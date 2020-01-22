Convergence Tracks at SXSW 2020: Cannabis, Gaming, XR & More

From March 13-21 explore common threads between fields like the cannabis and gaming industries, experiential storytelling, and politics as part of the SXSW Conference. Participate in various formats of programming like panels, workshops, Keynotes, and Featured Speakers that dive into the worlds of climate change and affecting social change as well as sports and mixed reality.

Of our 22 Tracks of programming, the ten Convergence Tracks spotlight the connection that business, tech, and culture have when they come together. Sessions in any Convergence Track are open to all SXSW Badge types.

We’ve recently announced that Laurene Powell Jobs, Samantha Bee, Bob Chapek, Stephen Colbert, Jack Dorsey, Nicholas Thompson, Jonathan Van Ness, Jen Wong, and more will speaking at SXSW 2020 – check it out now as well as these other programming announcements and stay tuned for more announcements as the season progresses for speakers across the tech, film, and music industries!

Don't miss your chance to be a part of SXSW 2020

Convergence Tracks

March 18-21

Learn about the technological, cultural, financial, legal and political ecosystems that are defining the cannabis-focused enterprises of both today and tomorrow. The Cannabusiness Track includes content that will appeal to more experienced professionals in this rapidly evolving industry, as well as to newcomers who are just starting to enter this space.

March 13-18

The Climate & Social Action Track highlights innovations that contribute to a more socially equitable and environmentally sustainable world. With updated studies putting climate change front and center in the global conversation, leaders and scientists from a variety of organizations will cover their challenges and successes in trying to affect lasting positive social, economic, and environmental change.

March 13-18

New for 2020, the Connection & Culture Track addresses the challenges of interpersonal relationships in a world that too often favors online interactions. Along with examining how we connect with each other, this track also covers the arts via food, style, and other endeavors that unite us on a cultural level.

March 13-15

The Experiential Storytelling Track investigates how new and experimental strategies are redefining and re-imagining the methods in which creators develop cutting-edge narrative structures. While blending more traditional methods of storytelling with technology-enhanced mediums, audiences can explore new worlds and experiences.

March 16-18

New for 2020, the Game Industry Track examines the exponentially-increasing influence that the making, marketing, and distribution of video games is having on international culture, tech businesses, and traditional entertainment media including film and music.

March 13-16

The Government & Politics Track aims to discuss issues that affect the lives of all citizens. Topics focus on questions surrounding technology regulation, livable cities, privacy issues, and the challenges of maintaining civil engagement in the age of social media. These sessions also address the difficulties of creating policies that encourage competition and economic growth while balancing legacy systems.

March 13-17

The Media & Journalism Track explores how the process of news, analysis, and content distribution are being impacted by technology and society. These sessions also examine the fast-changing media industry landscape, as older institutions and newer organizations battle for consumer attention.

March 16-21

New for 2020, the Professional Development Track offers learning and accreditation opportunities across the range of industries represented at SXSW. From Continuing Legal Education credits to cloud services workshops, this track provides in-depth and specialized education.

March 13-16

The Sports Track explores the future of game-playing from a cultural, philosophical, and technological perspective. Topics will include how esports is challenging our traditional understanding of competitive athletes, big data’s role in revolutionizing various areas within the sports industry, and reimagining the state of fan engagement.

March 16-19

Focusing on current capabilities with immersive interfaces, the XR Track explores where these mind-expanding systems are heading. Also referred to as Extended Reality, XR covers virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and mixed reality (MR). Formerly known as VR/AR/MR, this track complements the Virtual Cinema programming.

Explore all 22 Tracks of the SXSW Conference for Interactive, Film, and Music programming.

