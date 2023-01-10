The SXSW Music Festival is guaranteed to be a spectacular and memorable music experience. From March 13-18, hundreds and hundreds of the artists and bands that you won't want to miss will be scattered all over Austin, Texas for your listening pleasure. So go on and get to discovering the many Showcasing Artists coming to SXSW 2023.

What is this annual lineup of Showcasing Artists you ask? It is one of the most comprehensive in the world, featuring up-and-coming talent alongside worldwide superstars across a multitude of genres. This iconic global music industry event is packed with new sounds and high-energy performances. There are so many acts to experience that you’ll want to make sure you prepare, but don’t fret! Read on to help plan your schedule in advance from A–Z.

2023 Showcasing Artist, RVG - Photo by AC

As our lineup continues to grow, so does our Official SXSW 2023 Playlist. It includes every artist coming to vibe with us this year.

If you're in the mood to visualize a little more, watch our Music Video YouTube Playlist to catch a sneak peek of the 2023 Showcasing Artists in action.

Featuring new releases from SXSW Alumni - dive into the On the SX Stereo Playlist and get psyched about the possible (and most definitely) life-changing moments you’ll get to experience at SXSW 2023.

Jot down your SX discoveries by adding all your favorite artists to your personalized SXSW Schedule so you’re prepped and ready to go come March.

Be sure to keep your eyes on SXSW News and our social feeds for more announcements including our Weekly Roundups which drop new artists every week in the lead-up to SXSW 2023.