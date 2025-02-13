Tia Ray, Angel White, Anita B Queen, Wishy & More

The Weekly Roundup is back with another wave of Showcasing Artists set to take the stage at the 2025 SXSW Music Festival!

This week, we’re adding over 70 new artists to the lineup, including powerhouse vocalist Tia Ray, genre-blending artist Angel White, rising star Anita B Queen, and indie favorite Wishy.

But that’s not all—get ready for the sounds of The Beatbox Collective, Austin’s own Quin NFN, singer-songwriter JC Stewart, ambient country group SUSS, folk artist Humbird & many more!

As we count down to March 10-15, here’s how to get into the SXSW groove:

Stay tuned for more artist announcements, and get ready to experience the best in new music at SXSW 2025. Scroll down to dive into this week’s featured artists!

New 2025 Showcasing Artists

Everything subject to change.

Afterthought (San Francisco CA)

Ale Cohen & Anna Chang (KCRW) DJ set (Los Angeles CA)

Angel White (Fort Worth TX)

ANITA B QUEEN (Buenos Aires ARGENTINA)

Annie-Dog (Dublin IRELAND)

Barb (Austin TX)

The Beatbox Collective (Leamington Spa UK-ENGLAND)

The Beatbox House (New York NY)

Benét (Brooklyn NY)

c_robo_ (Los Angeles CA)

Chicoselfie (Austin TX)

DJ Ajah Monet (Austin TX)

DJ Candlestick (Houston TX)

DJ Vinilious Records (San Antonio TX)

DreTL (Atlanta GA)

Emily Nenni (Nashville TN)

EyeQ (Dallas TX)

Faaris (Austin TX)

FernandoS (São Paulo BRAZIL)

The Fiends (Swansea UK-WALES)

Flagman (Orlando FL)

Frail Talk (Fort Collins CO)

GNDHI (Bangalore INDIA)

Harlis Sweetwater (Orange County CA)

Humbird (Minneapolis MN)

Jason Cuellar (Austin TX)

JC Stewart (Magherafelt UK-N. IRELAND)

JET THE 3RD (Houston TX)

JoAnZ & B3E (Rockford IL)

JURASSIC 5's SOUP aka FULLEE LOVE (Los Angeles CA)

Kadesh Flow (Kansas City MO)

Kai Ca$h (New York NY)

Kalpee (Chaguanas CHA)

KEY! (Atlanta GA)

Kimberly Zielnicki (Austin TX)

Ki Storii (Bronx NY)

Kiy Leason (Lafayette LA)

Kydd Jones (Austin TX)

Lauren Frihauf (Denver CO)

Lolita Monreaux (Missouri City TX)

Love, Ella (Nyack NY)

MÄD MOD (Atlanta GA)

Mason Flynt (Austin TX)

Mike Melinoe (Austin TX)

Mohsin Zaman (Toronto ON)

Mojoxojojo (Queens NY)

Mr. Switch (Birmingham UK-ENGLAND)

Nakia & The Never Not Now (Austin TX)

Native Sun (Brooklyn NY)

NOTEP (Bangkok THAILAND)

OG Avamato (Makassar INDONESIA)

The Pink Stones (Athens GA)

Quin NFN (Austin TX)

Radio Free Alice (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

RayBurger (Dallas TX)

The Red Eye Gamblers (Austin TX)

Ribongia (Grand Baie MAURITIUS)

Sean Kiely (Jersey City NJ)

Shanik Hughes (Austin TX)

Spiderhorse (New York NY)

SUSS (New York NY)

Su$$ie Pu$$y (Austin TX)

Susto Stringband (Asheville NC)

Swell Rell (Tampa FL)

TA THOMAS (Hollandale MS)

The PETEBOX (Nottingham UK-ENGLAND)

Tia Ray (Huaihua City CHINA)

Wacotron (Waco TX)

Wave Rowanne (Austin TX)

WilliE (Houston TX)

Wishy (Indianapolis IN)

Working Class Stiffs (Niagara Falls NY)

XAV (Roxborough ETO)

youbet (Brooklyn NY)



