Adding to the unexpected discovery of SXSW 2024 is the unique opportunity to experience the future of learning at SXSW EDU before the SXSW festivities kick off in earnest.

We’re thrilled to announce all SXSW EDU programming will be open to SXSW registrants for Crossover Day on Thursday, March 7! Experience the future of learning and join in on sessions, workshops, and much more.

Your SXSW Badge will grant you access to all that SXSW EDU has to offer on its final day of programming including sessions from industry thought leaders; interactive workshops; a screening of Butterfly In The Sky, a film about the beloved PBS children’s series Reading Rainbow; an inspirational closing Keynote with Yung Pueblo; and a series of specially-crafted crossover sessions aimed at bridging the two communities, to be announced soon.

"Learning and discovery have been two of the core pillars of SXSW since it launched in 1987. Creating this unique blend of content that the SXSW EDU community can share with the SXSW community is the type of engagement that harnesses the power of convergence." – Hugh Forrest, SXSW Co-President & Chief Programming Officer

The community at the SXSW EDU Conference & Festival is comprised of learning professionals spanning from early childhood to higher education and lifelong learning. In addition to classroom practitioners, there are many entrepreneurs, investors, foundations, business leaders, administrators, and more that reflect the ecosystem of stakeholders involved in a learner’s journey.

Crossover Programming Highlights

See the full lineup of amazing Crossover Day content on Thursday, March 7 that’s open to all early arrivers to SXSW, with more sessions to soon be announced!