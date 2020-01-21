Believe it or not, we are already gearing up for the 2020 SXSW Conference and have announced many rounds of programming including Film Keynote Erin Lee Carr, mentors and round table participants, as well as Featured Speakers across tech, film, and music industries.

Film Tracks

March 13-17

Explore the current and future states of film and television, as seen through the independent lens. Sessions in the Film & TV Industry Track cover topics including distribution, financing, representation, technological advancements, and the ever-changing nature of this creative medium.

Explore sessions related to pitching and finding investors to representation and social change.

March 13-17

Covering the range of film and television creation from script to post-production, these sessions are designed to guide filmmakers through the strategies and techniques that are crucial in crafting these media. Hear from a range of speakers, including industry experts and legends, as they share their experiences in shaping groundbreaking work.

Take a look at sessions the cover virtual production, AI, and other new technologies.

Film-related Convergence Tracks

March 13-15

The Experiential Storytelling Track investigates how new and experimental strategies are reimagining and redefining the creative methods used to develop cutting-edge narrative structures. While blending more traditional methods of storytelling with technology-enhanced media, audiences can explore new worlds and experiences.

Check out Experiential Storytelling sessions that explore connection within our communities, as well as, shared experiences.

March 16-19

Focusing on current capabilities with immersive interfaces, the XR Track explores where these mind-expanding systems are heading. Also referred to as Extended Reality, XR covers virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and mixed reality (MR). Formerly known as VR/AR/MR, this track complements the Virtual Cinema programming.

Interested in more? Click here to learn how immersive experiences can elevate our daily lives.

Explore all 22 Tracks of the SXSW Conference including cross-industry programming within Convergence Tracks which are open to all SXSW Badges.

