The most exciting nine days of the year are quickly approaching (we're totally not biased)! With all of the hustle and bustle that comes along with SXSW, let's do a quick check in on your pre-event to-do list.

You've purchased your 2024 SXSW Badge, started building your must-see Schedule, and even planned your first Austin barbecue stop, but you keep procrastinating booking your stay. That's where the SXSW Housing & Travel team comes in to help you choose from a variety of options that are still available.

Our team has made it incredibly easy and cost effective to book the best rates with our partners across downtown Austin during SXSW from March 8-16. Once registered, you will receive a custom booking link in your registration confirmation email, giving you access to our booking portal.

Book With SXSW

When you book through SXSW Housing & Travel, you get:

Exclusive rates to SXSW registrants thanks to our partnerships with hotels.

A flexible cancellation policy. Shorten or cancel your reservation, with no penalty, until 28 days before arrival.

Access to a range of hotel brands like Hilton, Marriott, Hyatt, IHG, Omni, Choice Hotels, Sonesta, citizenM, Accor, Best Western, and more! This means you can accrue points during your stay if you have a preference for a hotel brand.

To view our available dates and rates, please visit our Hotel Availability page.

New Austin Hotels

If you're not sure what hotel works for you, here are some great recommendations straight from the SXSW Housing & Travel team.

Cambria Austin Downtown

Located just steps away from the Austin Convention Center, the Cambria Austin Downtown is located in the popular Rainey Street area. This property recently opened in October 2023 and offers attendees a comfortable stay amidst the buzz of SXSW.

citizenM Austin Downtown

The brand new citizenM Austin Downtown offers affordable luxury options at one of the few locations throughout the US. This brand new property offers a prime location in downtown Austin close to the Paramount Theatre and Congress Avenue.

More Great Options

Canopy by Hilton Austin Downtown

Canopy is a boutique hotel experience by Hilton located near 6th street and other downtown landmarks. Great for experiencing the nightlife of West 6th street when you've wrapped up on your Conference sessions for the day.

Origin Hotel Austin

Looking to get away from the noise for a bit? Origin Hotel Austin offers attendees a budget-friendly stay while getting away from the buzz of the city.

Sheraton Austin

Having recently undergone renovations, the Sheraton Austin (the new Downright Austin), is perfect for any SXSW Music Festival attendees. This property is situated near the Red River Cultural District consisting of Stubbs, Mohawks, Cheer Up Charlies, and more!

Explore Hotel Availability

Still Have Questions?

Visit the Housing FAQ for more information or email housing@sxsw.com for the best form of contact regarding your questions or concerns.

