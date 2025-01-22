We’re kicking off the year with an exciting update for the 2025 SXSW Music Festival! As the event approaches, we’re thrilled to reveal the third round of Showcasing Artists who’ll be taking over Austin from March 10-15. With over 240 artists from around the world, this year is shaping up to be unforgettable.

This announcement brings an exciting mix of global talent, including SXSW Alumni like Sunflower Bean, Holy Fuck, and Jack’s Mannequin. The lineup spans continents, with Mexico’s alt-reggaeton sensation NSQK and the electrifying J-Pop group PSYCHIC FEVER. Latin stars Sofía Reyes, Amantes Del Futuro, La Cendejas, and st. Pedro share the stages with rising Taiwanese talents Andr, TRASH, Amazing Show, and Enno Cheng.

Other highlights include rising hip-hop star Samara Cyn, ethereal singer-songwriter Quiet Light, award-winning activist-musician Madame Gandhi, and rebellious psych-rockers Frankie and the Witch Fingers.

Newly-announced Showcase Presenters include: Academy Fight Songs, All The Vibes, Art Decade Creatives, Artist For Artist, Athens in Austin, Audiofemme, Baby’s All Right, BBC Introducing, Beyond The Music, Billboard, Blue Moon Presents, BMG, BreakOut West, British Music Embassy, Broadside Hacks Folk Club, C3 Management, CareFreeBlackGirl, Chicken Ranch, Chris Hawkins’ Awesome Friends, Classical Unlocked, Corson Agency, De Los, Dialled-in, Dominator Records, Don Giovanni, End of the Trail, EQ Austin, Everything RnB, Exclaim! Magazine, Fierce Panda, Flak Records, Focus Wales, FRIENDSHIP., Friends From New York, Friends From The East Festival, Future Classic, German Music Export, Give-A-Note Foundation, Green Witch Recordings, Gyro Group, High Road Touring, Iceland Music, Italians Do It Better, [Jazz Re:freshed], KCRW, KEXP Eastern Echoes, KEXP El Sonido, KUTX The Breaks, LatiNxt, Let’s Gig Brazil, Live at Leeds, The Line of Best Fit, The Loyalty Firm, Madison House, M for Montreal, Mint Talent Group, Monster Children, Mothland, Music From Ireland, Need Pastel, New Zealand Music Commission, NIVA (National Independent Venue Association), NPR Music Stations, One Fiinix Live, Penny Loafer PR, [PIAS], Planetary Group, Pop Montreal, Project Nowhere, Range Magazine, Reeperbahn Festival, RnB Forever, Rolling Stone, Rough Trade Publishing, Sleepy Cat Records, Smartpunk, SO Recordings, Sofar Sounds, SoundCzech, Sound of SEA, Sounds Australia, South Asian House, Space Agency, The Spanish Wave, Taiwan Beats, Tokyo Calling, UTOPiAfest, Vinilious Records, Warner Music Latina, We Were Never Being Boring, Wide Days Scotland, Women In Music Canada, and WOMEX.

Festival Prep

With so many artists, where do you start? Here are some ways to discover the 2025 SXSW Music Festival lineup:

Follow and listen to the Official SXSW 2025 Playlist on Spotify

Explore the SXSW 2025 Showcasing Artists Music Videos Playlist on YouTube

2025 SXSW Showcasing Artists

Subject to change.

Acid Baby Jesus (Athens GREECE)

Adrián Activo (Austin TX)

Agent 007" (Austin TX)

AJ McQueen (Houston TX)

Alicia Clara (Montreal CANADA)

ALT BLK ERA (Nottingham UK-ENGLAND)

Amantes Del Futuro (Merida MEXICO)

Amazing Show (Chiayi City TAIWAN)

Amelia Coburn (Middlesbrough UK-ENGLAND)

Amos the Kid (Winnipeg CANADA)

Amy Annelle (Austin TX)

Andr (Taipei City TAIWAN)

Angelina Victoria (Chicago IL)

Antony Szmierek (Manchester UK-ENGLAND)

ASOBOiSM (Yokohama JAPAN)

A$sh Da Hunter (Phoenix AZ)

Baby Sam (Houston TX)

Baths (Los Angeles CA)

Beats y Bateria (Chicago IL)

Betty Taylor (Sunshine Coast AUSTRALIA)

Billianne (Milton CANADA)

BLACK FONDU (London UK-ENGLAND)

Blood Club (Chicago IL)

Blue Cactus (Chapel Hill NC)

Bobby Dove (Winnipeg CANADA)

Bob Sumner (Vancouver CANADA)

Bon Enfant (Montreal CANADA)

Boniface (Winnipeg CANADA)

Brennan Wedl (Nashville TN)

Brodie Fresh (Elmont NY)

Brutus VIII (Brooklyn NY)

Burnstick (St. Claude CANADA)

Cairo (London UK-ENGLAND)

Call Me Spinster (Chattanooga TN)

Cardinals (Cork IRELAND)

Caroline Hale (San Antonio TX)

Casey Lowery (Chesterfield UK-ENGLAND)

Cayuga All Stars (Dallas TX)

Chief Cleopatra (Austin TX)

Chris Lanzon (Sydney AUSTRALIA)

Chris Stamey (Chapel Hill NC)

Chrysalis (Nashville TN)

Clerel (Montreal CANADA)

The Coffee Sergeants (Austin TX)

Cold Body Club (Austin TX)

College of Hip Hop Knowledge (Austin TX)

Cortney Dixon (South Shields UK-ENGLAND)

The Crooked Rugs (Fort Collins CO)

Daily Worker (Austin TX)

David Bay (Hamburg GERMANY)

Def-i (Shiprock NM)

Desire [DJ set] (Los Angeles CA)

DIE SLO (Austin TX)

DJ Chad (Kingstown SAINT VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES)

DJ Grip (Austin TX)

DJ Ortiz (Houston TX)

Dogs on Shady Lane (Providence RI)

The Droptines (Conan TX)

Duo Deleite (San Juan PR)

Dutch Interior (Long Beach CA)

EDDY (Sacramento CA)

El Combo Oscuro (Austin TX)

Ella Ella (Austin TX)

El Tule (Austin TX)

Emperor X (Brieskow-Finkenheerd GERMANY)

Enfants (Tokyo JAPAN)

Enno Cheng (Yilan City TAIWAN)

ENTH (Nagoya JAPAN)

Epilogio (San Juan PR)

Essii (London UK-ENGLAND)

FILLY (Vienna AUSTRIA)

Finn Forster (Middlesbrough UK-ENGLAND)

Five Eight (Athens GA)

FLWRSHRK (The Bronx NY)

Foliage (San Bernardino CA)

Frankie and the Witch Fingers (Los Angeles CA)

FUDASCA (Rome ITALY)

Fuki Kitamura (Yamagata JAPAN)

Glamorama (Bologna ITALY)

Glass Mansions (Austin TX)

Glaze (Austin TX)

GOKUMON（UchikubiGokumonDoukoukai） (Tokyo JAPAN)

Grace Sorensen (Austin TX)

Grewal Twins (London UK-ENGLAND)

Grim Streaker (Brooklyn NY)

Growchild. (Copperas Cove TX)

Gully Boys (Minneapolis MN)

Gummy Fang (Austin TX)

Gus Baldwin & The Sketch (Austin TX)

Gyanma (San Juan PR)

Hanorah (Montreal CANADA)

Harvest Thieves (Austin TX)

Heavuhh (Houston TX)

Hiding Places (Brooklyn NY)

HIEN (Budapest HUNGARY)

His His (Schomberg CANADA)

Holy Fuck (Nova Scotia CANADA)

Holy Void (Winnipeg CANADA)

HSIEN CHING (Taipei City TAIWAN)

Inversion (Austin TX)

I wear your chain (Austin TX)

Jack's Mannequin (Orange County CA)

Jae Skeese (Buffalo NY)

Jame Minogue (Los Angeles CA)

DJ Jamie Dred (Austin TX)

The Jaws of Brooklyn (Seattle WA)

Jayveon Jackson (Detroit MI)

Jazlyn Martin (Los Angeles CA)

Jean Paul Medroa (La Molina PERU)

Joe P (Asbury Park NJ)

Jo Hill (London UK-ENGLAND)

Jona Camacho (Ibagué COLOMBIA)

Josefine Opsahl (Copenhagen DENMARK)

J'ray (Lagos NIGERIA)

J Rich Tha Don (Austin TX)

J Soulja (Austin TX)

Jus Now (Port of Spain TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO)

The K's (Warrington UK-ENGLAND)

Kapil Seshasayee (Glasgow UK-SCOTLAND)

Karen y Los Remedios (Ciudad de Mexico MEXICO)

Kassidy (Toronto CANADA)

Kavi (Daytona Beach FL)

Kayps (Perth AUSTRALIA)

Kimmi Bitter (San Diego CA)

Kimmortal (Vancouver CANADA)

King Cruff (Kingston JAMAICA)

La Cendejas (Madrid SPAIN)

Larry Seaman (Austin TX)

Laurence Guy (London UK-ENGLAND)

Levi Deadman (Houston TX)

LEX the Lexicon Artist (Taipei TAIWAN)

Little Hag (Asbury Park NJ)

Little Mazarn (Austin TX)

Little Wilderness (Durango CO)

Llamativa (San Antonio TX)

lluvii (Austin TX)

Lodri (Valencia VENEZUELA, BOLIVARIAN REPUBLIC OF)

Lonnie Walker (Raleigh NC)

Loreana (Miami FL)

Los Desechos (Austin TX)

Los Gran Reyes (Dallas TX)

Los Juanos (San Antonio TX)

LUMBEROB (Brooklyn NY)

Luv (Osaka JAPAN)

LYNN (Birmingham AL)

Madame Gandhi (Los Angeles CA)

Makeout Reef (Los Angeles CA)

Malikvm (Harlem NY)

Mark Cooper (Detroit MI)

Marta Cascales Alimbau (Barcelona SPAIN)

MC Frontalot (Berkeley CA)

Mean Grey Cat (San Juan PR)

Merv xx Gotti (Regina CANADA)

Metome メとメ (Nagoya JAPAN)

M.I Abaga (Jalingo NIGERIA)

Miesha and The Spanks (Calgary CANADA)

Milkweed (London UK-ENGLAND)

miso808 (Shanghai CHINA)

Moira & Claire (Halifax CANADA)

Molecular Steve (Austin TX)

The Molotovs (London UK-ENGLAND)

Mr. Lewis & The Funeral 5 (Austin TX)

Murdocks (Austin TX)

Muri (Manila PHILIPPINES)

MX LONELY (Brooklyn NY)

Nara's Room (Brooklyn NY)

Night Drive (Austin TX)

Night Ritualz (San Antonio TX)

Niklas Dee (Berlin GERMANY)

NISATIWA X NOTEP (Bangkok THAILAND)

NSQK (Monterrey MEXICO)

Nyssa (Toronto CANADA)

Omega Mighty (Toronto CANADA)

Oshua (Perth AUSTRALIA)

Pacific Avenue (Gerringong AUSTRALIA)

PAL (Cleveland OH)

Paravi (Columbus OH)

Patrice Pike (Austin TX)

Peelander-Z (Austin TX)

PRIYANKA (Los Angeles CA)

Prowess The Testament (Washington DC)

PSYCHIC FEVER (Tokyo JAPAN)

PsychoYP (Ahoada-East NIGERIA)

¿Qiensave? (Salinas CA)

QUANNA (Savannah GA)

Quentin (Austin TX)

Quiet Light (Dallas TX)

QUIMIKOZ DEL SON (Dallas TX)

Rachel Fenlon (Berlin GERMANY)

Red Stamp (Barcelona SPAIN)

Revenge Wife (Brooklyn NY)

Rialto (London UK-ENGLAND)

Rudy De Anda (Chicago IL)

SAI (Tokyo JAPAN)

Saint Blonde (Denton TX)

Samara Cyn (Murfreesboro TN)

Sam Sage (Puerto Rico PR)

Schatzi (Austin TX)

Sebastian Gaskin (Toronto CANADA)

She Real (Harlem NY)

Short Life (Monterrey MEXICO)

SHXWNFRESH (Baton Rouge LA)

Sinema (Dallas TX)

Sir Echo (Cornwall NY)

Skating Polly (Tacoma WA)

Skylar Gudasz (Durham NC)

SNACKTIME (Philadelphia PA)

Social Cinema (Wichita KS)

Sofia Reyes (Los Angeles CA)

Sofie Royer (Vienna AUSTRIA)

Sonido Gallo Negro (Mexico City MEXICO)

South Austin Jug Band (Austin TX)

st. Pedro (Tenerife SPAIN)

Suichu Spica (Tokyo JAPAN)

Sunflower Bean (New York NY)

SunSp.t (Durham NC)

superserious (Reykjavik ICELAND)

Suzanna Choffel (Austin TX)

Tanicha Lopez (San Juan PUERTO RICO)

terraplana (Curitiba BRAZIL)

T. Gold (Carrboro NC)

The Thing (New York NY)

Tokio Myers (London UK-ENGLAND)

Tomar and The FCs (Austin TX)

Tommy Khosla & JAWARI (London UK-ENGLAND)

Tommy Newport (Wichita KS)

TRASH (Taipei City TAIWAN)

Tremours (Los Angeles CA)

Tunnel (Los Angeles CA)

Urban Heat (Austin TX)

Utley3 (Austin TX)

VAMP (Austin TX)

VEI HABACHE (San Juan PR)

VivaOla (Tokyo JAPAN)

Wax Owls (Los Angeles CA)

The Wellermen (Walpole MA)

?te (Taipei City TAIWAN)

Wildermiss (Nashville TN)

William Harries Graham (Austin TX)

xBValentine (Georgetown TX)

Zikai (Stockholm SWEDEN)

ZTVZ (San Juan PR)



