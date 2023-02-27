Villano Antillano - SXSW 2023

 

SXSW 2023 Showcasing Artists:
Puerto Rico 🇵🇷

By Julia Pinto

02/27/2023

Music


SHARE THIS

LinkedIn0

Each year, artists from all over the globe fly in to join us at the SXSW Music Festival in Austin, TX. Today, we're shining a light on 2023 Showcasing Artists hailing from Puerto Rico.

From salsa legends to some of the biggest pop stars in the world, Puerto Rico has long-since provided a wide range of sounds. This year at SXSW you can expect nothing less, with satirical new-wave boleros from Los Rivera Destino; the searing bomba y plena of Piquete; reggaeton revolutionary Villano Antillano; the versatile, Grammy-winning vocalist iLe; poetic rapper The Color Brown; and more!

For the first time, the Puerto Rico Independent Musicians & Artists Fund will present a Showcase that includes artists UnÁnima, Neysa Blay, El Laberinto del Coco, and Piquete. The PRIMA Fund is a collective of musicians and artists with the mission of helping sustain the independent musical community in Puerto Rico. As a musician-led organization, it is a trusted and vital resource for the music community in Puerto Rico.

Keep reading for the list of talented Boricuas and dive into the sounds of Puerto Rico by tuning into El Flow: SXSW Puerto Rico Artists on Spotify. Don't be shy and discover more through the SXSW Schedule to explore the still-growing lineup of Showcasing Artists.

Alejo

Considered a global phenomenon, Alejo has been strengthening his musical career with a unique sound and style. The voice of songs such as "Pantysito," "Un Viaje," "Se Enamoró de un Reggaetonero" and "La Pelikula" has collaborated with numerous important artists in the urban genre, including Karol G, Feid, Wisin, Jay Wheeler and Nio García, among other greats.


Add to Schedule

Alejo - SXSW 2023

The Color Brown

Ruben Borrero best known as his stage name The Color Brown, is a Poet, rapper, and singer. Currently residing between Los Angeles and Chicago, Ruben stays true to his motherland Carolina, Puerto Rico by incorporating hip hop, Latin trap, pop and RnB.


Add to Schedule

The Color Brown - SXSW 2023 - Photo by Val Vuela

iLe

iLe is the stage name of singer and songwriter Ileana Mercedes Cabra Joglar. Before undertaking a solo career she was best known as a singer with Calle 13 under her nickname PG-13. iLe's sound changes from release to release, but it's rooted in classic Latin styles.
Her sophomore release, ‘Almadura’ was nominated for a 2020 Grammy in the "Best Rock, Urban Or Alternative Album" category.


Add to Schedule

iLe - SXSW 2023

El Laberinto del Coco

Founded in 2017 by Hector “Coco” Barez, El Laberinto del Coco is an Afro-Puerto Rican Bomba Fusion 13 piece ensemble. With a unique blend of sizzling musical ideas Barez presents new ways to the traditional sounds of Puerto Rican Bomba.
After touring the world with Ballet Folklorico de Puerto Rico “Areyto”, Grammy Award winning groups like Calle 13, Bacilos and world renowned bands like Bio Ritmo, Miramar, William Cepeda and Bayanga, Barez decides to embark on a new journey.


Add to Schedule

El Laberinto del Coco - SXSW 2023 - Photo by David T Diaz Concepcion

Los Rivera Destino

Los Rivera Destino mix rock, comedy, and bolero to create an unpredictable and explosive experience. Ever since 2012 they’ve used music as a vehicle to transport humorous thoughts. Composed of Carlos Figueroa, Antonio Sanchez, and Fernando Tarrazo the group presents energetic concerts with moments of romantic bohemia and touches of irony.


Add to Schedule

Los Rivera Del Destino - SXSW 2023 - Photo by Eric Rojas

Neysa Blay

Neysa Blay is a singer-songwriter from Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico, whose guitar-driven sound and daring lyrics offer a throwback to the Rock En Español and Alternative Rock movements of the 90s and early-aughts. Neysa cut her teeth at a young age while playing covers in bars along the Island’s western shore, dreaming of following in the footsteps of her rock and roll heroes –legendary singers and frontwomen like Julieta Venegas, Shakira, Shirley Manson and Alanis Morisette.


Add to Schedule

Neysa Blay - SXSW 2023 - Christina Arzaa

Piquete

Composer, singer and percussionist Miosoti Alvarado "La MiO" leads a group of versatile musicians to give shape to Piquete: a musical project with Afro Boricua roots, which aims to strike a balance between the sensuality and rudeness of street music both in its aesthetics, theme and musicality. Contemporary sounds of Caribbean and Brazilian music, neo soul and hip hop meet traditional instrumentation creating a powerful, flavorful and cutting edge fusion.


Add to Schedule

Piquete - SXSW 2023

PJ Sin Suela

Pedro Juan Vázquez Bragan known professionally as PJ Sin Suela, is a Puerto Rican rapper and doctor. He is known for his socially-conscious lyrics and his incredible live show. PJ Sin Suela recently dropped CHINCHORREO VOL. 1 and is a show you do not want to miss. After finishing school, PJ worked in medicine, but he also started pursuing music more seriously.
His style as a rapper is self-assured, irreverent, and smart, and he’s never been afraid to draw from his experiences as a doctor.


Add to Schedule

PJ Sin Suela - SXSW 2023 - Photo by Cesar Berríos

RaiNao

RaiNao is passionate about music and art. Ever since starting her life project, she naturally creates from her ideas, criterion, knowledge, and love for diversity. Her journey has consisted of other loves like the saxophone, acting, and audiovisual production but she has fallen in love with urban music.


Add to Schedule

RaiNao - SXSW 2023 - Photo by kiddcamara

unÁnima

Mixing tradition and experimentation, singer unÁnima arrives from Puerto Rico as one of the most inspired and driven voices in today's Latin American music scene, ready to give it an unexpected twist through her emotions.
Her sound inspired by the traditions of Puerto Rican music and the experimentation with technology to give it a unique expression.


Add to Schedule

unÁnima - SXSW 2023 - Photo by Ana Paula Texeira

Villano Antillano

Villana Santiago Pacheco, known by her stage name, Villano Antillano, has been one of the pioneers of the queer movement within the urban genre in Puerto Rico. Born in Bayamón, Villano Antillano considers herself a transfemme woman whose approach to music is as challenging and irreverent as it is magnetic and revolutionary.
She is the first trans artist in the world to reach the Top 50 - Global on Spotify.


Add to Schedule

Villano Antillano - SXSW 2023
 

Be sure to check out the first, second, and third rounds of Showcasing Artists. Explore the SXSW Schedule to build your own Favorites list of music performances and more events.

Stay tuned for 2023 SXSW Music Festival announcements dropping each Thursday in the lead up to the event!

See Y'all In March!

Join us for SXSW 2023 from March 10-19 to experience live music performances, Conference sessions, Exhibitions, screenings, and beyond.

Register Now

Keep up with the latest from SX – follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and SXSW News.

Teaser Photo: The Color Brown - SXSW 2023 - Photo by Val Vega

Read More

More News+

Super Sponsors

White Claw logo
Volkswagen logo
Austin Chronicle logo
Porsche logo
Itau logo
C4 logo
Slack logo

Stay Tuned

Sign up to receive the latest announcements, tips, networking invitations and more.