RSVPs Open for Mentor Sessions, Workshops, and Featured Speaker Connects at SXSW 2024

By Jordan Roberts

02/20/2024

News


Each year, the SXSW Conference offers a variety of programming formats that empower attendees to learn, discover, and connect with creatives across different industries. Up your career development game at SXSW 2024! RSVPs are now open for Mentor Sessions, Workshops, and Featured Speaker Connects.

Gain one-on-one advice from 300+ Mentor Sessions, develop practical professional skills during Workshops, and be part of big conversations in an intimate setting at Featured Speaker Connects. Advance sign-up is required and access is limited to the primary badge type listed for each event on the SXSW Schedule.

Achieve your creative and career-enhancing goals by signing up for these exclusive opportunities. Spots fill up quickly – learn more about each Conference format below and RSVP today!

15 Minute Sessions

Mentor Sessions

Mentor Sessions offer one-on-one coaching by professionals from all areas of the tech, film, and music industries. Within the 75 minute duration of Mentor Sessions, there will be five one-on-one meetings.

Mentor Sessions are presented by Paycor (Interactive) and NBCUniversal Launch (Film & TV)

RSVP
Featured Speaker Connects

Open to Platinum & Interactive Badges

Featured Speaker Connects are an amazing chance to join a limited number of attendees and have an intimate discussion with some of our Featured Speakers. Come brainstorm new ideas and engage in conversation in this unique opportunity.

Advance sign-up is required, and access is limited to Platinum and Interactive Badges. An RSVP does not guarantee a spot. If selected to participate you will receive a confirmation via email.

RSVP
90-120 Minute Sessions

Workshops

Workshops offer a variety of hands-on learning activities and specific takeaways for professional growth.

RSVP
Join Us at SXSW 2024

Get ready to take your career to the next level and connect with brilliant minds across the 2024 SXSW Conference & Festivals. Add sessions, meet-ups, premieres, showcases, and more to your personalized SXSW Schedule. Subscribe to the Conference Community Newsletter to get the latest event updates.

Register today and book your hotel for SXSW 2024! Learn more about our exclusive group rates for teams of 10 or more and other savings opportunities for enrolled students.

Keep up with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

