Each year, artists from all over the globe fly in to join us at the SXSW Music Festival in Austin, TX. Today, we're shining a light on 2023 Showcasing Artists hailing from Puerto Rico.

From salsa legends to some of the biggest pop stars in the world, Puerto Rico has long-since provided a wide range of sounds. This year at SXSW you can expect nothing less, with satirical new-wave boleros from Los Rivera Destino; the searing bomba y plena of Piquete; reggaeton revolutionary Villano Antillano; the versatile, Grammy-winning vocalist iLe; poetic rapper The Color Brown; and more!

For the first time, the Puerto Rico Independent Musicians & Artists Fund will present a Showcase that includes artists UnÁnima, Neysa Blay, El Laberinto del Coco, and Piquete. The PRIMA Fund is a collective of musicians and artists with the mission of helping sustain the independent musical community in Puerto Rico. As a musician-led organization, it is a trusted and vital resource for the music community in Puerto Rico.

Keep reading for the list of talented Boricuas and dive into the sounds of Puerto Rico by tuning into El Flow: SXSW Puerto Rico Artists on Spotify. Don't be shy and discover more through the SXSW Schedule to explore the still-growing lineup of Showcasing Artists.