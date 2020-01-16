Your Indie Film Creator Toolkit

You have your idea, you have the experience, you have the drive. But how do you take all of these skills and go out and create your project? It’s an incredibly daunting task to create a series or film, especially in the indie realm. We want to give you the advice and tools you need to pitch, raise money, get investors, and any other vital information you may need. The Film & TV Industry Track aims to cover topics such as distribution, financing, representation, and more through the independent lens. Let’s get started!

Pitching

Want to standout in the television landscape? It’s important to realize that having a good idea isn’t everything, but knowing who your audience is and how to pitch your show is the conduit to success. In Finding the Perfect Pitch for Your Indie Episodic, meet Jose Acevedo (Head of Development at Tiny Reparations), Christine Davila (Stage 13), Randi Kleienr (SeriesFest), and Hannes Otto (Indie Filmmaker) as they discuss the key points on how to make your idea really standout.

If TV isn’t your thing, and you have a bonafide pitch for a feature film, head over to the But, How Do I Raise Money for MY Project? session. Get the opportunity to pitch your movies to three successful film producers: Ramfis Myrthil (Beast of East Productions), Bill Straus (Bridge Independent), and Atit Shah (Create Entertainment). With the help of the moderator, Dave DeBorde, these producers will give their advice and explain how they would approach the process if they had to jump on board.

Get That Money

If you want to get rich quick, investing in indie films may not be the fastest solution. However, what if the stars align? There are ways for investors to identify financially responsible filmmakers and for filmmakers to secure trustworthy investment partners. Investing in Indie Film: From Tragedy to Triumph will explore how to bring a financially sound vision to screen, from both the filmmaker and the investor perspective. Join notable producer Effie Brown (Duly Noted, Inc.), Tom Staggs (Spotify), and Zachary Tarica (The Forest Road Company) for their expert advice. What are you waiting for? You already have your perfect pitch ready!

