Discover Showcasing Artists, Music Mentors, Sessions & More with a 2020 SXSW Music Badge

Each year, SXSW brings together leaders from across the world to Austin, Texas for 10 days of networking, learning, and discovery to explore what’s next in the worlds of film, culture, music, and technology. From March 13-22, 2020 experience a range of music-related Conference programming, live music showcases, and build new and lasting connections.

While the Platinum Badge grants primary access to all of SXSW, the Music Badge also unlocks the opportunity to experience performances from over 2,000 showcasing artists, attend cross-industry Conference sessions, collaborate with Music Mentors, and more.

What to Expect at the SXSW Music Festival

The Music Festival kicks off on March 16 and brings fans and music professionals together with film and tech industry creatives for a unique celebration, discussion, and exploration of music.

“The entire city of Austin is filled with music all day long to the middle of the night. Famous artists mix with unknown artists, all just pure music lovers, there is something for everyone.” – Accorinrin, Otoboke Beaver

Live music is at the heart of the SXSW Music Festival. With a Music Badge, you gain access to performances all week long across the city of Austin. Artist showcases are hosted in historic bars, clubs, parks, churches, and hotels. Showcases are curated by SXSW in collaboration with record labels, booking agencies, management and PR firms, export offices, publishers, media outlets, lifestyle brands, festivals, and more.

We already have a stellar lineup of showcasing artists for the 2020 festival. Included are artists such as Soccer Mommy, https://schedule.sxsw.com/2020/artists/2021472, Yumi Zouma, Kokoroko, Beabadoobee, SUMIN, HTRK, Pom Poko, Martha Wash, and more. Check out the full schedule of 2020 Showcasing Artists.

Conference Keynotes and Music Sessions

Along with primary entry to Music Festival and Comedy Festival Showcases, the Music Badge also grants primary access to Music & Convergence Track sessions at the SXSW Conference running from March 13-21.

So far, we have announced Keynotes Diplo, Kim Gordon, and Roger Waters to name a few along with cross-industry featured speakers including Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Benny Blanco, T Bone Burnett, Ben Lovett, and more.

The 2020 Music Tracks are Creating & Monetizing Music and Future of Music. Additionally, your Music Badge allows secondary access to most Interactive and Film programming. Explore all 22 Conference Tracks for a full list of sessions and speakers for 2020.

For those looking to gain more personalized counsel, the Conference will offer Music Mentor Sessions. Mentor sessions center around one-on-one meetings with music industry professionals ranging from experts in artist management, music production and brand partnerships to synch licensing, touring and booking, and more. Attendees can gain valuable industry insights, career advice or feedback on specific projects from these high-level mentors.

