endless networking opportunities at SXSW.

Students

Learning goes beyond the classroom at SXSW with student badge discounts. Currently enrolled students – college undergraduate, postgraduate, or high school grades 9-12 – may apply for this special offer while supplies last.

Early Career

The Early Career Badge Discount offers an exclusive rate on an Interactive, Film & TV, or Music Badge for SXSW 2025. Enjoy 40% off during your first year fresh out of school or 30% off throughout your second year in the professional world. Apply for this special offer while supplies last.

SXSW Hotel Block

After you're registered, book your Austin stay! SXSW hotel rooms and rates are available exclusively to registered attendees through SXSW Housing.

Explore the Hotel Availability page to see all available hotels from a wide selection of downtown Austin options at the lowest rates.

Register for SXSW 2025

Step Into Your Future

Immerse yourself in unparalleled discovery, learning, professional development, and networking alongside creatives from across the globe at SXSW 2025 from March 7-15 in Austin, TX.

Secure your badge and book your hotel early for the best rates!

Register Now
 

Keep Up With Year-Round SXSW News

Stay tuned for event updates, trending topics from the SX community, programming announcements, and more throughout the season. While you await the 2025 SXSW announcements, relive exciting 2024 Keynotes, Featured Sessions, Film & TV Festival red carpets, Music Festival showcases, and more on our official YouTube Channel.

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and X. Subscribe to event newsletters and check out SXSW News for the latest SX coverage.

Read More

MORE NEWS

Super Sponsors

Stay Tuned

Sign up to receive the latest announcements, tips, networking invitations and more.