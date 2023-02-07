Up-And-Comers of the SXSW 2023 Music Festival

This season's lineup features budding Showcasing Artists making their way to the top. Without a doubt, they're on the rise and will be at the 2023 SXSW Music Festival from March 13-18. Be a part of the moment and watch as these groups and individuals enhance their careers, make worldly connections, and straight up have a banging SX experience with you.

Every year, the festival showcases hundreds of talented acts throughout downtown Austin. From Blondshell's heavy 90s alt-rock overtones to the colorful electronic and synth-pop mix of Paraísos and the gentle yet eerie vocals of NTsKi, these emerging artists are ready to make their mark and transform the music world.

Throw yourself a picnic and indulge in the audible spread of up-and-comers below by tuning into the Official SXSW 2023 Playlist on Spotify and Apple Music. Then venture through the SXSW Schedule to explore the still-growing 2023 lineup and add artists to your Favorites list.