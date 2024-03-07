Registrants getting around SXSW 2023 - Photo by Tico Mendoza

How To Navigate SXSW Like a Pro

So much to see, so much to do, we got you!

By Olivia Cruz

03/7/2024

News

Since 1987 the SXSW Conference & Festivals brings thousands of people together from around the world to be immersed in creativity and innovation. With a number of exciting showcases, screenings, parties and more March 8 - 16, it's easy to get turned around, but we've got you'r back! Check out the tips and tricks every SXSW veteran will be taking advantage of this season!

ORGANIZE

Regardless of if you’re planning on attending as a company or solo, it’s cool to coordinate. Start building your official SXSW Schedule today to ensure your 2024 Austin adventure is packed with content made just for you! . Break out your calendar and start working on your FOMO prevention plan to ensure you’re hitting all the must-see content on the

Get an hourly snapshot of daily programming using the schedule overview and if you get tripped up, use the SXSW Schedule Help to assist you along the way.

2024 SXSW Timeline

March 8 - 16

Take a look at the handy snapshot of daily programming from March 8-16 in Austin, TX including Conference tracks, Festivals, and Exhibitions and badge access.

Download PDF
 

NAVIGATE

SXSW venues and events are peppered throughout Downtown Austin and attempting to get to the next session, meet up, or showcase might seem unattainable. We’d like to be excluded from that false narrative. Most venues are walkable and within a few minutes of each other. At SXSW, we are always ready to roll out a little Southern hospitality for our out-of-towners. So here are some resources that can get you where you need to go!

  • SXSW Shuttles – A free circulating shuttle route runs between the Austin Convention Center and most SXSW venues during the March event. Catch the SXSW Shuttle outside the Convention Center on Trinity Street. More information to come.
  • Airport TransportationSuperShuttle Austin offers a stellar shared-ride service with rides to and from the airport and around town.
  • Rental Cars – Hauling gear? Whatever your rental car needs, Enterprise will pick you up.
  • Registration Walking Map – Once you make it downtown to pick up your SXSW Badge at the Austin Convention Center, use our helpful Registration Walking Map. For more information and real-time updates during SXSW 2024, visit the Getting Around Austin & SXSW landing page.

SXSW GO mobile app

SXSW® GO is the official mobile app for SXSW Conference & Festivals. Upload your badge photo, build your schedule, and network with other attendees with just the touch of a digital button.

Learn More
Attendee using the SXSW GO App during SXSW 2017. Photo by Aaron Rogosin.

Attendee using the SXSW GO App during SXSW 2017. Photo by Aaron Rogosin.
 

WATCH ONLINE

For those who’d rather embrace that introverted lifestyle, we see you. SXSW Live will be available to stream from the comfort of your couch. Also perfect for the SXSW multitasker on the go – catch a Conference session on your way to a Film & TV premiere.

Follow along at sxsw.com/live and on our official YouTube Channel throughout the event for exclusive coverage.

See You at SXSW 2024

Registrants are gearing up for one of the most anticipated industry events of the year, building their schedule, and putting in that PTO request. There's still time to join us at SXSW 2024 from March 8-16 in Austin, TX.

You're not too late! There's still time to register for SXSW 2024 online or in-person. Go Platinum to gain Primary Access across conference sessions, music performances, film and television screenings, and more.

