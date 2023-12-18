2023 SXSW Holiday GIF-Fireplace

Happy Holidays from SXSW

Explore 2024 Badge Savings & Event Updates

By Jordan Roberts

12/18/2023

News




'Tis the season for SXSW 2024 holiday savings! Before we dip into the egg nog (and queso) and walk off into a (not so) winter wonderland (for a warm Austin), explore the latest programming announcements and exclusive registration discounts for SXSW 2024 from March 8-16.

A new year brings new opportunities! It's time to put your career on the Nice List and unlock a world of inspiration, creativity, and networking potential. Just carving out your career path? The Early Career Badge Discount or student rate might just be the professional boost you've needed. Ready to take your company to the next level? Save big with a group of 10 or more and set your team up for success this March.

Across our 2024 slate of programming, there is a lot to discover from the world's of tech, film, music, and beyond. Take a look at programming highlights below and browse all confirmed events on the SXSW Schedule. But for your SX adventure to truly begin, secure your badge today! Don't sleep on these merry SX savings – register early for the best badge rates and hotel options.

After we sing a few bubbly bars of Auld Lang Syne (bonus points if you know all the words), 2024 kicks off with more SXSW event updates! Stay tuned for big announcements coming this January including the first from the Film & TV Festival on January 10 followed by Conference Keynotes and Featured Speakers, Music Festival showcases, SXSW Pitch finalists, and (you guessed it) more.

SXSW Holiday Laser Cart Banner

So cue the SXSW Holiday Hits Playlist and browse through programming highlights, exclusive registration offers, and our special end of year SXSW Merch sale.

The entire SXSW fam wishes you a safe, relaxing, cookie-filled, happy holiday season. We'll see you back in 2024 with more exciting announcements!

Early Career Badge Discount

Get an accelerated boost during the first two years of your career! Unlock an exclusive 40% or 30% off discount on an Interactive, Film & TV, or Music badge!

Group Discounts

Bringing a group of 10 or more? Connect your team with the latest professional development tools and endless networking opportunities at a special rate.

SXSW 2023 – Photo by Tico Mendoza

End of Year Merch Sale

Get your SX lewk sorted at a great deal! From shirts and hats to hoodies and posters, SXSW Merch is 23% off sitewide with the code GOODBYE2023.

SXSW 2023 Official Merch Couple - Photo by Katrina Barber

Join Us at SXSW 2024

Get ready for the 2024 SXSW Conference & Festivals in Austin, Texas from March 8-16. Secure your SXSW Badge and book your hotel early for the best rates!

Conference Keynotes & Featured Speakers

Powerful Presentations Across 24 Tracks

Joining an already stellar Conference program are Keynotes Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert along with more Featured Speakers including Scott Galloway, Kun Gao, Benji Geary, Lina Khan, John Maeda, Laura Santos, Kendra Scott, Kara Swisher, and more.

2024 SXSW Keynote - Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert

2024 SXSW Keynote - Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert

Discover Showcasing Artists

Turn Up Your SXSW Soundtrack

With hundreds of artists from around the globe, the Music Festival lineup ranges from emerging talents to legendary performers.

Explore two rounds of Showcasing Artists and stay tuned for round three to be announced in January!

2024 SXSW Music Festival Showcasing Artist – Sofia Kourtesis

2024 SXSW Music Festival Showcasing Artist – Sofia Kourtesis

Build Your Schedule

Chose Your Own SX Adventure

Explore the SXSW Schedule for all confirmed programming across the Conference & Festivals.

Date, time, and locations of events will be added in January 2024 and will automatically populate on your Favorites list.

SXSW 2023 – Photo by Tico Mendoza

SXSW 2023 – Photo by Tico Mendoza
 

