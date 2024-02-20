Each year, the SXSW Conference offers a variety of programming formats that empower attendees to learn, discover, and connect with creatives across different industries. Up your career development game at SXSW 2024! RSVPs are now open for Mentor Sessions, Workshops, and Featured Speaker Connects.

Gain one-on-one advice from 300+ Mentor Sessions, develop practical professional skills during Workshops, and be part of big conversations in an intimate setting at Featured Speaker Connects. Advance sign-up is required and access is limited to the primary badge type listed for each event on the SXSW Schedule.

Achieve your creative and career-enhancing goals by signing up for these exclusive opportunities. Spots fill up quickly – learn more about each Conference format below and RSVP today!