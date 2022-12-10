3 Ways To Get Around SXSW 2023 Like A Pro

With new programming being added every week, it’s the perfect time to start building your schedule for SXSW 2023! Don’t get caught wandering around downtown Austin overwhelmed with a mountain of sessions, showcases, screenings, parties, and parking to choose from.

Every season our innovative staff works tirelessly behind the screens to improve your event navigation experience. As your self appointed SX guide, we want to ensure you are more than prepared to tackle one of the most anticipated events of the year.

ORGANIZE 📝

Regardless of if you’re planning on attending as a company or solo, it’s cool to coordinate. Break out your calendar and start working on your FOMO prevention plan to ensure you’re hitting all the must-see content on the official SXSW Schedule.

Get an hourly snapshot of daily programming using the Schedule Overview and if you get tripped up, use the SXSW Schedule Help to assist you along the way.

MOBILIZE 📱

SXSW® GO, presented by Showtime, is the official mobile app for SXSW Conference & Festivals. Upload your badge photo, build your schedule, and network with other attendees with just the touch of a digital button.

For those who’d rather embrace that introverted lifestyle, we see you. SXSW TV will be available to stream from the comfort of your couch via Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and more. All SXSW Badges receive access to 2023 online programming. Additional 2023 information coming soon.

NAVIGATE 📍

SXSW venues and events are peppered throughout Downtown Austin and attempting to get to the next session, meet up, or showcase might seem unattainable. We’d like to be excluded from that false narrative. Most venues are walkable and within a few minutes of each other. At SXSW, we are always ready to roll out a little Southern hospitality for our out-of-towners. So here are some resources that can get you where you need to go!

SXSW Shuttles – A free circulating shuttle route runs between the Austin Convention Center and most SXSW venues during the March event. Catch the SXSW Shuttle outside the Convention Center on Trinity Street. More information to come.

Airport Transportation – SuperShuttle Austin offers a stellar shared-ride service with rides to and from the airport and around town.

Rental Cars – Hauling gear? Taking a road trip to Lockhart for BBQ? Whatever your rental car needs, Enterprise will pick you up.

Registration Walking Map – Once you make it downtown to pick up your SXSW Badge at the Austin Convention Center, use our helpful Registration Walking Map. Tip: For directions directly to Registration or from locations not featured on this map, set "SXSW Registration" as your destination in Google Maps to find the best route.

For more information and real-time updates during SXSW 2023, visit the Getting Around Austin & SXSW landing page.

Register To Attend

Register today for SXSW 2023 in Austin, TX from March 10-19 to begin your SX adventure!

Access all your SXSW resources and tools through the Attendee Services Hub. There you'll find everything you need to explore SXSW from planning your trip to making the most of your time in Austin during the Conference and Festivals. Get started today by linking your badge, setting up SXSW Social, and more.

🏷 Badge Tip: SXSW Platinum Badges receive primary access to all SXSW official events.

Not sure which badge is for you? Take the Badge Quiz to find out and then register early to save off the March walkup registration rate.

