SXSW is the place where talent gets discovered. Billie Eilish. Dua Lipa. Chance the Rapper. Megan Thee Stallion. These are just a few of the musicians whose careers skyrocketed after they took the stage at SXSW — and odds are high that the next one might be in today’s announcement.

We’re thrilled to introduce you to the first round of showcasing artists who will join us in Austin from March 10-15, at the 2025 SXSW Music Festival.

This year's festival welcomes groundbreaking artists who span genres and continents, from Cuernavaca’s buzzy regional Mexican singer Justin Morales to raucous Dublin punk band Gurriers. Rising stars, like Middle Eastern-influenced Indonesian psychedelic funk band Ali, Montreal’s angular art-punk ensemble La Sécurité, Virginia-based multi-instrumentalist and composer Yasmin Williams, and hard hitting Aussie rock band Delivery, will join established acts including Japanese environmental music legend Shiho Yabuki and new wave-pop sensation and SX alum Twin Shadow, who will be launching his sixth album Georgie at SXSW.

SXSW 2025 will also host the debut live performance of Immersion (Colin Newman of Wire & Malka Spigel of Minimal Compact) and SUSS, as part of their Nanocluster collaboration series. This will be the first stop on the first-ever Nanocluster tour and SUSS are Immersion's seventh collaboration in the series.

Festival Prep

With so many artists, where do you start? Here are some ways to discover the 2025 Music Festival lineup:

Follow and listen to the Official SXSW 2025 Playlist on Spotify

Explore the SXSW 2025 Showcasing Artists Music Videos Playlist on YouTube

Register to secure your spot for SXSW 2025 to witness these phenomenal acts live, along with countless other opportunities to hear about cutting edge ideas, attend demo listening sessions, film screenings, and much more. We can't wait to see y'all in March!

2025 SXSW Showcasing Artists Round One

Subject to change.

Ali (Jakarta, Indonesia)

Amiture (New York, NY)

Annie-Claude Deschênes (Montreal, QC, Canada)

Ava Vegas (Los Angeles, CA)

babas tutsipop (Guadalajara, Mexico)

Bakers Eddy (Wellington, New Zealand)

Bee Blackwell (Austin, TX)

Big Phony (New York, NY)

Bleary Eyed (Philadelphia, PA)

Boo Seeka (Dudley, Australia)

Bubba Lucky (Austin, TX)

Bummer Camp (New York, NY)

Caleb De Casper (Austin TX)

Cap Carter (Sydney, Australia)

Cari Cari (Vienna, Austria)

Carter Vail (Los Angeles, CA)

CDSM (Atlanta, GA)

Chinese American Bear (Seattle, WA)

Cloth (Glasgow, Scotland)

corto.alto (Glasgow UK-SCOTLAND)

Cotton Mather (Austin, TX)

Delivery (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

Dr. Pushkin (Bolgatanga GHANA)

Dune Rats (Brisbane AUSTRALIA)

Edgar Alejandro (Los Angeles, California - Mexico)

Ellur (Halifax, England)

Emmeline (London, England)

Exotic Fruitica (Austin, TX)

Fake Dad (Los Angeles, CA)

fantasy of a broken heart (Brooklyn, NY)

Frankie Venter (Mount Manganui, New Zealand)

GEOGRAPHER (San Francisco, CA)

Graham Reynolds (Austin, TX)

Guardian Singles (Auckland, New Zealand)

Gurriers (Dublin, Ireland)

Gus Englehorn (Maui, HI)

Hachiku (Melbourne, Australia)

HIMALAYAS (Cardiff, Wales)

Honeyglaze (London, England)

Housewife (Toronto, Ontario, Canada)

Jad Fair and the Placebos (Austin, TX)

John Francis Flynn (Dublin IRELAND)

J.Tajor (Melbourne, Australia)

Julie Nolen (Austin TX)

Justin Morales (Cuernavaca, Mexico)

Kanaan (Oslo, Norway)

KAP BAMBINO (Bordeaux, France)

Ki! (Copenhagen, Denmark)

Kombilesa Mi (Palenque, Colombia)

La Sécurité (Montreal, QC, Canada)

Laura Lee & the Jettes (Berlin, Germany)

Lauren Lakis (Austin, TX)

Letting Up Despite Great Faults (Austin, TX)

Levin Goes Lightly (Stuttgart, Germany)

Los Eclipses (Mexico City, Mexico)

Lucy Sugerman (Canberra, Australia)

MADELEINE (London, England)

Mall Girl (Oslo, Norway)

Man/Woman/Chainsaw (London, England)

Marry Cherry (Austin, TX)

Maruja (Manchester, England)

mary in the junkyard (London, England)

Matching Outfits (Berlin, Germany)

MELLT (Cardiff, Wales)

Meltheads (Antwerp, Belgium)

Mhaol (Dublin, Ireland)

Midnight Navy (Austin, TX)

Miranda and the Beat (New Orleans, LA)

Monobloc (New York, NY)

Nanocluster (Immersion | SUSS) (Brighton, England)

Nature TV (Brighton, England)

Nemegata (Austin, TX)

Nilipek. (Istanbul, Turkey)

Nive Nielsen (Nuuk, SM)

o'summer vacation (Kobe, Japan)

Parker Woodland (Austin, TX)

Paula Prieto (Buenos Aires, Argentina)

Perennial (Vernon, CT)

Personal Trainer (Amsterdam, Netherlands)

The Philharmonik (Sacramento, CA)

Pug Johnson (Beaumont, TX)

Quiet Money Dot (Houston, TX)

Really Good Time (Dublin, Ireland)

Rowena Wise (Melbourne, Australia)

Sarah Klang (Gothenburg, Sweden)

Scarlet House (Charlotte, NC)

Shao Dow (London, England)

Shiho Yabuki (Hadasu, Japan)

Shishi (Vilnius, Lithuania)

Sir Jude (Melbourne, Australia)

Sly5thAve (Austin, TX)

Soda Blonde (Dublin, Ireland)

Sofia Grant (London, England)

Sultanes del Yonke (El Paso, TX)

Summer Pearl (London, England)

Surely Shirley (Kiama, Australia)

Susobrino (Brussel, Belgium)

Tesfaye Taye Gebeyehu /Yaho Ethiopian Cultural Band/ (Addis Ababa, Ethiopia)

tiger bae (Harumi, Japan)

The Ting Tings (Manchester, England)

TVOD (Brooklyn, NY)

Twin Shadow (Los Angeles, CA)

twst (Barry, Wales)

Vanessa Zamora (San Diego, CA)

The VANNS (Wollongong, Australia)

Venus Grrrls (Leeds, England)

Volcan (San Antonio, TX)

Vv Pete (Sydney, Australia)

Water Damage (Austin, TX)

Woomb (Sofia, Bulgaria)

XAMIYA (Tokyo, Japan)

Xixa (Tucson, AZ)

Yasmin Williams (Woodbridge, VA)

Yndling (Berge, Norway)

Yoo Doo Right (Montreal, QC, Canada)

Yuuf (London, England)

