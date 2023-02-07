TmbaTa Orchestra - SXSW 2023

 

Up-And-Comers of the SXSW 2023 Music Festival

By Julia Pinto

02/7/2023

Music


This season's lineup features budding Showcasing Artists making their way to the top. Without a doubt, they're on the rise and will be at the 2023 SXSW Music Festival from March 13-18. Be a part of the moment and watch as these groups and individuals enhance their careers, make worldly connections, and straight up have a banging SX experience with you.

Every year, the festival showcases hundreds of talented acts throughout downtown Austin. From Blondshell's heavy 90s alt-rock overtones to the colorful electronic and synth-pop mix of Paraísos and the gentle yet eerie vocals of NTsKi, these emerging artists are ready to make their mark and transform the music world.

Throw yourself a picnic and indulge in the audible spread of up-and-comers below by tuning into the Official SXSW 2023 Playlist on Spotify and Apple Music. Then venture through the SXSW Schedule to explore the still-growing 2023 lineup and add artists to your Favorites list.

Paraísos

Paraísos is a Colombian duo that is making noise in the national Colombian scene due to their unique and fresh sound, and their dreamy and edgy vibe, that combines Electronic Dance-Pop with Afro-Caribbean and Global Dance elements.


Paraísos - SXSW 2023 - Photo by Michelle Munarriz

spill tab

Singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer, part-time tattoo artist, full-time animal lover, and oatmilk connoisseur spill tab grabs disparate feelings, sounds, tones, and textures and pieces them together in a patchwork of lo-fi alternative pop bliss sung mostly in English and sometimes in French. The Bangkok-born and Los Angeles-based French-Korean songstress launched spill tab in 2018, and has since released two EPs (Oatmilk and Bonnie) which have amassed over 33 million combined streams and garnered support from the likes of Billboard, Paper, Pigeons & Planes and The FADER.


spill tab - SXSW 2023

Blondshell

25-year-old Sabrina Teitelbaum is Blondshell. She has transformed into a songwriter without fear and her self-titled debut as Blondshell (out Spring 2023 via Partisan Records) doesn’t only stare traumas in the eye—they tear them at the root and shake them, bringing precise detail to colossal feelings.


Blondshell - SXSW 2023 - Photo by Daniel Topete

RVG

Formed in 2015 in the Melbourne suburb of Preston by singer/songwriter and Adelaide native Romy Vager, RVG followed a trail set by forebears like the Go-Betweens, the Soft Boys, and the Sisters of Mercy. The Australian combo is due to release their third album in 2023.


RVG - SXSW 2023 - Photo by Izzie Austin

TmbaTa Orchestra

TmbaTa has created its unique sound and style. Its music is an alternative and modern interpretation of traditional Armenian folk music. The repertoire mainly includes Armenian, traditional folk songs mixed with modern genres, creating a new, original and extraordinary genre. The band is an Avant-Garde Folk, Folk-Rock band, or in short, World music with its unique way of thinking.


TmbaTa Orchestra - SXSW 2023

NTsKi

NTsKi (pronounced en-tee-es-kay–i) is an artist/musician based in Kyoto, Japan. Since she began recording her music in a small childhood bedroom after returning from the UK to rural Kyoto in 2017, she has been crafting her own little universe piece by piece. Her music seamlessly fuses gentle yet eerie vocals with genre-bending tracks, drawing inspirations from traditional folk to 00s J-pop, from trap/hip-hop to the choir.


NTsKi - SXSW 2023

THUS LOVE

The Brattleboro, Vermont trio is THUS LOVE. They stand together, a bond cemented by their experience as outsiders looking in. For THUS LOVE, DIY is an ethos that reflects not only their musical vision but their very existence as three self-identifying trans artists.
From the band’s inception, Echo Mars (she/her), Lu Racine (he/him) and Nathaniel van Osdol (they/them) have lived together under the same roof, designed and produced their own merch, and even created their own recording studio from scratch.


THUS LOVE - SXSW 2023 - Photo by Ebru Yildiz

Diatom Deli

Taos-based artist Diatom Deli, or Delisa Paloma-Sisk, is an experimental multi-instrumentalist and vocalist who began her devoted musical career in 2015 with the release of her debut album Feelsounds, and second album TQM (Te Quiero Mucho) in 2018. Her work is driven by ethereal sonic experimentation that comprises hypnotic loops, bright samples, and subtle melodies.


Diatom Deli - SXSW 2023 - Photo by Corey King

Son Rompe Pera

Born and raised in the deep outskirts of Mexico City, the Gama brothers are keeping alive the rich legacy of marimba music running through their family with their band, Son Rompe Pera. While firmly rooted in the tradition of this historic instrument, their fresh take on this folk icon challenges its limits as never before, moving it into the garage/punk world of urban misfits and firmly planting it in the 21st century.


Son Rompe Pera - SXSW 2023

Yogetsu Akasaka

Yogetsu Akasaka is a Zen Buddhist Monk born in Tokyo, Japan. He started his musical career in 2005, busking on the streets of London, Sydney, and NYC as a beatboxer. In 2015 he became a Zen Buddhist Monk to follow his father’s footsteps and deepen his spiritual growth. After practicing 2.5 years at the Soto Zen Buddhism Monastery in Japan, Yogetsu decided to pick up the mic and start making music again.


Yogetsu Akasaka - SXSW 2023 - Photo by Ryota Kawasaki

Death Valley Girls

For the better part of a decade, LA’s scrappy rock n’ roll mystics Death Valley Girls have used their music as a means of tapping into a communal cosmic energy.
On their latest album Islands in the Sky, Death Valley Girls’ songwriting mastermind Bonnie Bloomgarden uses the band’s anthemic revelries as a guidebook to spiritual healing and a roadmap for future incarnations of the self. And while these may be the loftiest aims of Death Valley Girls to date, the resulting music is also by far their most infectious and celebratory.


Death Valley Girls - SXSW 2023 - Photo by Neto Velasco

English Teacher

Contemporaries at Leeds College of Music (now Leeds Conservatoire) who mingled at various house parties as students, English Teacher has four working parts - completed by bassist Nicholas Eden - had each been tinkering on their own various projects before, at last, settling on each other’s talents. Lily, Doug and Nicholas were house-sharing when they invited Lewis for a front-room ‘rehearsal’, and began working on new material post-haste. ”Straight away when Lily asked me to come out and see what it was like, it clicked pretty quickly


English Teacher - SXSW 2023

Jackie Mendoza

Born and raised in the border city of Chula Vista, California, producer and musician Jackie Mendoza has found inspiration from her motherland of Tijuana, Mexico to create intimate and ecstatic electronic pop with Latin-driven beats and vibrant soundscapes.
Jumping between English and Spanish, she creates melodies that captivates the listener’s imagination with story-telling through sound design and narrative songwriting. 


Jackie Mendoza - SXSW 2023 - Photo by Marcos Rodriguez-Mallard

Sobs

Dedicated to the power of pop music, Sobs are Singapore’s premier indiepop propagandists. After releasing a breakout bedroom pop EP Catflap and a dream-jangle LP Telltale Signs that brought international embrace, Sobs now assemble a front-to-back indiepop behemoth – Air Guitar – after a much anticipated three-year wait.
The album draws a line through the history of pop stylistics from 80s new wave [Last Resort] and 90s power-pop [Burn Book] to 00s sk8er punk and radio pop [Air Guitar]. Sobs is Celine Autumn, Jared Lim and Raphael Ong.


Sobs - SXSW 2023 - Photo by Christopher Sim

IOTA PHI

IOTA PHI aka Ilia Darlin is a Greek singer, songwriter, record producer and award-winning director. Born in Athens, she started her career in London and spent many years in Los Angeles.
Classically trained, inspired by ideas of identity, post humanism and Greek mythology, her sound is an amalgam of pop, experimental electronic, R&B, choral and traditional elements.


IOTA PHI - SXSW 2023

M(h)aol

Irish intersectional five-piece M(h)aol have hit the ground running in 2022. Since releasing their debut EP ‘Gender Studies’, the band have performed at Primavera, Green Man, Latitude, and End of the Road, toured Europe with Gilla Band and Shellac, and more.
Their debut album ‘Attachment Styles’ is due out early 2023, when they’ll be heading to the States for SXSW, and across the UK and Europe in Spring.


M(h)aol - SXSW 2023 - Photo by Grayce Leonard

Die Spitz

Die Spitz is a mayhem-inciting cohort founded in 2022. The quartet is known for their stage presence, bombarding their crowds with a wall of sound. Their debut EP “The Revenge of Evangeline” captures this live, raw, and rowdy feeling with songs like “Kill Mr Jones” and “Going Away,” while also offering a more vulnerable listen in tracks such as “New Bait” and “Uncle Mark.” As Lee Ackerley of Austin Monthly put it: “youthful moxie has never sounded so good.”


Die Spitz - SXSW 2023 - Photo by Alex Curnutt
 

Be sure to check out the first, second, and third rounds of Showcasing Artists. Explore the SXSW Schedule to build your own Favorites list of music performances and more events.

Stay tuned for 2023 SXSW Music Festival announcements dropping each Thursday in the lead up to the event!

See Y'all In March!

Join us for SXSW 2023 from March 10-19 to experience live music performances, Conference sessions, Exhibitions, screenings, and beyond.

Keep up with the latest from SX – follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and SXSW News.

Teaser Photo: TmbaTa Orchestra

