Before we dip into the egg nog (and queso) and let visions of sugar plums dance in our heads for the holidays (and by sugar plums, we mean BBQ tacos), take a stroll through the latest programming announcements, Holiday Hits playlist, and details on registration for SXSW 2023 in Austin, TX from March 10-19.

Newly Announced

Deep in the heart of SXSW, there is a lot to discover from the world's of tech, film, music, and beyond across our 2023 slate of programming for the Conference and Festivals.

Starting on the Conference side, we have announced the first Keynote speaker Patagonia CEO Ryan Gellert with more set to be revealed in January. Plus, explore our growing lineup of stellar Featured Speakers from the worlds of tech, music, education, business, film, government, science, and beyond. Dive further into hundreds of confirmed sessions across our 25 Tracks with more additions for all Conference formats on the way, including RSVPs for one-on-one Mentor Sessions.

Flipping the tape over to the Music Festival, we have over 500 Showcasing Artists ready to take the stage. Take a spin through the first and second showcase announcements with round three queued up to play in January. Listen to, watch, and build your must-see list from A-Z.

The Film & TV Festival will begin rolling out the red carpet in the new year. While you await the 2023 lineup, explore Film & TV alumni releases to cozy up to over the holidays.

Coming Soon: After we sing a few bubbly bars of Auld Lang Syne (bonus points if you actually know all the words) – the New Year kicks off with more SXSW event updates! Stay tuned for big announcements coming this January including Conference Keynotes and Featured Speakers, a third round of Music Festival showcases, Mentor Sessions, SXSW Pitch finalists, and (you guessed it) more.

Holiday Jams

Don't be a Scrooge! Get into the holiday spirit with songs by SXSW Showcasing Artist alumni. Turn your holiday spirit up to 11 with the SXSW Holiday Hits playlist featuring songs by SX alumni like Andrew Bird, Dolly Parton, Ginger Root, SASAMI, and more.

Listen Up

Merry SX Savings

Looking for a holiday gift for a friend, your team, or to treat yourself? New Year’s resolution to tap into your creative spirit, find collaborators, elevate your career?

Register to attend early to save before the next rate increase on January 5, 2023 at 11:59pm PT.

Take advantage of the unique opportunities the 2023 SXSW Conference & Festivals has to offer, including sessions, music showcases, film and television screenings, world-class exhibitions, a multitude of networking and professional development opportunities, online programming, and the unexpected discoveries that are always a part of SXSW from March 10-19, 2023 in Austin, TX.

Registrants also have access to the lowest hotel rates in Austin during the March event when booking through SXSW Housing & Travel.

The entire SXSW fam wishes you a safe, relaxing, cookie-filled, happy holiday season. We'll see you back in 2023 with more exciting programming announcements!

Register Now

Keep up with all things SX – subscribe to Event Updates and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.