Step Into the World of Education at SXSW EDU 2024

Expand your horizons and begin your SXSW experience a few days early at the SXSW EDU Conference & Festival, where the brightest minds in education come together to change the future of teaching and learning March 4-7, 2024.

Guided by the belief that education is the root of everything, SXSW EDU is dedicated to helping create a new tomorrow for learners everywhere.

"You want to work on climate change? Work on education. You want to work on health? Work on education. You want to work on social justice? Work on education." - Angela Duckworth, Founder & CEO, Character Lab

With a wide range of programming, a festival component, and so much more, attendees from all over the world attend eager to improve education’s most critical social issues ranging from implementation of AI, tackling teacher burnout and retention, education to workforce pipeline, book bans, push for equity education, and much more! Leave with innovative ideas and solutions to ever-evolving challenges.

SXSW EDU 2024 Highlights

SXSW EDU fosters innovation through Conference sessions, two live competitions, networking opportunities, film screenings, an exhibition, performances, and so much more, all organized by 12 thematic tracks.

Inspiring Speakers

Thought leaders from around the world will convene in March to take the SXSW EDU stage, and each will bring passion and inspiration with them. This year’s SXSW EDU lineup includes Keynote Speakers Kimberlé Crenshaw, co-founder and executive director of The African American Policy Forum and Jonathan Cox, vice president of Center for Policy Analysis and Research at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation (CBCF), as they discuss the debate over Critical Race Theory and unravel myths and misconceptions that challenge the opposition.

Taking the Featured Stage this year are inspiring voices including Julieanna Richardson, founder and president of The Historymakers; Geoffrey Canada, president of Harlem Children’s Zone; Carol Dweck, Lewis and Virginia Eaton Professor of Psychology at Stanford University; Dan Ackerman, Editor-in-Chief of Gizmodo; and more. Explore more than 900 speakers already confirmed for the 2024 event.

Live Competitions

SXSW EDU hosts two live competitions that serve as a platform to showcase fresh ideas and solutions for the education community.

At the fast-paced Launch Startup Competition, presented by the Walton Family Foundation, seven finalists will take the stage to pitch their early-stage education startups in front of a panel of judges, industry experts, investors, and a live audience.

High school students from around the world will be showcasing their innovative ideas at the inaugural Student Impact Challenge, presented by The Allstate Foundation. This competition provides an opportunity for these students to share their talents, validate and refine their ideas, and gain experience.

Electric Expo

Discover the latest organizations and thought leaders at the SXSW EDU Expo. The Expo is a central hub for the event with interactive exhibits from up-and-coming startups and established businesses in the education space, specially-curated programming, networking opportunities, and more.

Monday, March 4 : 9am–4pm

: 9am–4pm Tuesday, March 5 : 9am–4pm

: 9am–4pm Wednesday, March 6: 9am–4pm

Intentional Networking

Through mentorship opportunities, snack and coffee breaks, social events, meet ups, walking tours, and more, there are a plethora of networking opportunities to help you build your network and connect with like-minded individuals.

Expressive Festival

Find inspiration through storytelling within the festival components of the event. Explore the newly-announced narrative and documentary film screenings, followed by a live audience Q&A with the directors and producers, and inspiring performances, incorporating a workshop-style experience to understand the content more deeply.

Attend SXSW EDU

Join your community at SXSW EDU for a celebration of learning and innovation March 4-7, 2024. Stay tuned for more exciting updates!

