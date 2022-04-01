Bandcamp Friday: Support 2022 SXSW Showcasing Artists

Artists, industry, and fans from around the globe celebrated the return of live music last month at SXSW in Austin. Whether you attended IRL or simply followed the action online, today is the perfect opportunity to celebrate (and support) all of the amazing new and emerging artists you discovered.

Why? Because it’s Bandcamp Friday! On the first Friday of every month, Bandcamp waives its revenue share to deliver an even larger cut of your purchase directly to the artists you love.

We’ve created a handy list of links below to the Bandcamp pages for all of your favorite SXSW Showcasing Artists and labels. Be sure to log into bandcamp.com today to show your love.

If you need some inspiration, here’s a playlist featuring several breakout artists from SXSW 2022, along with some of our personal staff favorites.

49 Winchester (Castlewood VA)

7xvethegenius (Buffalo NY)

Abby Hamilton (Lexington KY)

Abigail Lapell (Toronto CANADA)

Abstract Rude (Los Angeles CA)

Ada Lea (Montreal CANADA)

Adam Ostrar (Austin TX)

Advertisement (Los Angeles CA)

Aeon Station (Ocean City NJ)

Aertex (Washington DC)

Aga Ujma (London UK-ENGLAND)

A Giant Dog (Austin TX)

AJ, the One (Inglewood CA)

Akasha Luxe (San Antonio TX)

AKEEM Music (Porto Alegre BRAZIL)

Akinyemi (Queens NY)

alexalone (Austin TX)

Alex Dupree (Austin TX)

Alisa Amador (Cambridge MA)

All Day Ray (Philadelphia TX)

Allegra Krieger (New York NY)

Allison Russell (Montreal CANADA)

a/lpaca (Mantua ITALY)

Altameda (Toronto CANADA)

Alternate Universe You (Lockhart TX)

AmericanGrime (Miami FL)

Andrea Cruz (Puerto Rico PUERTO RICO)

Andrea Magee (Austin TX)

Andrew Sa (Chicago IL)

Andy Jenkins (Richmond VA)

Angela Muñoz (Los Angeles CA)

Angélica Rahe (Austin TX)

Annabelle Chairlegs (Austin TX)

Anna B Savage (London UK-ENGLAND)

Anna Fox Rochinski (New York NY)

Annie Blackman (Brooklyn NY)

Annie DiRusso (Croton on Hudson NY)

Antti Paalanen (Kokkola FINLAND)

Argonaut & Wasp (New York NY)

Ariel & The Culture (Dallas TX)

Art d’Ecco (Victoria CANADA)

Astrid Sonne (Copenhagen DENMARK)

Atlas Maior (Austin TX)

Attalie (Kinshasa CONGO, THE DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF THE)

AUSAR (Chicago IL)

Ava Vegas (Berlin GERMANY)

Ayoni (Los Angeles CA)

B. Cool-Aid (Los Angeles CA)

Baba Ali (London UK-ENGLAND)

Babehoven (Hudson NY)

BABii (Margate UK-ENGLAND)

Baby Kahlo (Baltimore MD)

Bad Bad Hats (Minneapolis MN)

The Bad Man (Minneapolis MN)

bad tuner (Brooklyn NY)

Bad Waitress (Toronto CANADA)

Balming Tiger (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

BALTHVS (Bogota COLOMBIA)

Balto (Los Angeles CA)

Bandicoot (Swansea UK-WALES)

Banny Grove (Landers CA)

bbymutha (Chattanooga TN)

Beatnik Bandits (Austin TX)

Beat Root Revival (Austin TX)

Beautiful Freaks (Seattle WA)

Beauty Sleep (Derry UK-N. IRELAND)

BeBe Deluxe (Jacksonville FL)

Been Stellar (New York NY)

Being Dead (Austin TX)

BELAKO (Mungia SPAIN)

Bendigo Fletcher (Louisville KY)

Benét (Richmond VA)

BESTIAL MOUTHS (Los Angeles CA)

Best Move (Sacramento CA)

BettySoo (Austin TX)

Big Bill (Austin TX)

Big Joanie (London UK-ENGLAND)

Big Wy’s Brass Band (Rollingwood TX)

Bill Converse (Austin TX)

Billy King & The Bad Bad Bad (Austin TX)

Billy Star (Dallas TX)

Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears (Austin TX)

Black Lips (Atlanta GA)

Blackwater Brass (Ocean Springs MS)

Blato Zlato (New Orleans LA)

Blood (Philadelphia PA)

Blue Heaven (Austin TX)

Blunt Bangs (Athens GA)

Blushing (Austin TX)

Blvck Hippie (Memphis TN)

Body Meat (Philadelphia PA)

Bodywash (Montreal CANADA)

BÖNDBREAKR (Austin TX)

Borzoi (Vienna AUSTRIA)

The Bots (Los Angeles CA)

bottoms (Brooklyn NY)

Boulevards (Raleigh NC)

Boyish (New York NY)

Bradley Zero (London UK-ENGLAND)

Branson Anderson (Logandale NV)

Breanna Barbara (Far Rockaway NY)

Brick + Mortar (Asbury Park NJ)

The Bright Light Social Hour (Austin TX)

Briscoe (Austin TX)

Broadside Hacks (London UK-ENGLAND)

BROKEN ROBOTS (Chicago IL)

Brooke Annibale (Pittsburgh PA)

Brother. (Salt Lake City UT)

Buenos Diaz (Austin TX)

Buffalo Hunt (Austin TX)

Buffalo Nichols (Austin TX)

Buffalo Rose (Pittsburgh PA)

Cadence Weapon (Toronto CANADA)

Caleb De Casper (Austin TX)

Caleb Elliott (Natchitoches LA)

Caleb Nichols (San Luis Obispo CA)

Calliope Musicals (Austin TX)

Call Me Spinster (Chattanooga TN)

Calva Louise (Manchester UK-ENGLAND)

Cameron Knowler & Eli Winter (Chicago IL)

The Capitol (Austin TX)

Capsula (Bilbao SPAIN)

Capture Phase (Austin TX)

Cara Hammond (London UK-ENGLAND)

Carmen María (Mexico City MEXICO)

Cartel Madras (Calgary CANADA)

Cassandra Jenkins (New York NY)

Catcher (Brooklyn NY)

Caution (Washington DC)

Cecilia and The Broken Hearts (Austin TX)

The Centaurettes (St. Louis MO)

CHAI (Nagoya JAPAN)

Charlie Hickey (Pasadena CA)

Charlotte Cornfield (Toronto CANADA)

Charlotte Rose Benjamin (Brooklyn NY)

Chateau Chateau (Tucson AZ)

CHERYM (Derry UK-N. IRELAND)

Chief Cleopatra (Austin TX)

China Bears (Guildford UK-ENGLAND)

Choses Sauvages (Montreal CANADA)

Choux Choux (Austin TX)

Chris Berardo (Silvermine CT)

Christian Wiggs Big Band (Austin TX)

Christina Wheeler (Berlin GERMANY)

Christopher Royal King & Nico Rosenberg (Los Angeles CA)

CID RIM (Vienna AUSTRIA)

CIFIKA (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

Cindy Cane (Brooklyn NY)

Circuit Des Yeux (Chicago IL)

Ciudadanos (Santiago CHILE)

Claire Rousay (San Antonio TX)

Claud (Highland Park IL)

Cliffdiver (Tulsa OK)

Cloudchord (Austin TX)

CMAT (Dublin IRELAND)

The Coffee Sergeants (Austin TX)

Colatura (Brooklyn NY)

Colectiva (London UK-ENGLAND)

Collapsing Stars (Minneapolis MN)

Constant Follower (Stirling UK-SCOTLAND)

The Convenience (New Orleans LA)

Corduroy Egg (Los Angeles CA)

Couch Prints (New York NY)

Coyle Girelli (New York NY)

The Cradle (New York NY)

Creamer (Nashville TN)

CRL CRRLL (Denver CO)

Croy and the Boys (Austin TX)

Cuffed Up (Los Angeles CA)

Curse Mackey (Austin TX)

Curtis McMurtry (Austin TX)

d0n.xyz (Oakland CA)

dal:um (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

Damar Davis (Los Angeles CA)

DANA (Columbus OH)

Daniel Casimir (London UK-ENGLAND)

Danielle Durack (Phoenix AZ)

Dani Larkin (Belfast IRELAND)

Danny B. Harvey & Annie Maire Lewis (Austin TX)

Darkbird (Austin TX)

David Shabani (Austin TX)

Day & Dream (Asheville NC)

The Daylight Titans (Austin TX)

daysormay (Vancouver CANADA)

Dead-Tones (Ivory Coast FRANCE)

Dead Horses (Milwaukee WI)

Dead Tooth (Brooklyn NY)

Deanna Petcoff (Toronto CANADA)

Deap Vally (Los Angeles CA)

Deau Eyes (Richmond VA)

Debbie Sings (Copenhagen DENMARK)

DeeOhGee (Nashville TN)

The Deer (Austin TX)

DEETRANADA (Baltimore MD)

Deezie Brown (Bastrop TX)

Density512 (Austin TX)

Derby Motoreta’s Burrito Kachimba (Sevilla SPAIN)

Desperate Journalist (London UK-ENGLAND)

Detalji (Helsinki FINLAND)

Devin Shaffer (Chicago IL)

Diamond Booms (Austin TX)

Discovery Zone (Berlin GERMANY)

DJ_Dave (Hoboken NJ)

DJ QuestionMark (Taipei TAIWAN)

Dolly Ave (Los Angeles CA)

Dominican Jay (Austin TX)

Don Lifted (Memphis TN)

Donna Blue (Utrecht NETHERLANDS)

Donzii (Miami FL)

DOSSEY (Austin TX)

Doug Westcott (Houston TX)

Dreamgirl (Kansas City MO)

The Dream Syndicate (New York NY)

Drip-Fed (Austin TX)

Drunk Uncle (Austin TX)

Duquette Johnston (Birmingham AL)

Durand Bernarr (Cleveland OH)

Eamon McGrath (Toronto CANADA)

EC Mayne (Bastrop TX)

Ed Schrader’s Music Beat (Baltimore MD)

Egg Drop Soup (Los Angeles CA)

Ehsan Matoori / Borderless Band (Dallas TX)

Eimaral Sol (Killeen TX)

El Combo Oscuro (Austin TX)

Electric Seed (Lafayette LA)

Elephant Gym (Kaohsiung TAIWAN)

Elephant Stone (Montreal CANADA)

Eliza Hull (Castlemaine AUSTRALIA)

Eliza Shaddad (Cornwall UK-ENGLAND)

ELLEVATOR (Hamilton CANADA)

Elori Saxl (Madeline Island WI)

Emily Wolfe (Austin TX)

En Orbito (Austin TX)

Enumclaw (Tacoma WA)

Esther Rose (Santa Fe NM)

Evicshen (San Francisco CA)

Ewonee (New York NY)

exociety (Rav / Kill Bill: The Rapper / Airospace / Scuare) (Austin TX)

Eyelid Kid (Austin TX)

Ezra Furman (Chicago IL)

Fake Fruit (San Francisco CA)

fanclubwallet (Ottawa CANADA)

Faux Real (Paris FRANCE)

Fears (Dublin IRELAND)

Felix III (Brooklyn NY)

Ferdinand the Bull (Pittsburgh PA)

Fieh (Toten NORWAY)

Film School (Los Angeles CA)

The fin. (Kobe JAPAN)

Flesh of Morning (Austin TX)

Flora & Fawna (Austin TX)

Flower (New York NY)

Fly Anakin (Richmond VA)

Flyjack (Austin TX)

FlySiifu (Los Angeles CA)

Font (Austin TX)

Forty Feet Tall (Portland OR)

Foxx Bodies (Los Angeles CA)

Fragile Rock (Austin TX)

FRANKIIE (Vancouver CANADA)

Free (Grand Prairie TX)

Free Radicals (Houston TX)

Frontside (Los Angeles CA)

Fuck Money (Austin TX)

Future Museums (Austin TX)

fuvk (Austin TX)

Gabby Got It (Austin TX)

Gallus (Glasgow UK-SCOTLAND)

Galvezton (Galveston TX)

Gamma Vibes (Brooklyn NY)

Gede Robi Navicula (Bali INDONESIA)

Geese (Brooklyn NY)

Geexella (Jacksonville FL)

The Ghost Wolves (Austin TX)

GIFT (Brooklyn NY)

Gina Chavez (Austin TX)

Glassing (Austin TX)

Glass Mansions (Austin TX)

Glass Spells (San Diego CA)

Gloin (Toronto CANADA)

Glove (Tampa FL)

Godcaster (New York NY)

Go Fever (Austin TX)

Goldy (Santa Barbara CA)

Good Dog Nigel (Richmond VA)

Good Looks (Austin TX)

Goya Gumbani (London UK-ENGLAND)

Grace Cummings (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

Graham Reynolds & The Golden Arm Trio (Austin TX)

Grandmas House (Bristol UK-ENGLAND)

Grant Pavol (Philadelphia PA)

Gravedancer (Fayetteville AR)

Greenbeard (Austin TX)

Grey DeLisle (Los Angeles CA)

Griffin Robillard (New York NY)

Gully Boys (Minneapolis MN)

Gus Englehorn (Montreal CANADA)

Gustaf (New York NY)

HAEPAARY (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

Half Dream (Austin TX)

Half Gringa (Chicago IL)

Hamish Hawk (Edinburgh UK-SCOTLAND)

Hannah Jadagu (Mesquite TX)

Harry & Emmy (Austin TX)

Haviah Mighty (Toronto CANADA)

The HawtThorns (Nashville TN)

Hayfitz (Brooklyn NY)

Heartless Bastards (Austin TX)

Heavy Salad (Manchester UK-ENGLAND)

hemlock (Lafayette LA)

Henry Invisible (Austin TX)

Hera (Reykjavík ICELAND)

Hēran Soun (Oakland CA)

Her Skin (Bologna ITALY)

Hey Cowboy! (Austin TX)

Hiatt DB (San Antonio TX)

The Hide Outs (Austin TX)

Hiram (Houston TX)

Holly Macve (Brighton UK-ENGLAND)

Hollyy (Chicago IL)

Holy Wave (Austin TX)

Honey Made (Austin TX)

Hong Kong Wigs (Austin TX)

Horsegirl (Chicago IL)

Hotel Lux (London UK-ENGLAND)

Hot Garbage (Toronto CANADA)

Houndmouth (New Albany IN)

Housekeys (New York NY)

HOWLING STAR (Atlanta GA)

Hrishikesh Hirway (Los Angeles CA)

IAN SWEET (Los Angeles CA)

Icaro del Sol (Santiago CHILE)

Indrajit Banerjee (Austin TX)

Intre (San Antonio TX)

Invoke (Austin TX)

Isla De Caras (Buenos Aires ARGENTINA)

Ivypaint (Orlando FL)

Jabee (Oklahoma City OK)

jackie (Toronto CANADA)

Jackie Venson (Austin TX)

Jagtronica (Wyldwood TX)

Jake Lloyd (Austin TX)

James McMurtry (Austin TX)

Jane Leo (Austin TX)

Jan Verstraeten (Oostende BELGIUM)

Japanese Breakfast (Philadelphia PA)

Jas Kayser (London UK-ENGLAND)

JayWood (Winnipeg CANADA)

JBABE (Chennai INDIA)

Jeffrey Silverstein (Portland OR)

Jenny Owen Youngs (Kittery ME)

Jerry Paper (Los Angeles CA)

Jinsang (Los Angeles CA)

JM Stevens (Austin TX)

John Moods (Berlin GERMANY)

John Moreland (Tulsa OK)

Jo Schornikow (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

JOSEPH (Portland OR)

Josh Savage (Berlin UK-ENGLAND)

Jouwala Collective (Richmond VA)

J Soulja (Austin TX)

JT Donaldson (Austin TX)

JU4N (Austin TX)

Junaco (Los Angeles CA)

Just Mustard (Dundalk IRELAND)

KAINA (Chicago IL)

Kainalu (Madison WI)

Kansado (New York NY)

Karen Jonas (Fredericksburg VA)

Kathy McCarty (Austin TX)

Katy J Pearson (Bristol UK-ENGLAND)

Katy Kirby (Austin TX)

KAVYA (Delhi INDIA)

Kay Odyssey (Austin TX)

kelz (Westminster CA)

Kept (Austin TX)

Kevin Daniel (Asheville NC)

Kiefer (Los Angeles CA)

Kiltro (Denver CO)

Kindora (Chattanooga TN)

King Hannah (Liverpool UK-ENGLAND)

Kishi Bashi (Athens GA)

Kiwi Jr. (Toronto CANADA)

KNDRX (Denver CO)

Korine (Philadelphia PA)

Kosha Dillz (Brooklyn NY)

Kristin Hersh (New Orleans LA)

KVN (Austin TX)

Kydd Jones (Austin TX)

Kylie Price (Dunedin NEW ZEALAND)

Lachi (New York NY)

Ladyfang (Austin TX)

La Paloma (Madrid SPAIN)

La Sra. Tomasa (Barcelona SPAIN)

Laura Lee & the Jettes (Berlin GERMANY)

Laurence-Anne (Montreal CANADA)

Laveda (Albany NY)

Lee Bains + The Glory Fires (Birmingham AL)

Lefty Parker (New York NY)

Lele Rose (Laguna Beach CA)

Leon III (Houston TX)

Le Pain (Los Angeles CA)

Le Ren (Montreal CANADA)

Letting Up Despite Great Faults (Austin TX)

LEYA (New York NY)

Ley Line (Austin TX)

Liam Kazar (Chicago IL)

LilCJ Kasino (Ft Worth TX)

Lilia is Lilith (Ciudad Juarez MEXICO)

Linqua Franqa (Athens GA)

Lion Heights (Austin TX)

LITA (Queens NY)

Little Mazarn (Austin TX)

Living Hour (Winnipeg CANADA)

The Living Pins (Austin TX)

Liz Lawrence (Stratford Upon Avon UK-ENGLAND)

Lizzie and The Makers (Brooklyn NY)

Lofi Legs (San Francisco CA)

Logan Garrett (Nashville TN)

Lolita Lynne (Austin TX)

Lord Friday the 13th (Austin TX)

Los Bitchos (London UK-ENGLAND)

Los Kurados (Austin TX)

Los Nasdrovia (Nogales MEXICO)

Los Retros (Oxnard CA)

Los Texmaniacs (San Antonio TX)

Louque (Lafayette LA)

Lucy Gooch (Bristol UK-ENGLAND)

Luna Luna (Dallas TX)

Lunar Vacation (Atlanta GA)

Lydia Képinski (Montreal CANADA)

Macy Rodman (New York NY)

Madison Baker (Austin TX)

Madison McFerrin (Brooklyn NY)

Mae Powell (San Francisco CA)

Magi Merlin (Montreal CANADA)

Magna Carda (Austin TX)

Mahealane (Los Angeles CA)

MAITA (Portland OR)

Making Movies (Kansas City MO)

Malin Pettersen (Oslo NORWAY)

Mama Duke (Austin TX)

Mamalarky (Atlanta GA)

MAN ON MAN (New York NY)

Maria BC (San Francisco CA)

María Toledo (Toledo SPAIN)

Marina Allen (Los Angeles CA)

Marina Herlop (Barcelona SPAIN)

Mark Towns Trio (Los Angeles CA)

Marta Del Grandi (Milan ITALY)

Marta Knight (Barcelona SPAIN)

The Mary Veils (Philadelphia PA)

Mass Minor (Austin TX)

Mattiel (Atlanta GA)

Max Pope (London UK-ENGLAND)

Maya Malkin (Montreal CANADA)

Maylee Todd (Oak Ridges CANADA)

May Rio (New York NY)

MC Bravado (Baltimore MD)

Meatraffle (London UK-ENGLAND)

Medusa (Buffalo NY)

mehro (Los Angeles CA)

Mélat (Austin TX)

MELTS (Dublin IRELAND)

Meltt (Vancouver CANADA)

MEMES (Glasgow UK-SCOTLAND)

Mercy Bell (Nashville TN)

Me Rex (London UK-ENGLAND)

Michael C. Sharp (Austin TX)

Middle Class Fashion (St. Louis MO)

Migs718 (Staten Island NY)

Mikey Erg (Old Bridge NJ)

Minimal Schlager (Berlin GERMANY)

Mini Trees (Los Angeles CA)

Minor Moon (Chicago IL)

Miro Shot (London UK-ENGLAND)

Mister Goblin (Bloomington IN)

Mitch Davis (Montreal CANADA)

MJ Lenderman & the Wind (Asheville NC)

MØAA (Seattle WA)

Mochipet (Taipei TAIWAN)

moistbreezy (New York NY)

Mo Lowda & The Humble (Philadelphia PA)

Mong Tong (Taipei TAIWAN)

Moon Kissed (New York NY)

Moon Panda (Copenhagen DENMARK)

Moor Mother (Philadelphia PA)

Moriah Bailey (Oklahoma City OK)

Moris Blak (Boston MA)

Morris Mills (Chicago IL)

Motenko (Austin TX)

Mother Falcon (Austin TX)

Mt.Borracho (San Antonio TX)

Mt. Joy (Phildelphia PA)

musclecars (Brooklyn NY)

MY!GAY!HUSBAND! (Vancouver CANADA)

my education (Austin TX)

NAGAVALLI (Austin TX)

Naima Bock (London UK-ENGLAND)

Nana Grizol (Athens GA)

Nancy Sanchez (Toluca MEXICO)

Nanna.B (Copenhagen DENMARK)

Nari (San Pablo CA)

Natalie McCool (Liverpool UK-ENGLAND)

Nathan Graham (Chicago IL)

Naya Ali (Montreal CANADA)

NECKBOLT (AUSTIN TX)

Neighbor Lady (Atlanta GA)

Nemegata (Austin TX)

Ness Heads (Chicago IL)

New Candys (Venice ITALY)

NewDad (Galway IRELAND)

Nicolás Molina (Aguas Dulces URUGUAY)

Nicole Marxen (Dallas TX)

Night Drive (Austin TX)

Night Palace (Athens GA)

Niis (Los Angeles CA)

NOCONA (Los Angeles CA)

Nohe & Sus Santos (Santa Fe NM)

Nolan Potter’s Nightmare Band (Austin TX)

Nordista Freeze (Nashville TN)

No Swoon (Los Angeles CA)

Nuevo (Austin TX)

Nuha Ruby Ra (London UK-ENGLAND)

OHYUNG (Brooklyn NY)

Olivia Kaplan (Los Angeles CA)

Omar S (Detroit MI)

Omega Sapien (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

On Being An Angel (Austin TX)

ONO (Chicago IL)

Order of the Static Temple (Bozeman MT)

Orestes Gomez (Mexico City MEXICO)

Otis Wilkins (Austin TX)

Oye Manny (Houston TX)

Pacific Jam At My Apartment (Saltillo MEXICO)

PACKS (Ottawa CANADA)

Paisley Fields (Brooklyn NY)

Pale Dian (Austin TX)

Palmasur (Puebla MEXICO)

Panic Priest (Chicago IL)

Paper Idol (Milwaukee WI)

Park Jiha (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

PASTEL GHOST (Austin TX)

Pat Byrne (Borris IRELAND)

Patti (Brooklyn NY)

Paul Jacobs (Montreal CANADA)

Paupière (Montreal CANADA)

Peelander-Z (Austin TX)

Penelope Isles (Brighton UK-ENGLAND)

Phobophobes (London UK-ENGLAND)

Pillow Queens (Dublin IRELAND)

The Pink Stones (Athens GA)

Plain Jane (Brussels BELGIUM)

Plato III (Abilene TX)

Pleasure Venom (Austin TX)

Polyplastic (Los Angeles CA)

Population II (Montreal CANADA)

Portrait XO (Berlin GERMANY)

The Prescriptions (Nashville TN)

Primo the Alien (Austin TX)

Priya Ragu (St. Gallen SWITZERLAND)

Próxima Parada (San Luis Obispo CA)

Psymon Spine (Brooklyn NY)

PUNX (Beijing CHINA)

Pussy Gillette (Austin TX)

PYNKIE (Jersey City NJ)

Qlowski (Bologna ITALY)

QUANNA (Savannah GA)

Quinn Christopherson (Anchorage AK)

Rachel K Collier (Swansea UK-WALES)

Rachika Nayar (Brooklyn NY)

Ramesh (Austin TX)

Rare DM (Brooklyn NY)

redveil (Upper Marlboro MD)

Renée Reed (Lafayette LA)

RF Shannon (Lockhart TX)

Riley Downing (Kansas City MO)

Ringo Deathstarr (Austin TX)

The Rite Flyers (Austin TX)

Robin Kester (Rotterdam NETHERLANDS)

Robynn Shayne (Austin TX)

Rock Eupora (Nashville TN)

Roller Derby (Hamburg GERMANY)

Rosegarden Funeral Party (Dallas TX)

R Tyler (San Francisco CA)

Runnner (Los Angeles CA)

Ruth Koleva (Sofia BULGARIA)

Ruth Lyon (Newcastle upon Tyne UK-ENGLAND)

Ryder The Eagle (Toulouse FRANCE)

S. Raekwon (New York NY)

Sabrina Song (Brooklyn NY)

Sadurn (Philadelphia PA)

Sailor Poon (Austin TX)

saliYah (Austin TX)

Salt Cathedral (Bogotá COLOMBIA)

Sam Doores (New Orleans LA)

San Gabriel (Austin TX)

Sara King (Dallas TX)

Sarpa Salpa (Northampton UK-ENGLAND)

SASAMI (Los Angeles CA)

Savak (Brooklyn NY)

S.C.A.B. (Ridgewood NY)

The School (Cardiff UK-WALES)

Scrounge (London UK-ENGLAND)

Semihelix (Austin TX)

Shaina Shepherd (Seattle WA)

Shamir (Philadelphia PA)

Shamon Cassette (Los Angeles CA)

Shawn James (Seattle WA)

Shiela (Austin TX)

The Shivas (Portland OR)

Shovel Dance Collective (London UK-ENGLAND)

Shutups (Oakland CA)

The Sideshow Tragedy (Austin TX)

Silas Short (Chicago IL)

Silver Synthetic (New Orleans LA)

Sir Woman (Austin TX)

Sister Ray (Edmonton CANADA)

Sixteen Deluxe (Austin TX)

Skirts (Dallas TX)

The Slaps (Lexington KY)

Slomo Drags (Austin TX)

Sloppy Jane (Los Angeles CA)

Smirk (Los Angeles CA)

Smut (Chicago IL)

Snapped Ankles (London UK-ENGLAND)

Snõõper (Nashville TN)

Snotty Nose Rez Kids (Vancouver CANADA)

Sofía Campos (Buenos Aires ARGENTINA)

Sofia Talvik (Gothenburg SWEDEN)

So Much Light (Sacramento CA)

Sonoda (Los Angeles CA)

Sophia Kennedy (Hamburg GERMANY)

Sophia Shen (Zhangzhou CHINA)

Sorry Youth (Taipei TAIWAN)

Sour Widows (Oakland CA)

SPEAK (Los Angeles CA)

Speckled Bird (Florence AL)

Spencer Hoffman (Los Angeles CA)

Spiritual Cramp (San Francisco CA)

Spllit (Baton Rouge LA)

Spottie WiFi (Rockford IL)

SPRINTS (Dublin IRELAND)

SRSQ (Dallas TX)

Star Parks (Austin TX)

Status/Non-Status (Toronto CANADA)

Stefon Osae (Austin TX)

Stella Sommer (Berlin GERMANY)

Steve Gunn (Brooklyn NY)

Stop the Presses (Brooklyn NY)

Straight Razor (Los Angeles CA)

Strawberry Guy (Liverpool UK-ENGLAND)

Stuck (Chicago IL)

Student 1 (Minneapolis MN)

Sub*T (Brooklyn NY)

Sudan Archives (Los Angeles CA)

Sue Foley (Austin TX)

Sugaray Rayford (Tyler TX)

Sun June (Austin TX)

Superfónicos (Austin TX)

SUSS (New York NY)

Sweet Spirit (Austin TX)

Tagua Tagua (Sao Paulo BRAZIL)

Talia Goddess (Brooklyn NY)

Tallies (Toronto CANADA)

Tami Neilson (Auckland NEW ZEALAND)

TAYHANA (Mexico City MEXICO)

TC Superstar (Austin TX)

Teagan Johnston (Whitehorse CANADA)

Teddy and the Rough Riders (Nashville TN)

Teenage Halloween (Asbury Park NJ)

TEKE::TEKE (Montreal CANADA)

Tele Novella (Lockhart TX)

Tenants (Portland OR)

Tettix Hexer (Copenhagen DENMARK)

the 4onthefloor (Minneapolis MN)

THEakasha (Jersey City NJ)

The Blind Suns (Angers FRANCE)

Thee Idylls (Eagle Rock CA)

Thee Phantom & The Illharmonic Orchestra (Queens Village NY)

Thee Unemployed (Austin TX)

Thelma and The Sleaze (Nashville TN)

They Hate Change (Tampa FL)

The Thing With Feathers (Nashville TN)

Think No Think (Austin TX)

Tim Arnold (London UK-ENGLAND)

Time Zones (San Francisco CA)

Tino Drima (Los Angeles CA)

Tomar and the FCs (Austin TX)

tomppabeats (Helsinki FINLAND)

Tom West (Adelaide AUSTRALIA)

TONE (London UK-ENGLAND)

Tony Velour (Atlanta GA)

Tough On Fridays (Georgetown TX)

Toya Delazy (London UK-ENGLAND)

Tres Leches (Seattle WA)

Troller (Austin TX)

Trucha Soul (Austin TX)

Tuyo (Curitiba BRAZIL)

Twin Tribes (Brownsville TX)

Urban Heat (Austin TX)

URCHN (Los Angeles CA)

User Unauthorized (Austin TX)

Vacio Sur (Houston TX)

Van Mary (Austin TX)

The Velveteins (Edmonton CANADA)

Velvet Starlings (Los Angeles CA)

Venus Twins (Denton TX)

Vera Di Lecce (Lecce ITALY)

Vision Video (Athens GA)

VITAL Powers (Wolverhampton UK-ENGLAND)

Voka Gentle (London UK-ENGLAND)

Volk (Nashvillle TN)

WACOTRON (Waco TX)

Walt Disco (Glasgow UK-SCOTLAND)

Walt Wilkins (Austin TX)

Waltzer (Chicago IL)

WANDERERS (Adelaide AUSTRALIA)

Water From Your Eyes (Brooklyn NY)

waveform* (Monroe CT)

The Waymores (Atlanta GA)

Weakened Friends (Portland ME)

Wednesday (Asheville NC)

Weird Wolves (Austin TX)

The Well (Austin TX)

Western Youth (Austin TX)

We Were Promised Jetpacks (Edinburgh UK-SCOTLAND)

Weyes Blood (Los Angeles CA)

Whitney Rose (Austin TX)

W. H. Lung (Manchester UK-ENGLAND)

Wil Cope (Austin TX)

The Wild Feathers (Nashville TN)

WINKIE (New York NY)

W.I.T.C.H. (We Intend To Cause Havoc) (Lusaka ZAMBIA)

Wombo (Louisville KY)

Working Mens Club (Todmorden UK-ENGLAND)

Worn-Tin (Los Angeles CA)

Ximbo (México City MEXICO)

XIXA (Tucson AZ)

Y2K92 (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

Yard Act (Leeds UK-ENGLAND)

Ynfynyt Scroll (Bogotá COLOMBIA)

Yoo Doo Right (Montreal CANADA)

YUNGMORPHEUS (Miami FL)

Zelma Stone (San Francisco CA)

Zola Jesus (Merrill WI)

Zoon (Toronto CANADA)



Explore Bandcamp

Watch SXSW On-Demand Content

Before we see you again next March 10-19 in Austin, TX and online for the 2023 SXSW Conference & Festivals, take a look back at SXSW 2022.

Registrants with a SXSW Badge or Online Pass can relive exciting Keynotes, Featured Sessions, select music showcases, and more via on-demand content. Not able to attend this year? We’ve got you covered with the SXSW After Pass, which grants you exclusive access to view select SXSW Online content now through April 17, 2022 on the SXSW Schedule and SXSW TV app to keep the SX party going.

Stay tuned for more 2022 recaps as well as information about 2023 registration and participation opportunities coming later this summer. Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.